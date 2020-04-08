You are here

  • Home
  • UK driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese found dead in truck

UK driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese found dead in truck

In this photo taken on October 23, 2019, police officers drive away a lorry in which 39 dead bodies were discovered sparking a murder investigation at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on October 23, 2019. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jefzv

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

UK driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese found dead in truck

  • The lorry arrived on a ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge in the early hours of October 23, carrying the victims, who included two 15-year-old boys
  • They died from lack of oxygen and overheating, according to post-mortem examinations
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: A British lorry driver on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in southeast England.
Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, was arrested shortly after the bodies of 31 men and eight women from Vietnam were discovered in the truck in an industrial zone in Grays, east of London, in October.
The lorry arrived on a ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge in the early hours of October 23, carrying the victims, who included two 15-year-old boys.
They died from lack of oxygen and overheating, according to post-mortem examinations.
Police charged five men, who appeared at a virtual hearing via Skype at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
Robinson had already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.
British Romanian Gheorghe Nica, 43, denied 39 counts of manslaughter while Romanian national Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, denied a charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.
Northern Ireland man Christopher Kennedy, 23, has previously denied conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration while Valentin Calota, 37, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.
Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones told the court that human trafficking conspiracy charges were being dropped against Kennedy and Robinson.
Migrants can pay smugglers up to $40,000 for the dangerous journey, an enormous sum in Vietnam, where the annual per capital income is around $2,400, according to the World Bank.

Topics: vietnamese UK Maurice Robinson

Related

World
First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam for burial
World
Brothers wanted in UK truck disaster probe

Bernie Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Updated 3 min 58 sec ago
AP

Bernie Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

  • The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November
  • Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday
Updated 3 min 58 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Sen. Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.
The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.
Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday.
Sanders initially exceeded sky-high expectations about his ability to recreate the magic of his 2016 presidential bid, and even overcame a heart attack last October on the campaign trail. But he found himself unable to convert unwavering support from progressives into a viable path to the nomination amid “electability” fears fueled by questions about whether his democratic socialist ideology would be palatable to general election voters.
The 78-year-old senator began his latest White House bid facing questions about whether he could win back the supporters who chose him four years ago as an insurgent alternative to the party establishment’s choice, Hillary Clinton. Despite winning 22 states in 2016, there were no guarantees he’d be a major presidential contender this cycle, especially as the race’s oldest candidate.
Sanders, though, used strong polling and solid fundraising — collected almost entirely from small donations made online — to more than quiet early doubters. Like the first time, he attracted widespread support from young voters and was able to make new inroads within the Hispanic community, even as his appeal with African Americans remained small.

Topics: Bernie Sanders Joe Biden Donald Trump Democrats US

Related

Update
World
Bernie Sanders to run for US president in 2020
World
Joe Biden takes on Bernie Sanders’ gun votes as Democratic race heats up

Latest updates

Bernie Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
UK driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese found dead in truck
Make or break days for global oil ahead of OPEC crunch meeting
Bahrain to spend $570m on private sector salaries
Sheikh Zayed Book Award winners announced despite lack of ceremony

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.