‌Iran is not satisfied with “paper commitments” and must see practical US steps before the launch of ‌any new ‌diplomatic efforts, ‌Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy head of Iran’s top security body, told Iranian state television.

Iran ‌has ‌sent the ‌United States ‌a nuclear proposal via Qatar to be discussed ‌only after Washington meets its seven demands, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, adding that Washington was reviewing the proposal.