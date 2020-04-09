Saudi’s small businesses get boost from new SAMA licensing rules

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s new licensing rules should give a much needed boost to SMEs. (Reuters)
  • The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) this week published new rules which aim to regulate the licensing process for SMEs
  • The minimum paid capital for any company that wishes to practice digital finance intermediation is set at SR2 million while for collection companies it is SR10 million
RIYADH: New licensing rules in the Kingdom should give a much needed boost to small businesses, says finance chiefs.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) this week published new rules which aim to regulate the licensing process for such companies and how they conduct their business.
The regulator said the regulations would ensure compliance with information security, corporate governance, internal organization, risk management and internal audit.
SAMA said the rules will also introduce two new financing activities: Digital finance intermediation and collection of financing agencies’ debts. 
These two activities will be supervised and monitored to bolster the stability of the financing sector and protect consumers rights. 
The minimum paid capital for any company that wishes to practice digital finance intermediation is set at SR2 million while for collection companies it is SR10 million.
“The Kingdom boasts a robust financing system that can keep up with the market’s needs,” said Waleed Ghaith, a member of the Saudi Economic Association. “The Kingdom is eager to develop and improve the performance of its financing systems in order to create a conducive environment for enterprises that allows them to work with great efficiency.”
Financial adviser Abdullah Baeshen added that the new rules would encourage investors to invest in the financing sector which would in turn boost the capital available to SMEs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) SMEs

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation fell slightly to 5.1 percent in March, but prices rose on a month-on-month basis as stockpiling by households amid the coronavirus outbreak pushed up food prices, official data showed on Thursday.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, stood at 1.89 percent in March, easing from 1.9 percent in February, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said.
Annual consumer inflation at 5.1 percent, down from 5.3 percent in February, was the lowest level since November.
Month-on-month urban inflation stood at 0.6 percent compared with 0 in February, the agency said.
“The numbers were expected ... the rise was in the monthly prices, but on the annual basis, there was a decline in prices,” said Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage.
“There was intense buying by citizens because of the curfew and fear of the coronavirus ... ,” El-Swaify added.
Egypt introduced a nationwide night-time curfew to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,560 people in Egypt and caused 103 deaths.
Last month Egypt’s central bank slashed its main interest rates by three percentage points, to 10.25 percent for overnight lending and 9.25 percent for the overnight deposits, at a surprise meeting as a “preemptive” move to support the economy in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Naeem Brokerage said the March inflation figures were positive for policymakers because prices of volatile food items remained largely in control despite unfavorable factors centered around the new coronavirus outbreak.
“Egypt’s real interest rate still remains above 7 percent, one of the highest among emerging economies,” it said in a note.
Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told the Al Arabiya news channel on Thursday that foreign investment in Egyptian treasuries stood at between $13.5 billion and $14 billion, below the December level.
Foreign investment in Egyptian government debt instruments was $22 billion at the end of December.

Topics: economy Egypt Inflation

