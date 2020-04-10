Saudi Arabia announces lockdown in some Madinah neighborhoods

Saudi Arabia announces 364 new coronavirus cases, first evacuation flight arrives in Kingdom

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 364 new cases of coronavirus on Friday taking the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 3,651.

All 364 cases were recorded on April 9.

Of the new cases reported, 90 patients tested positive for coronavirus in Makkah, 78 in Madinah, 69 in Riyadh and 54 in Jeddah.



The total number of patients who have recovered has increased to 685 after 19 new cases of recovery were reported in the Kingdom.

The total number of deaths in the Kingdom from the virus has reached 47 after 3 more people died.

Meanwhile, the first evacuation flight transporting Saudi citizens back to the Kingdom arrived on Friday morning from Indonesia.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh received 250 Saudi citizens who were evacuated from Jakarta, Indonesia.

The citizens will be self-isolating for a period of 14 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.