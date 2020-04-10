You are here

  Kuwait cabinet consider full coronavirus curfew

Kuwait cabinet consider full coronavirus curfew

A photo taken on March 23, 2020, shows a general view of empty streets in Kuwait city, a day after authorities declared a nationwide curfew amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.(File/AFP)
Updated 10 April 2020
Arab News

Kuwait cabinet consider full coronavirus curfew

  • The cabinet discussed preventive measures and current conditions in the Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh areas in the country
  • A program of repatriating people is due to start at the end of the week for those who register on a special website
Updated 10 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Kuwait government has said it is considering imposing a full curfew in the country, as well as increasing medical employees and halving passes issued to workers across various sectors that allow their movement during the curfew, state news agency KUNA reported.
The cabinet discussed preventive measures and current conditions in the Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh areas in the country, which are under complete lockdown.
The authorities have been ordered to create an executive plan to deal with the possibility of imposing a curfew, government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem said in an online news conference.
A program of repatriating people is due to start at the end of the week for those who register on a special website.
Al-Mezrem said the cabinet had ordered cleaning and security companies, contracted to the government, to pay workers and ensure they have good living conditions.
“The government will take legal action against companies violating this issue,” he said.
The country has also approved a request from the Ministry of Commerce to activate an electronic app for people to shop at cooperative societies, Al-Mezrem added.
The state, meanwhile, ordered the Directorate General for Civil Aviation to enable airline operation in order for expats to return back to their countries.

Topics: Coronavirus

Lebanon makes largest ever cannabis drug bust

Updated 10 April 2020
AFP

Lebanon makes largest ever cannabis drug bust

  • The Mediterranean country on March 15 announced a lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19
  • Security forces regularly bust attempted drug exports at Beirut airport and have destroyed marijuana fields
Updated 10 April 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s security forces said Friday they had made their largest cannabis seizure in history last month, unearthing 25 tons of the drug intended for Africa.
The Mediterranean country on March 15 announced a lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has now officially infected 609 and killed 20 nationwide.
On March 16, the Internal Security Forces stopped “eight trucks headed to the Beirut port carrying thousands of plastic bags of soil,” the security branch said.
After inspection, “huge quantities of hashish reaching around 25 tons were seized... that had been professionally hidden inside bags of soil,” it said in a statement.
“This quantity is the largest seized in the history of Lebanon,” it added, and had been intended for “an African country.”
The marijuana came in a variety of kinds including “Beirut mood,” “Spring flower,” or even “Kiki do you love me,” the ISF said.
Consuming, growing and selling marijuana is illegal in Lebanon, but in the marginalized east of the country its production blossomed during the 1975-1990 civil war.
Authorities have since struggled to clamp down on the trade and its production has turned into a multi-million-dollar business.
In 2016, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime ranked Lebanon as the third main source of cannabis resin after Morocco and Afghanistan, which are both much larger.
Security forces regularly bust attempted drug exports at Beirut airport and have destroyed marijuana fields.
But growers have fought back, protesting over a lack of alternatives for their livelihoods. In 2012, they fired rockets at army bulldozers trying to raze their crop.
Since 2018, lawmakers have however been considering legalizing the drug for medical purposes to give a boost to Lebanon’s ailing economy.

Topics: Lebanon Cannabis Beirut

