You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6jrfe

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

  • Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman on Friday.
Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous cases and eight who are waiting for investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration
Three of the new cases were imported, Wisanuyothin said.
Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities, while 1,013 patients have recovered and gone home.

Topics: Coronavirus Thailand

Related

Business & Economy
Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
World
Thailand reports 51 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

Global coronavirus death toll passes 94,000, but some signs of hope

Updated 10 April 2020
AFP

Global coronavirus death toll passes 94,000, but some signs of hope

  • Another 1,700 people died in the United States on Thursday
  • Britain announced another 881 deaths on Thursday, taking the total to nearly 8,000
Updated 10 April 2020
AFP
BRUSSELS: Another horror day of the coronavirus pandemic saw the global death toll pass 94,000, although there were tentative signs of hope that the crisis was peaking in the United States and Europe.
The picture of the unfolding economic catastrophe also became clearer with the IMF warning of a Great Depression and data showing 17 million Americans lost their jobs, but a European Union financial rescue package agreement offered some relief to the barrage of bad news.
Another 1,700 people died in the United States on Thursday, while there were hundreds more deaths across Europe, driving the confirmed global toll above 94,000.
Nearly half of all pandemic fatalities have occurred over the past week.
But authorities in worst-hit Europe and the United States said a slight decline in daily deaths and infections gave reason to hope the worst could be over.
“The fire started by the pandemic is starting to come under control,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain, where fatalities inched down to 683 from 757 a day before, pushing that country’s total above 15,000.
“Our priority now is not to turn back, especially not to return to our starting point, not to lower our guard.”
France also reported that 82 fewer people were in intensive care for COVID-19 — the first fall since the pandemic broke out.
And Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top pandemic expert, said the United States was “going in the right direction.”
The US recorded 1,783 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 0030 GMT Friday, lower than the previous day’s record toll of 1,973.
The US has seen more than 16,500 confirmed deaths, the second-highest tally in the world after Italy, and more than 460,000 confirmed cases.
In New York, the epicenter of the virus in the United States, only 200 more people entered hospitals, the lowest number since the pandemic struck, even though 799 people died over the last day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
“We are flattening the curve by what we are doing,” Cuomo said, adding, “We have to keep the curve flat.”
But he declined to predict how New York would fare in the coming weeks, telling reporters bluntly: “I have no idea.”
Further lifting spirits, the health improved of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the highest profile of the 1.5 million people infected by the virus, and he ended three days of intensive care.
However, Britain announced another 881 deaths on Thursday, taking the total to nearly 8,000.

Latest updates

Despite OPEC+ drama, oil markets uncertain on ‘historic’ deal
UAE confirms 331 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
Global coronavirus death toll passes 94,000, but some signs of hope
Jakarta imposes partial lockdown as virus cases surge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.