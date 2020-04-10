You are here

US records 1,783 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Above, people walk in Times Square, Manhattan. Total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478. (Reuters)
  • Total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478
WASHINGTON: The United States recorded 1,783 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday (0030 GMT Friday).
The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day’s record toll of 1,973.
The total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478, the second-highest tally in the world after Italy.

Topics: Coronavirus US

South Korea’s Daegu city reports zero new coronavirus cases

South Korea’s Daegu city reports zero new coronavirus cases

  • Daegu accounts for more than half of all South Korea’s 10,450 infections
SEOUL: The South Korean city of Daegu, which endured the first large coronavirus outbreak outside of China, on Friday reported zero new cases for the first time since late February, as new infections across the country dropped to record lows.
With at least 6,807 confirmed cases, Daegu accounts for more than half of all South Korea’s 10,450 infections.
South Korea on Friday reported 27 new cases as of the night before, a new low since daily cases peaked at more than 900 in late February, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The death toll also rose by four to 208, the KCDC said.
The spread of infections at a church in Daegu drove a massive spike in cases in South Korea beginning in late February.
The outbreak initially pushed the tally of confirmed cases much higher than anywhere else outside of China, before the country used widespread testing and social distancing measures to bring the numbers down.

