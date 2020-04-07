You are here

White House ‘planning US Treasury coronavirus bond’

A worker restocks apples at an Asian grocery store in Virginia amid hopes that the rate of new coronavirus infections may hit its peak in the US. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

  • Two European Commissioners urge Germany to agree to EU issuing joint debt to fight crisis
WASHINGTON: White House advisers have been discussing the possibility of a coronavirus-related US Treasury bond, US President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

Kudlow said this was a time to sell bonds to raise cash for coronavirus relief efforts and a “war bond” was a great idea.

“We’re just looking at it ... let’s see where it leads,” he told reporters at the White House.

He embraced the idea earlier in an interview with CNBC.

“This would be a long-term investment into the future of American health, safety and the economy,” Kudlow told CNBC. 

“From my standpoint, technical considerations aside, I think the concept is exactly right.”

Kudlow also said he does not think the Federal Reserve was finished with its efforts to help mitigate the impact of coronavirus.

Asked if there were discussions about a plan to deal with businesses that are not investment grade but have more than 500 employees, he told CNBC: “People calling us and emailing us and so forth. I know Secretary Mnuchin is looking very carefully at that.” 

Also on Monday, two European Commissioners urged Germany to agree to the EU issuing joint debt to fight the coronavirus crisis, as wealthy northern nations remain reluctant to back so-called coronabonds.

“Like the European Central Bank in the monetary and financial sphere, the member states must now prove their joint decisive and innovative spirit,” internal market commissioner Thierry Breton and economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni wrote in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) daily.

That could take the shape of “a European fund whose explicit function would make possible issuing long-term bonds,” Breton and Gentiloni suggested.

“Strictly limited to collective investments for industrial revitalization in the context of the current crisis,” the instrument would be proof of “unshakeable solidarity” among EU nations, they argued.

A group of states including southern European heavyweights Italy, France and Spain have been imploring northerners like Germany, Austria and the Netherlands for common debt facilities to cushion the economic impact of the virus.

But conservative politicians in the north fear the plans would mean the eventual mutualization of all sovereign debts and their taxpayers footing the bill for supposed southern profligacy. Finance ministers from the 19 euro single currency member states will meet on Tuesday to again seek a solution to the deadlock.

Germany’s Olaf Scholz on Friday proposed a three-pronged scheme including cheap loans from the financial crisis-era European Stability Mechanism (ESM), cash from the European Investment Bank and an EU-wide unemployment reinsurance scheme, skirting the issue of joint debt.

And EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday promised a post-crisis “Marshall Plan” for the bloc funded through its existing joint budget, whose next seven-year period runs from 2021-27.

Responding to Scholz’s plans, Breton and Gentiloni argued Monday that a “fourth pillar” of financial aid would be needed to master the crisis, “given the size of the sums involved.”

Also in the FAZ and France’s Le Figaro Monday, Bundestag (German parliament) president Wolfgang Schaeuble and his French counterpart Richard Ferrand called for “more solidarity and fiscal integration” in Europe.

Tabreed buys 80% of Emaar’s Dubai cooling business

Reuters

  • Emaar said it had decided to sell the cooling business because it was not related to its core operations in property development
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai-listed National Central Cooling co (Tabreed) has bought an 80 percent stake in Emaar Properties’ Downtown Dubai district cooling business for AED2.48 billion ($675 million), the companies said.

Emaar will keep a 20 percent share in the business through a long-term partnership with Tabreed, they said in a joint statement.

Emaar said it had decided to sell the cooling business because it was not related to its core operations in property development.

The deal involves four plants near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper. District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to cool offices, industrial and residential buildings.

The downtown district cooling business, through a long-term concession, will provide up to 235,000 refrigerated tons of cooling to the area which includes the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall shopping center.

“It’s the biggest integrated district cooling scheme in the world in the biggest district cooling market in the world, which is Dubai, so we really went after the crown jewel of the crown jewel of district cooling acquisitions,” Khaled Abdullah Al-Qubaisi, Tabreed chairman, said in an interview.

He said the deal had attracted a lot of interest from international companies and infrastructure funds. “A lot of people were vying for this asset, because of how important it is.” 

The deal comes during a two-week lockdown in Dubai that began on Saturday to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Hotels have shut operations due to a collapse in demand, while a de facto overnight curfew has been put in place to disinfect public areas by spraying streets, parks and public transport facilities.

“When we were looking at this deal we really took extremely conservative assumptions about growth,” Al-Qubaisi said. 

“Even if you look at a six-month interruption, it doesn’t affect us a lot. All those public areas that are shut down right now are still consuming cooling and need to be cooled.”

Tabreed also sees growth coming from Saudi Arabia, where it operates through its subsidiary Saudi Tabreed, as the country builds new cities near the Red Sea, Qubaisi said.

“Saudi Arabia is probably going to be the largest district cooling market in the world in a number of years and the penetration of district cooling there is extremely low, below 10 percent,” the chairman said. 

“There’s new cities being built in the Red Sea, Neom (a mega business zone), that’s a lot of business potential for us.”

In May last year sources had said that Emaar Properties had hired advisers, including Standard Chartered, to handle the sale of its district cooling business.

Tabreed, whose biggest shareholders are Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company and France’s Engie SA, said it had new bank facilities to finance the transaction.

