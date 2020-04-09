You are here

India could extend lockdown as coronavirus cases spike

Volunteers distribute food to people in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure on the outskirts of Amritsar on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 09 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

  • More than 500 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours while 25 deaths were reported
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India could extend its lockdown beyond April 14, the prime minister said Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases spiked.

“Lifting the lockdown does not seem possible,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting, saying that “massive behavioral, social and personal changes” would have to take place. A final call to extend the deadline would be taken on April 11, the meeting heard.

“The priority of the government is to save each and every life,” the prime minister added. “The situation in the country is akin to a social emergency, it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant.”

There has been a steady increase in coronavirus cases during the past week and the figure hit 5,500 on Wednesday — double the number from four days ago. 

More than 500 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours — the highest jump since the lockdown started on March 24 — while 25 deaths were reported.

Maharashtra state had the biggest rise in cases with 1,100, and a death toll of 55. The southern state of Tamil Nadu has more than 700 cases, and Delhi has more than 600. 

“India has entered the third stage of the pandemic, where the number of patients getting infected exceeds the number of patients getting cured,” Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, president of the Maharashtra branch of the Indian Medical Association, told Arab News. “The number of newly infected patients rises very quickly and the death toll also increases faster. We are experiencing community spread, that’s why many places are sealed off as a protective measure of epidemic control.” 

He added that the next seven days would be crucial and, if the graph of newly infected patients kept rising exponentially, the lockdown period may be increased by another four weeks.

There is also a rise in the number of medical professionals getting infected by coronavirus, with a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) causing anxiety among health workers.

Media reports said the capital needed 3,000 PPE a day but only had a stock of 4,000. Local authorities have demanded 50,000 kits from the central government but have only received an assurance of 27,000.

The Delhi State Cancer Institute closed on Tuesday after 18 healthcare workers became infected.

“As a precautionary measure, we have shut down various facilities of the hospital for sanitization measures,” Dr. B.L. Sherwal, the hospital’s medical superintendent, told the media. “We are making arrangements to move our 19 cancer patients to another private hospital.” 

Mumbai’s private Wockhardt Hospital shut on Monday after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for the virus.

“We have declared Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone and have removed 30 doctors and nurses from there,” Vijay Khabale-Patil, chief public relations officer of the Bombay Municipal Corporation, told reporters. “We have shifted these Covid-19 suspected cases to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, where further tests will be carried out.” 

Jasminsha Manthadathil, the president of United Nursing Association, accused the hospital of “hiding the truth.” 

“The hospital was aware that some patients were coronavirus positive and this information was kept secret from the health workers,” Manthadathil told Arab News.

He added that health workers everywhere were worried because of the lack of PPE, and that a public interest litigation suit had been filed with the Supreme Court to address the issue.

The Resident Doctors’ Association of the All India Institute of Medical Science expressed concern about the backlash it was getting for demanding PPE. It said it was the government’s responsibility to respect medical professionals rather than humiliate them.

“In the absence of PPE, the doctors feel as if they are participating in a suicide squad,” Bhondwe said. “Once a doctor gets infected, his own family as well as all the 30-40 patients, he examines daily are at risk of getting the infection from this doctor. So the doctor may become a cause for the spread of infection.”

Another doctor, Loveleen Mangla, felt a “deep sense of anxiety” in the absence of PPE.

“I have moved my parents to some other house as a matter of precaution,” she told Arab News. “Besides, now the government is making provisions to quarantine a medical professional for two weeks after a week of duty in the hospital.”

Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
AP

Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

  • US government uses an obscure public health law to justify one of its most aggressive border crackdowns ever
  • Trump administration has offered little detail on the rules that have yet to be challenged in court
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
AP

SAN DIEGO: A US Border Patrol agent wouldn’t let Jackeline Reyes explain why she and her 15-year-old daughter needed asylum, pointing to the coronavirus. That confrontation in Texas came just days after the Trump administration quietly shut down the nation’s asylum system for the first time in decades in the name of public health.
“The agent told us about the virus and that we couldn’t go further, but she didn’t let us speak or anything,” said Reyes, 35, who was shuttled to a crossing March 24 in Reynosa, Mexico, a violent border city.
She tried to get home to crime-ridden Honduras despite learning her brother had been killed there and her mother and 7-year-old daughter had fled to the Nicaraguan border. But she was stuck in Mexico as the virus closed borders in Central America.
The US government used an obscure public health law to justify one of its most aggressive border crackdowns ever. People fleeing violence and poverty to seek refuge in the US are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to apply for asylum. It eclipses President Donald Trump’s other policies to curtail immigration — which often rely on help from Mexico — by setting aside decades-old national and international laws.
Mexico is again providing critical support. It’s accepting not only Mexicans, but people from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras who accounted for well over half of all US border arrests last year.
The Trump administration has offered little detail on the rules that, unlike its other immigration policies, have yet to be challenged in court. The secrecy means the rules got little attention as they took effect March 20, the same day Trump announced the southern border was closed to nonessential travel.
“The administration is able to do what they always wanted to do,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel for the American Immigration Council, which has criticized the administration. “I don’t see this slowing down.”
The administration tapped a law allowing the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ban foreigners if their entry would create “a serious danger” to the spread of communicable disease. The US has the most cases in the world by far. CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield issued a 30-day order but said he may extend the rules.
Mexico won’t take unaccompanied children and other “vulnerable people,” including people over 65 and those who are pregnant or sick, said Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego.
The US also is returning Central American children who travel with grandparents, siblings and other relatives, said a congressional aide who was briefed by US Customs and Border Protection officials and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information was not intended for public release. Previously, children who weren’t with parents or guardians were considered unaccompanied and automatically put into the asylum pipeline.
The health risks of holding migrants in crowded spaces like Border Patrol stations is “the touchstone of this order,” Redfield wrote. He said exceptions to immediately expelling someone can be considered but didn’t elaborate.
An internal Border Patrol memo obtained by ProPublica said an agent who determines that a migrant claims a “reasonably believable” fear of being tortured can be referred for additional screening under the UN Convention Against Torture, a lesser form of asylum that’s harder to qualify for.
Under the rules, agents take migrants to the nearest border crossing in specially designated vehicles and avoid stations, minimizing the risk of exposure to the virus.
Matthew Dyman, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol’s parent agency, declined to comment on the internal memo or provide guidance about the new rules.
“Obtaining and posting leaked information is a great way to degrade trust and communication between CBP and the media,” he said.
In less than two weeks, the US has expelled more than 7,000 people, according to the congressional aide who was briefed last week. Those not sent to Mexico are flown to their home countries. CBP had about 300 people in custody last week, down from a peak of more than 19,000 during last year’s surge of border crossers.
March’s border enforcement numbers were expected to be released Thursday and may offer a closer look at the impact of the virus.
Ten Senate Democrats sent a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who oversees border agencies, saying the Trump administration appeared to have “granted itself sweeping powers to summarily expel large, unknown numbers of individuals arriving at our border.”

