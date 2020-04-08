You are here

  • Home
  • War-weary Afghanistan faces uphill coronavirus battle

War-weary Afghanistan faces uphill coronavirus battle

1 / 4
A Kabul market vendor wears a face mask for protection. (AFP)
2 / 4
Activists celebrate the deal between the US and Taliban. (AFP)
3 / 4
4 / 4
Short Url

https://arab.news/g62ca

Updated 18 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

War-weary Afghanistan faces uphill coronavirus battle

  • Coronavirus became big cause for concern when a full-fledged epidemic hit neighbouring Iran
  • Official infection figures may be masking the actual number given the paucity of testing kits
Updated 18 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan, which has long suffered from political dysfunction and conflict, now faces an even more chilling threat from the coronavirus pandemic.

If the country is not put on a war footing, according to a report in The Diplomat quoting the Afghan Public Health Ministry, more than 25.6 million Afghans could become infected by the virus and 110,000 might die.
On Feb. 24, Afghanistan confirmed its first coronavirus case: A 35-year-old man from Herat, the country’s third-largest city, who had recently returned from the city of Qom in neighboring Iran.
As of April 7, there were 423 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Afghanistan, with 14 deaths across 22 provinces. Those figures could be masking the actual number of infections, given the paucity of kits for carrying out tests. If patients turn up at a hospital in Kabul with just 100 beds and no running water, there would be serious repercussions for the entire staff, according to doctors.
“Hospital staff have been buying water every day from tankers stationed outside,” Dr. Najmusama Shefajo, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Kabul, told Arab News. “How can you expect a major hospital in the heart of Kabul to continue handling surgeries and childbirths while handling coronavirus cases? These doctors have no gloves or water to wash their hands.”
When the news of hundreds of deaths caused by the virus first appeared in China late last year, Afghans had mixed views on the issue.
Some considered it to be a man-made conspiracy, or an attempt to block China from becoming a global superpower. Others bragged that their Islamic piety gave them immunity against the virus.
It was only last month, after coronavirus cases swelled in neighboring Iran and, more recently, in the birthplace of Islam, Saudi Arabia, that the contagion became a source of deep concern for the Afghan people.
They realized that coronavirus recognized no border, religion or race, and that any one of them could be struck down by it. “Coronavirus puts us in a dangerous situation,” Torek Farhadi, a former government adviser, told Arab News as governments worldwide began enforcing lockdowns of cities and encouraging social distancing, among other precautionary measures.

Wracked by violence and conflict since the Soviet invasion in 1979, Afghanistan lacks the health-care system and public-services infrastructure required to deal with a highly contagious disease.
Those who can afford the cost usually travel to India, Pakistan or Iran for treatment, spending upward of $350 million annually in those countries.
Failure to contain the coronavirus outbreak in its early stages has led to a situation that many consider a looming public-health disaster.
The city most at risk is arguably Herat, near the border with Iran. Afghans who live there are linked inextricably to Iran through ties of culture, trade and commerce.
Media reports citing Health Ministry officials say more than 90 percent of the country’s coronavirus cases can be traced to Afghans who have recently returned from Iran.
While the exact figure is impossible to ascertain, there is little doubt about the connection between Iran’s epidemic and the outbreaks in Afghanistan and Pakistan. There are around 2 million Afghan workers in Iran, and many have recently lost their jobs due to the pandemic. This has caused more than 130,000 Afghans to flee Iran, one of the worst- affected countries, with 62,489 confirmed cases and 3,872 deaths as of Tuesday.
Afghans returning home, in what is likely one of the biggest cross-border movements of the pandemic, are now a threat to their country’s fragile public-health system.
“There are no more than a few ventilators and artificial respirators, so if there’s an outbreak in Afghanistan, as is the case in most least-developed countries, most of the patients would die,” Farhadi said.
“People understand that (the coronavirus outbreak) is something far beyond the control of the government.”
Last month, a coalition of private doctors in Kabul held a meeting to discuss a strategy to address the looming health crisis.
Many who participated in the meeting said the public-health system suffered from a shortage of so many critical items that the full impact of the coronavirus outbreak was impossible to predict.
Farhadi said if the highly contagious disease spreads to Afghanistan’s jails, Taliban prisoners will start to die. There is also the risk of government soldiers getting infected in large numbers on the front lines and further demoralized as a result.

