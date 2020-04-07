You are here

Arab celebs entertain fans with online concerts, TikToks

Jordanian musician Aziz Maraka performed a live concert on Instagram this week. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Arab celebrities have been spending their time at home filming creative content for their fans online — from TikTok dances to online concerts.

Celebrities are spending time recreating famous scenes from movies or doing their own take on viral dances.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

دي آخرتها معاكي يا بت !! انا حوريكي #خليك_بالبيت

A post shared by Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadine.nassib.njeim) on

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim seems to be enjoying her time on Tiktok, filming content at home with her daughter and her dog, while Tunisian actress Aicha Ben Ahmed took to Instagram to show off her dancing skills.

Singers, however, have been entertaining their followers with some of their famous melodies. Jordanian musician Aziz Maraka, Egyptian singer Tamer Ashour, Egyptian band Masar Egbari and more have performed online to entertain their fans as they stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elisa Sednaoui debuts collection for a good cause

Egyptian-Italian model Elisa Sednaoui launched a new accessories collection this week. File/Getty
Updated 56 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Elisa Sednaoui debuts collection for a good cause

Updated 56 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: She previously served as the muse for one of famed footwear designer Christian Louboutin’s handbag collections and now Elisa Sednaoui Dellal has debuted her very own range of accessories.

The Egyptian-Italian model, actress and philanthropist has launched a new collaboration with France-based accessories label Josefina. Featuring 16 leather carryalls, pouches, backpacks and accessories handcrafted by artisans in Spain, the profits from the collaboration will go toward her educational social enterprise Funtasia.

View this post on Instagram

It’s here!!!! The collection of which 100% proceeds (after costs of production) will benefit @funtasiaeducation programmes in Italy, Egypt, Mexico, and soon Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the USA thank you @francelamyherbeau for your generosity and vision, for allowing me to have so much fun and freedom working on the creative direction of this line, with the exceptionally talented of @briandafjstuart Thank you both for wanting to help FUNTASIA! @josefinabags are #handmade in #Spain, supporting #craftsmanship. Since I discovered them nearly 3 years ago, the practicality of their internal compartments , blended with the versatile and ethereal look, Which is so hard to find in so called #maternity bags , has become a companion. We loved the Ancient Egyptian inspired crocodile and cats so much that we decided to expand the collection to additional make up cases and computer case LINK IN BIO

A post shared by Elisa Sednaoui Dellal (@elisasednaoui) on

“It’s here! The collection of which 100 percent (of the) proceeds (after costs of production) will benefit @funtasiaeducation programs in Italy, Egypt, Mexico and soon Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the US,” wrote the mother-of-two on Instagram, thanking creative director of Josefina, France Lamy Herbeau, for her “generosity and wisdom” and for allowing her to “have so much fun and freedom working on the creative direction of this line.”

The Italy-born beauty, who spent much of her childhood in Egypt, decided to pay  sartorial homage to her Egyptian roots by decorating each bag with crocodiles and an interpretation of the Abyssinian cat — a representation of the Ancient Egyptian sun deity, Ra.

“We loved the Ancient Egyptian inspired crocodile and cats so much that we decided to expand the collection to additional makeup cases and a computer case,” she stated on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Over the past year I was fortunate enough to work on this beautiful collaboration for the benefit of @funtasiaeducation. #Jozefina bags are beautiful #handmade #bags supporting #Spanish #artisans, with a special twist for our active life: inside compartments that have been so practical to me when I become a #mother of my second #baby. The most talented artist @briandafjstuart accepted to come on board and we worked together inspired by #AncientEgyptian #Mythology , of course The cat specifically representing Ra the sun of God, and the crocodile I’ve been so amazed by your reaction to the first images Thanks to all of you who have displayed interest, luckily the bags were produced before the on set of the global pandemic so they will be available very soon...

A post shared by Elisa Sednaoui Dellal (@elisasednaoui) on

Designed with practicality in mind, the internal compartments within the designs came in very handy, according to Sednaoui Dellal, after she had her second child.

The Josefina x Funtasia Education collaboration is currently available for purchase online, where the pieces retail from $63 to $377.

The model is always coming up with creative ways to benefit her social enterprise. In November, she partnered with former Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya to guest curate the “Contemporary Curated” auction at Sotheby’s London, with the sale of ten of the works collected for the auction going toward Funtasia.

Founded in 2013, the Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s mission is to promote the educational development of children and adults, as well as provide access to hands-on creative learning experiences and programs.

