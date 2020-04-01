You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia strengthens financial crisis protocol amid coronavirus

Indonesia strengthens financial crisis protocol amid coronavirus

Few vehicles are seen on the usually busy Sudirman street as the government called on people to stay home amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta on March 31, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vsv2v

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia strengthens financial crisis protocol amid coronavirus

  • Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
  • The rupiah will fall further to average between 17,500 to 20,000 to the dollar, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia has improved its protocol to prevent a financial crisis amid the coronavirus outbreak, its finance minister said on Wednesday as she flagged a worst case scenario of contraction in 2020 GDP growth and the rupiah falling to a historic low.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the protocol to help failing banks has been upgraded to allow for early responses by all financial authorities as part of an emergency regulation that President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent in 2020, but the government has prepared for a worse scenario of a contraction of 0.4 percent, Indrawati said. Her scenarios also include the rupiah falling further to average between 17,500 to 20,000 to the dollar, the weakest on record, compared to the 16,380 exchange rate at 0320 GMT on Wednesday.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East continues containment measures as coronavirus red zone shifts to the West

US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins

Updated 21 min 1 sec ago
AFP

US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins

Updated 21 min 1 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of deaths was 4,076 — more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday, Johns Hopkins data showed.

Topics: China Coronavirus US

Related

World
Donald Trump ditches hopes of quick coronavirus bounce-back for US
Media
Meet the Saudi man who Trump’s COVID-19 Twitter blunder accidently made famous

Latest updates

Saudi passport directorate expands e-services through Absher
Indonesia strengthens financial crisis protocol amid coronavirus
US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins
Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices
LIVE: Middle East continues containment measures as coronavirus red zone shifts to the West

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.