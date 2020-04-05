Saudi Arabia's King Salman requests Shoura Council sessions, committee meetings held remotely

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday requested that the Shoura Council sessions and its committee meetings be held remotely.
The request comes from the king’s keenness for the council to continue its work in the service of the country and the citizens.
The council will hold its first online session on Monday, chaired by the council’s chairman, Abdullah bin Mohammad Al-Asheikh, during which he will discuss several issues on the agenda.
The chairman will then listen to the Finance Committee’s brief on the comments made in a previous session by council members on the Capital Markets Authority’s annual report for the fiscal year 2018/2019, before the council votes on the recommendations.
The council is also set to discuss the Economy and Energy Committee’s report about the draft system on the rights over movable funds and the amendment of the commercial mortgage system, after hearing and reviewing the recommendations of the committee’s report.
The council will also discuss the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee’s report regarding the General Authority for Guardianship’s annual report of the funds of minors and their counterparts for the fiscal year 2018/2019, after hearing and reviewing the recommendations.
The council will also discuss the report from the Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Committee concerning the annual report of the Ministry of Information for the fiscal year 2018/2019.
