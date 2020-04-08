You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt, US foreign ministers discuss cooperation amid coronavirus outbreak

Egypt, US foreign ministers discuss cooperation amid coronavirus outbreak

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo(R) meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the Department of State on December 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/942ns

Updated 08 April 2020
Arab News

Egypt, US foreign ministers discuss cooperation amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Pompeo thanked Egypt’s government and EgyptAir for arranging repatriation flights for American nationals stranded abroad
  • Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church has offered support to stranded Egyptians in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi
Updated 08 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has spoken over the telephone with his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, about the current coronavirus crisis and its economic impact on the global economy, national daily Egypt Today reported.
Pompeo also thanked Egypt’s government and EgyptAir for arranging repatriation flights for American nationals stranded abroad.
Multiple repatriation flights have been flown in recent days to return US nationals back to their country.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church has offered support to stranded Egyptians in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Minister of Immigration, Nabila Makram, said Pope Tawadros II contacted the Egyptian church in Kenya to host the stranded Egyptians.
“The church responded to the pope’s request and offered financial support to the stranded Egyptians and gave them contacts of people who can help them until the exceptional flights resume anew,” a statement by the ministry said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Iran’s Rouhani urges IMF to give Tehran $5 billion coronavirus loan
Media
TikTok’s time: video platform sees appeal growing during coronavirus lockdown

Lebanon makes largest ever cannabis drug bust

Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon makes largest ever cannabis drug bust

  • The Mediterranean country on March 15 announced a lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19
  • Security forces regularly bust attempted drug exports at Beirut airport and have destroyed marijuana fields
Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s security forces said Friday they had made their largest cannabis seizure in history last month, unearthing 25 tons of the drug intended for Africa.
The Mediterranean country on March 15 announced a lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has now officially infected 609 and killed 20 nationwide.
On March 16, the Internal Security Forces stopped “eight trucks headed to the Beirut port carrying thousands of plastic bags of soil,” the security branch said.
After inspection, “huge quantities of hashish reaching around 25 tons were seized... that had been professionally hidden inside bags of soil,” it said in a statement.
“This quantity is the largest seized in the history of Lebanon,” it added, and had been intended for “an African country.”
The marijuana came in a variety of kinds including “Beirut mood,” “Spring flower,” or even “Kiki do you love me,” the ISF said.
Consuming, growing and selling marijuana is illegal in Lebanon, but in the marginalized east of the country its production blossomed during the 1975-1990 civil war.
Authorities have since struggled to clamp down on the trade and its production has turned into a multi-million-dollar business.
In 2016, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime ranked Lebanon as the third main source of cannabis resin after Morocco and Afghanistan, which are both much larger.
Security forces regularly bust attempted drug exports at Beirut airport and have destroyed marijuana fields.
But growers have fought back, protesting over a lack of alternatives for their livelihoods. In 2012, they fired rockets at army bulldozers trying to raze their crop.
Since 2018, lawmakers have however been considering legalizing the drug for medical purposes to give a boost to Lebanon’s ailing economy.

Topics: Lebanon Cannabis Beirut

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Border Guards intercept two boats smuggling 500kg of cannabis
Middle-East
Israel marijuana addicts hold mass pot protest by parliament

Latest updates

HBO’s drama ‘Six Feet Under’: A matter of life and death
Fifty coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrier
Lebanon makes largest ever cannabis drug bust
Father says UK's Boris Johnson likely out of action for a while
Philippines stops health workers going abroad to fight coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.