Saudi health ministry clears over 23,000 COVID-19 suspects on home-quarantine

Health workers in Al Baha city deliver medicines for an elderly man in his home. City health workers also deliver medicines prescribed to people suffering from chronic illnesses, and are supervising those under home quarantine for observation of possible COVID-19 infection. (SPA)
Updated 09 April 2020
Rawan Radwan

  • Over 12,000 remain in quarantine, including 9,000 in self-isolation at home
  • Saudi Arabia has 2,577 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday
JEDDAH: More than 35,000 people are in home self-isolation in Saudi Arabia with about two-thirds having either recovered or ended their required quarantine period and been cleared by health officials.

A little over 12,000 remain in quarantine, 9,000 of whom are in self-isolation at home and 3,000 are in designated accommodation.

Saudi Arabia recorded 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,577 with a total of 3,287 reported cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The new cases refer to those that have been reported during the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 89 were recorded in Madinah, 83 in Riyadh, 78 in Makkah and 45 in Jeddah.

There are currently 41 cases in intensive care units.

Thirty-five recoveries were announced, bringing the total number to 666 recoveries so far with three new fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 44.

“There are a number of services and applications available for users 24/7; these services are available to provide medical advice through the number 937 or ‘Sehha’ application by medical experts around the clock,” said Health Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.

Al-Aly said that updates about COVID-19 in the Kingdom with details of its geographic spread can be found at covid19.moh.gov.sa.

He added: “In response to calls of volunteers, health practitioners and specialists in various areas of support in health volunteering, the Ministry of Health has launched a volunteering platform with approximately 80,000 volunteers signed up so far.”

Volunteers can apply through https://volunteer.srca.org.sa. 

The ministry has launched a new public health awareness campaign called “Meter and a Half” in a continued effort to raise social awareness about the importance of social distancing.

Messages are broadcast through several platforms that encourage individuals to keep a distance of one and a half meters between people both inside and outside the household, to eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) warned residents and citizens to be beware of messages from fake accounts bearing the Ministry of Health’s name and asking to click on links.

The NCA has warned of such phishing and fraudulent links as they could steal personal information.

The authority encourages people to follow reliable news sources from the health ministry’s official accounts, make sure the messages received are from official accounts and check with the sender before opening anonymous links.

Saudi Arabia allocates $133m coronavirus support to help vulnerable

Updated 11 April 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia allocates $133m coronavirus support to help vulnerable

  • A food supply initiative has also been launched to provide for families across the Kingdom who have been badly affected by the outbreak
  • Al-Hazani said that the SFD and cooperating entities have spent almost SR38 million on the initiative, which has helped 37,597 families so far
Updated 11 April 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will allocate SR500 million ($133 million) to the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) to help people struggling with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Vulnerable groups including the elderly, widows, the disabled, families of prisoners, divorced women, students and stranded Umrah visitors will benefit from the initiative, spokesman Nasser Al-Hazani told a daily press conference on Saturday. 
A food supply initiative has also been launched to provide for families across the Kingdom who have been badly affected by the outbreak.
Al-Hazani said that the SFD and cooperating entities have spent almost SR38 million on the initiative, which has helped 37,597 families so far. 
The Ministry of Health’s spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, said that 382 new cases have been recorded in the Kingdom, increasing the total number of cases to 4,033 since the beginning of the outbreak, with 3,261 active cases, 67 of which are in critical condition. 
He said that 35 patients have recovered, boosting the total number of recoveries to 720, while the death toll reached 52 on Saturday, with five new deaths recorded. 
Dr. Abdl Al-Aly said the latest victims included a 33-year-old Saudi man in Jeddah and a 72-year-old Saudi man in Madinah, highlighting that the virus can strike any age group.
He urged people to use the e-service provided by the ministry via a mobile app or the website (Mawid), where 40 cases were confirmed through a self-evaluation process.
Al-Aly said that the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom is likely to rise.
However, the ministry’s daily laboratory examinations to counter the spread of the virus will also be increased. 
“It is an early move in a positive direction to manage the spread and limit the pandemic,” he said.
“As we expand our testing, we expect to reach cases early and strengthen containment of the pandemic.”
Al-Aly said that early testing can identify cases before symptoms appear, which helps to curb the spread of the virus.
“With the rise in examinations, the number of cases is expected to rise, but it is an early increase and in a positive and favorable direction to control the cases in a way that limits the spread of the pandemic,” he added.

