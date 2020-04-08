You are here

Saudi health ministry launches app to help monitor COVID-19 patients

Users will be able to daily assess their health condition, receive advice, contact medical staff directly, and evaluate ministry services during their quarantine period. (SPA)
Ruba Obaid

  Royal decree suspends arrest warrants in 69,900 debt-related judicial cases in Kingdom
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has launched a new app aimed at monitoring the conditions of people suspected of having the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Tatamman (meaning, rest assured) app will allow individuals who are self-isolating or in quarantine to access up-to-date advice and information on the virus and their health status.

Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, said: “It (the app) is for those who have the symptoms, or recently returned to Saudi Arabia, those who have been in direct contact with a positive case, as well as those currently under home quarantine as instructed by the ministry.”

Users will be able to daily assess their health condition, receive advice, contact medical staff directly, and evaluate ministry services during their quarantine period. Available in Arabic and English, the app will be supervised by the National Health Emergency Operations Center in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

Separately, a royal decree has been issued suspending arrest warrants in 69,900 debt-related judicial cases in the Kingdom in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

The latest measures came as Saudi Arabia recorded 327 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases to 2,450, and 3,122 since the beginning of the outbreak. So far 631 patients have recovered while 41 have died.

The Saudi General Directorate of Public Security has warned that the use of home service providers such as hairdressers and private tutors would be treated as a violation of restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, and it urged members of the public to report any such incidents on the Kollona Amn app or by calling 999 for all regions of the Kingdom, except for Makkah region on 911.

In additional to the royal decree on debt-related cases, all rulings and judgments on around 5,000 cases concerning child visits to separated parents were also suspended.

“Relevant authorities have been notified to enforce the new decree and arrest warrants were immediately lifted electronically,” said Mohammad Al-Mutlaq, spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Justice. “Orders will remain in force until the end of the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic.”

He added that the ministry has digitized around 120 of its services since the beginning of the health crisis which were available through its Najiz platform. More than 300,000 people had used the ministry’s virtual services in recent weeks, it was revealed.
 

Historic Diriyah lights up in show of gratitude for workers leading coronavirus fight

Fahad Al Zahrani

  Diriyah Gate Development Authority launches campaign with huge 3D images projected on walls of Salwa Palace
  DGDA called on all government and private sector organizations to join in its campaign by covering their offices with images and messages thanking health and security workers
DIRIYAH: An eye-catching health-awareness campaign launched by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) pays tribute to the workers on the front line of the battle to contain the coronavirus in the Kingdom. It also thanks the nation’s leaders for the swift action they have taken to lessen its impact.

Unveiled on Tuesday, which was World Health Day, the national “We’re All Responsible” campaign featured huge 3D images projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace in the historic Al-Turaif district of Diriyah Governorate.

One of the images features orange graphics and the message “Thank you to our heroes in health and security.” Another urges people to “Stay home, stay safe.”

A third image shows King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman alongside the message: “With thanks to our empathetic leadership in providing healthcare for everyone with no exceptions.”

DGDA called on all government and private sector organizations to join in its campaign by covering their offices with images and messages thanking health and security workers for their tireless efforts to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the community.

“On World Health Day, we wanted to send a message of gratitude to all the heroically dedicated professionals working tirelessly the world over to keep us safe during this global crisis,” said Jerry Inzerillo, DGDA’s CEO. He also thanked the Saudi leadership for the precautionary measures it has taken to fight the pandemic.

At-Turaif district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located beside Bujairy, which is the area’s cultural hub and a major tourism attraction for visitors to the Saudi capital, Riyadh. It contains many historic relics from the first Saudi state, including the former homes of its rulers.

