Twelve killed in Indian Kashmir violence amid virus lockdown

The fighting came within 24 hours of another gunbattle between suspected rebels and government forces in the southern Kulgam area that left four dead. (File/AP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Twelve killed in Indian Kashmir violence amid virus lockdown

  • India regularly accuses its arch-rival Pakistan of arming and sending rebels across the heavily militarised border
  • Kashmir has waged a three-decade-long armed rebellion against Indian rule with tens of thousands of lives lost in conflict
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

SRINAGAR: Nine suspected militants and three soldiers were killed in two separate incidents in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said Sunday, as authorities enforced a lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kashmir, a restive region claimed by nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, had already been under a long-running curfew imposed to quell unrest as New Delhi scrapped the Himalayan valley’s semi-autonomous status on August 5.
Indian army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said five armed militants were killed early Sunday in the northern Keran area close to the de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed territory with Pakistan.
The clashes also left three soldiers dead and critically injured several more, he said in a brief statement.
The fighting came within 24 hours of another gunbattle between suspected rebels and government forces in the southern Kulgam area that left four dead.
Police said all four were militants from the local area.
Kashmir has waged a three-decade-long armed rebellion against Indian rule with tens of thousands of lives, mostly civilians, lost in the conflict.
India regularly accuses its arch-rival Pakistan of arming and sending rebels across the heavily militarised border. Islamabad denies the claims.

Topics: India Kashmir

MADRID: Spain’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 674 to 12,418 in the last day, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
A day earlier the toll rose by 809.
The number of registered cases rose to 130,759 from 124,736, the ministry said.

Topics: Spain China Coronavirus

