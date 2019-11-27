First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam for burial

You are here

Ambulances from Ha Tinh province carry some of the bodies discovered in a refrigerated lorry in an industrial state in Essex, east of London, on October 23. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Sixteen bodies arrived on a Vietnam Airlines commercial flight from London to Hanoi
  • Families were given two options for repatriation: $1,774 to bring back ashes, or $2,858 for the cost of a coffin carrying the body
HANOI: The first remains of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam early Wednesday, capping a weeks-long wait by families eager to bury their loved ones.
Sixteen bodies arrived on a Vietnam Airlines commercial flight from London to Hanoi, where they were met at the airport by waiting ambulances and security personnel.
They were quickly shuttled away en route to their home provinces in central Vietnam, where relatives anxiously awaited their arrival.
“We have been waiting for this moment for very long time. We will organize the funeral as soon as he’s returned,” said Vo Van Binh, whose son Vo Van Linh was among the victims.
“We are very sad but happy as finally my son is back,” he said from central Ha Tinh province, where the family had gathered awaiting the arrival of Linh’s body.
An airport security source earlier confirmed that 16 bodies had arrived on the flight and would be transferred to local authorities.
All 16 were from three provinces in central Vietnam — Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh — according to an official letter seen by AFP confirming the repatriation plans.
The other remains are expected to arrive in the coming days, though officials have not announced the schedule.

The bodies of 31 men and eight women were discovered in a refrigerated lorry in an industrial state in Essex, east of London, on October 23.
Police initially identified the victims as Chinese but families in Vietnam later came forward with fears their relatives were on the truck.
They have been suspended in grief for weeks waiting for their relatives’ return, and many have taken out hefty loans from the government to cover the cost of repatriation.
Families were given two options for repatriation: $1,774 to bring back ashes, or $2,858 for the cost of a coffin carrying the body.
Several families said they were already deep in debt after borrowing money to pay for their children’s risky journey overseas, and did not know how they would repay the loans.
Authorities in Vietnam encouraged relatives to opt for ashes “to ensure speed, low cost and sanitation safety,” but many paid more for the bodies so they could carry out traditional burials.
Cremation is rare in the Vietnam countryside, where many of the victims were from.
Most hailed from just a handful of central Vietnamese provinces, which are among the poorest in the country and where well-entrenched networks of brokers can easily facilitate risky trips abroad.
Ten of the victims were teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, and the majority of the group came from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.
The tragedy exposed the dangers of illegal migration from Vietnam into the United Kingdom, a top destination for Vietnamese illegal migrants.
Many arrange trips through brokers who promise them well-paid jobs, and end up working in nail bars or on cannabis farms, heavily indebted to the smugglers who organize their trips.
Several of the 39 people who died in the lorry last month paid thousands of dollars to brokers who promised the truck was the safer option — billed as the ‘VIP route’ — their families said.
On Monday, the Northern Irish driver of the truck, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, pleaded guilty to conspiring to assist illegal immigration.
He also admitted to acquiring cash that came from criminal conduct, but did not plead guilty to 41 other charges levelled against him.
Several other people have been arrested in the UK over the incident while Vietnam has held at least 10 people, though none have been formally charged.

Topics: UK Vietnam

SEOUL: South Korea’s military fired warning shots toward a North Korean merchant boat with engine trouble that violated their sea border on Wednesday, South Korean officials said.
The vessel was detected crossing the inter-Korean maritime frontier at around 6:40 a.m. (2140 GMT Tuesday) near a South Korean border island off the west coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The South Korean military issued a warning and fired shots into the water near the ship to drive it away.
“So far, we confirmed that the ship drifted toward that area due to bad weather and engine trouble, and it’s currently on the way back to the North on its own,” the JCS said in a statement.
It was the second time the South fired warning shots toward a North Korean vessel since President Moon Jae-in took office in May 2017, a military official said. Moon has vowed to re-engage with the reclusive North.
South Korea also fired warning shots in September toward a drifting boat and then sent a navy mechanic to help fix its engine.
Inter-Korean relations have cooled after a flurry of diplomacy, including three summits last year, during which Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to improve ties and revive stalled economic projects.
However, there has been no substantial progress and sanctions aimed at Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs have been tightened.
There has also been no major progress in denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.
Sailors from both sides have been killed in previous skirmishes in the waters off the west coast of the Korean peninsula.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

