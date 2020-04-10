Saudi Arabia announces lockdown in some Madinah neighborhoods

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announced on Friday a lockdown in six neighborhoods of Madinah to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The lockdown, which will be effective from Friday, applies to the following neighborhoods in Madinah: Qurban, Al-Shuraybat, Bani Dhafar, Bani Khidrah, Al-Jumuah. Part of the Al-Iskan area is also included in the lockdown.
Residents of these neighborhoods are not allowed to leave the house.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will provide the needy with food baskets and supplies and will regularly monitor their needs, whilst the the Ministry of Health will provide them with any medicines and medical services that they may require.
Home delivery services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown.
Saudi Arabia reported 364 new cases of coronavirus on Friday taking the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 3,651.