The coronavirus outbreak coincides with a period of renewed political uncertainty in Kabul in addition to an imminent US troop withdrawal.
The festering dispute over the 2019 presidential election has succeeded in deflecting public attention from the deepening coronavirus outbreak.
Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Kabul determined to broker a deal between Afghanistan’s two feuding leaders, Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom claim to be the new legitimate president.
Pompeo’s efforts came to naught, however, and on his return to Washington, he said the US would cut $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan.
It was seen as punishment for Afghan politicians’ inability to form a unity government and negotiate with the Taliban.
Intra-Afghan negotiations were to be the first formal step to politically settling the conflict since a US-led invasion toppled the Taliban regime in 2001.
The US-Taliban agreement cleared the way for those talks, but it has not resolved issues between the Taliban and the Afghan government that are preventing them from making progress. As things stand, the US will pull its troops out of Afghanistan over a 14-month period, and the aid cutback will be spread out over two years. Against this backdrop of chaotic developments and declining national morale, an emboldened Taliban has intensified its insurgency.
Afghan government forces have been targeted ever since the signing of the conditional US-Taliban agreement on Feb. 29 in Qatar.
The Taliban says the Doha deal is at breaking point because of US violations, including drone attacks on civilians and a delay in the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government.
The discovery of coronavirus cases within the NATO-led international force might prompt contributing nations to withdraw their troops before the agreed-upon date, said Farhadi.
“Afghanistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.
Without a proper public-health system, a drop in violence and effective political leadership, the coronavirus outbreak could end up exacting a very heavy price.

Topics: Kabul Afghanistan Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Pakistan’s PM shakes up cabinet, vows institutional reforms amid sugar scam

Updated 07 April 2020
Aamir Saeed

Pakistan’s PM shakes up cabinet, vows institutional reforms amid sugar scam

  • Food security minister and secretary removed from posts after inquiry names those who cashed in on increased government subsidies
  • Rising food prices, particularly of sugar and wheat flour, present one of the toughest challenges for Pakistan’s civilian government
Updated 07 April 2020
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to introduce institutional reforms in an effort to avert a sugar crisis in the country.

The announcement comes a day after the PM changed the portfolios of key federal ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle. The minister and federal secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security were removed from their posts.

The shake-up came after Federal Investigation Agency presented two separate reports on its inquiries into the sugar and wheat crises in the country. The full report of the inquiry into a sugar-export subsidy scam is due to be published on April 25.

Investigators named a number of people they said benefited from government subsidies on sugar exports and profited from rising prices on the local market, including Khan’s close aide Jahangir Tareen, allied party leader Moonis Elahi and Federal Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

“The inquiry report has pointed out flaws in the sugar policy and the prime minister has promised to fix them through institutional reforms,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan, a special assistant to the prime minister on information, after a cabinet meeting. “The government will initiate action against those found guilty [of involvement in a sugar scam] after April 25.”

On Monday, two days after the FIA submitted its 32-page sugar crisis inquiry report, Khan removed Bakhtiar from his post as national food security minister and appointed him the federal minister for economic affairs. He was replaced by Syed Fakhar Imam. The secretary of the ministry, Hashim Popalzai, was also removed from office and replaced by Omar Hameed, the prime minister’s office said.

In its report, the FIA said that the decision by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to increase subsidies for sugar exports had caused the price of the commodity to increase by 30 percent in the local market. Pakistan had an export subsidy in 2015-16 that was set at Rs 13,000 ($170) a ton for exports of up to 650,000 tons of sugar. In 2018, the PTI government increased the amount of sugar eligible for export subsidies to 2 million tons to reduce a surplus in the domestic supply.

Rising food prices, particularly of sugar and wheat flour, present one of the toughest challenges for Pakistan’s civilian government, which took office 19 months ago. Experts increasingly blame influential businessmen and politicians for the price hikes, fueling public anger.

Sugar cane is a popular crop in Pakistan because the government sets procurement prices, and the industry is protected by a 40 percent import tariff that has contributed to high domestic prices.

According to the FIA report, two main organizations benefited from the sugar-price crisis. The first is sugar company JDW Group, which is owned by Tareen. It received sugar-export subsidies of Rs 3.058 billion between 2015 and 2018, representing 12.28 percent of the total subsidies.

The other is the RYK group. Its portfolio includes four sugar mills owned by Bakhtiar’s brother, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Chaudhry Munir of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, and Monis Elahi of the PML-Q party, which is part of the ruling coalition. Together they received 15.83 percent of the government’s total sugar-export subsidies between 2015 and 2018, amounting to Rs 3.944 billion.

“The sugar-inquiry commission has been actively engaging with about 10 mills, including three of mine. We are sharing all records asked for,” Tareen said in a message posted on Twitter on Monday

“We have given free access [to investigators] even to our server. Nothing has been seized as we are fulfilling all requests. We have nothing to hide.”

Legal experts said the government will face a long court battle if it pursues legal action in light of the commission’s report.

“The actual conviction of those accused in the sugar scam might take years as the government will have to prove the findings of the inquiry in court,” said barrister Omer Malik.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan sugar crisis

Related

Latest updates

War-weary Afghanistan faces uphill coronavirus battle
Saudi media professionals strive to balance work and health during coronavirus curfew
Nationwide 24-curfew in Saudi Arabia brought forward
Online grocery services struggle to meet demand
Pakistan’s PM shakes up cabinet, vows institutional reforms amid sugar scam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.