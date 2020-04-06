You are here

  • Home
  • Three Sudanese arrested over French ‘terror’ stabbing

Three Sudanese arrested over French ‘terror’ stabbing

France is in the third week of a national lockdown, with all but essential businesses shut and people confined to their homes. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5um6y

Updated 06 April 2020
Randa Takieddine

Three Sudanese arrested over French ‘terror’ stabbing

  • A source close to the probe said the alleged attacker had said that “he did not remember what happened”
Updated 06 April 2020
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: A third person has been detained in an anti-terrorism investigation in France over a knife attack south of Lyon that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday.
The third arrest was made on Saturday night, and all three of the suspects are Sudanese, the French anti-terror prosecutor’s office said.
In televised remarks on Sunday night, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner did not confirm the assault as a terrorist attack, adding that police were still investigating it.
President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as an “odious” incident that further saddened a country already suffering an ordeal.
“My thoughts are with the victims of the Romans-sur-Isere attack — the injured, their families,” he tweeted.
Macron promised that “light will be shed” on the crime.
On Saturday, a man attacked residents with a knife in the small town of Romans-sur-Isere, injuring several people in addition to the two fatalities. Residents, who were in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, were carrying out their permitted daily food shopping.
France is currently in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. People are only allowed out to buy basic necessities or for exercise.
France has been on high alert since 2015, when Paris was hit by a series of attacks attributed to Daesh.
The suspect killed two French managers of French cafe La  Charrette, in a town of 35,000 people in the southeast of France — Romans-sur-Isere.
Five people were injured in the spree, two remain in intensive care in a stable condition.
The arrested suspect, 33, was described by the mayor of the area as having obtained a political refugee status.
“Anyone who had the misfortune to find themselves in his way were attacked,” said Mayor Marie-Helene Thoraval.
Ahmed-Osman obtained refugee status in France in June 2017, according to investigators.
He was previously unknown to the police or intelligence services.
The initial investigation has “brought to light a determined, murderous course” that was targeted “to seriously disturb public order through intimidation or terror,” the prosecutor’s office said.
A source close to the probe said the alleged attacker had said that “he did not remember what happened.”
An initial interrogation was delayed as Ahmed-Osman was very agitated.  The prosecutor’s office also claimed that a search of the suspect’s apartment had uncovered “handwritten documents with religious connotations.”
The people of the French town were in shock. They knew the managers of the Charrette cafe who were killed.

HIGHLIGHTS

• President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as an ‘odious’ incident.

• Macron promised that ‘light will be shed’ on the crime.

Arab News interviewed a Sudanese also having asylum status in France. He was a former roommate of the alleged assailant who lived with him in Grenoble in 2017 before the alleged attacker moved to Romans-sur-Isere.
Abdel Moneim, who is employed in public works currently in Lyon, told Arab News: “I met him in 2017 but I don’t know when he arrived in France from Sudan; he got the right to asylum in France and was sent by the French to live in this town.”
He said: “I stopped contact with him when we both moved but I don’t think he is connected to a terrorist network. I think he is sick and even so this does not justify the crime. I know he was sick in hospital in Grenoble.  But I don’t know if he was in hospital because he was disturbed. He also was on drugs from time to time. But I know he was psychologically disturbed, I think the French police will soon find out, but I really don’t think he belongs to a terrorist network. The Sudanese are peaceful people, not violent. This was proved by our peaceful revolution.”
Asked if he knew the two other Sudanese arrested with him, he said that their names were not disclosed by the police so he did not know their identities.
Arab News contacted the French presidency to find out if more information was available on the Sudanese attacker but nothing more was disclosed on Sunday.
David Olivier Reverdy, from the National Police Alliance union, said that Ahmed-Osman asked police to kill him when they came to arrest him. The assailant first went into a tobacco shop where he attacked the owner and his wife, said Mayor Thoraval.
He then went to a butcher’s shop where he seized another knife before heading to the town center and attacking people outside a bakery.

Topics: France

Related

Saudi Arabia
French ambassador praises Saudi doctors for remaining in France to aid in coronavirus pandemic
World
France launches terror probe after two killed in stabbing spree

Taliban warn US agreement breach could lead to mistrust

Men wearing facemasks as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk past a wall painted with images of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (R), in Kabul April 5, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 06 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Taliban warn US agreement breach could lead to mistrust

  • The historic peace deal was signed after nearly a year and a half of intensive talks
Updated 06 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban on Sunday accused the US of violating parts of a historic peace deal, warning that further infringements could damage trust between the two sides.

“The Islamic Emirate so far has remained committed to the agreement and has fully observed it. But there have been flagrant violations from the Americans and their local and foreign colleagues against us,” excerpts from a statement released by the group read.
As part of the deal struck in Doha, Qatar in February of this year, Washington was set to facilitate the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by President Ashraf Ghani’s government in early March, before the start of the first intra-Afghan dialogue.
Contrary to the deal, American and Afghan forces have conducted airstrikes against civilian sites, while the Taliban have avoided staging attacks in cities and organizing significant strikes against government forces, the statement read.
“Since we have witnessed repeated violation in this regard, we demand that the American side observe the contents of the agreement and also inform their other colleagues to do so,” it read.
The statement added that before issuing their warning, the Taliban had shared their concerns with the US through a communication channel set up by both sides for the purpose.
“If these violations go on, an atmosphere of mistrust will be created that will not only damage the deal but will also force the Mujahideen to reciprocal reaction, thus increasing the extent of the fighting,” the statement said.
The historic peace deal was signed after nearly a year and a half of intensive talks between the Taliban and Washington, without including Ghani’s government.
One of the top conditions of the agreement was for Washington to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months of signing the deal.

BACKGROUND

The accord drew adverse reactions from a few former US generals, even as President Donald Trump insisted that he would put an end to Washington’s endless battles, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, which began in late 2001 by ousting the Taliban from power.

In return, the Taliban pledged to ensure that insurgents would not use their controlled areas to stage attacks against the world or US interests.
The accord drew adverse reactions from a few former US generals, even as President Donald Trump insisted that he would put an end to Washington’s endless battles, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, which began in late 2001 by ousting the Taliban from power. The conflict is considered America’s longest war to date.
The deal also pushed for the start of talks between the Taliban and other Afghans, including Ghani’s government, to find a solution to end the war and decide on the future political setup.
Ghani’s officials refused to comment on the Taliban’s statement, arguing that Washington had struck the deal and, therefore, it was the American administration that needed to respond and not Kabul.
It was not immediately possible to get a comment from the US Embassy on the matter.
However, analyst Shafiq Haqpal believes that the Taliban’s statement has been long in the making.
“The Taliban seemed upset privately in recent weeks because America failed to fulfill its pledges based on the deal. The statement now clearly shows the Taliban’s public dissatisfaction, and that will have its impact in the future if not settled,” Haqpal said.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Qatar Donald Trump

Related

Latest updates

World leaders call for courage as virus death toll nears 70,000
Mystery surrounds murder of Hezbollah fighter
UAE to boost strategic stockpile, says vice president
Africa likely to lose 20 million jobs due to pandemic: AU study
Chaos and scrambling in the US oil patch as prices plummet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.