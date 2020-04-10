You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces lockdown in some Madinah neighborhoods

Saudi Arabia announces lockdown in some Madinah neighborhoods

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announced on Friday a lockdown in six neighborhoods of Madinah to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mm3rp

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces lockdown in some Madinah neighborhoods

  • Home delivery services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown
  • Saudi Arabia reported 364 new cases of coronavirus on Friday taking the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 3,651
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announced on Friday a lockdown in six neighborhoods of Madinah to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The lockdown, which will be effective from Friday, applies to the following neighborhoods in Madinah: Qurban, Al-Shuraybat, Bani Dhafar, Bani Khidrah, Al-Jumuah. Part of the Al-Iskan area is also included in the lockdown.
Residents of these neighborhoods are not allowed to leave the house.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will provide the needy with food baskets and supplies and will regularly monitor their needs, whilst the the Ministry of Health will provide them with any medicines and medical services that they may require.
Home delivery services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown.
Saudi Arabia reported 364 new cases of coronavirus on Friday taking the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 3,651.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Madinah

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 364 new coronavirus cases, first evacuation flight arrives in Kingdom

Saudi Arabia announces 364 new coronavirus cases, first evacuation flight arrives in Kingdom

Updated 10 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 364 new coronavirus cases, first evacuation flight arrives in Kingdom

  • The first evacuation flight transporting Saudi citizens back to the Kingdom arrived on Friday morning from Indonesia
  • Of the new cases reported, 90 patients tested positive for coronavirus in Makkah, 78 in Madinah, 69 in Riyadh and 54 in Jeddah
Updated 10 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 364 new cases of coronavirus on Friday taking the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 3,651.
All 364 cases were recorded on April 9.
Of the new cases reported, 90 patients tested positive for coronavirus in Makkah, 78 in Madinah, 69 in Riyadh and 54 in Jeddah.


The total number of patients who have recovered has increased to 685 after 19 new cases of recovery were reported in the Kingdom.
The total number of deaths in the Kingdom from the virus has reached 47 after 3 more people died.
Meanwhile, the first evacuation flight transporting Saudi citizens back to the Kingdom arrived on Friday morning from Indonesia.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh received 250 Saudi citizens who were evacuated from Jakarta, Indonesia.
The citizens will be self-isolating for a period of 14 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Indonesia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Delivery app reps cleared to operate in Saudi Arabia at all hours

Latest updates

Moroccan companies begin ventilator production
Saudi Arabia announces lockdown in some Madinah neighborhoods
‘No match worth risking a life’, says FIFA boss Infantino
Saudi Arabia announces 364 new coronavirus cases, first evacuation flight arrives in Kingdom
Virus appears to strike men, overweight people harder

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.