Egypt, US foreign ministers discuss cooperation amid coronavirus outbreak

DUBAI: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has spoken over the telephone with his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, about the current coronavirus crisis and its economic impact on the global economy, national daily Egypt Today reported.
Pompeo also thanked Egypt’s government and EgyptAir for arranging repatriation flights for American nationals stranded abroad.
Multiple repatriation flights have been flown in recent days to return US nationals back to their country.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church has offered support to stranded Egyptians in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Minister of Immigration, Nabila Makram, said Pope Tawadros II contacted the Egyptian church in Kenya to host the stranded Egyptians.
“The church responded to the pope’s request and offered financial support to the stranded Egyptians and gave them contacts of people who can help them until the exceptional flights resume anew,” a statement by the ministry said.
