Uniqlo owner slashes profit outlook, global ambitions hit by pandemic

The pandemic briefly disrupted Uniqlo’s supply chain throughout China and forced it to shut over half of its 750 stores in the country. (Reuters)
  • The company forecast an operating profit of 145 billion yen ($1.33 billion) in the full year through end-August, down from a previous forecast of 245 billion yen and 44 percent lower than a year earlier
TOKYO: Japan’s Fast Retailing, owner of casual clothing chain Uniqlo, forecast a 44 percent fall in full-year (September-August) profit after the coronavirus outbreak hit sales in China and dealt a setback to its ambitions of conquering the US and European markets.
The pandemic briefly disrupted Uniqlo’s supply chain throughout China and forced it to shut over half of its 750 stores in the country, the company’s biggest growth market in recent years.
“This is the biggest crisis for humanity since the end of the war,” CEO Tadashi Yanai told a news conference on Thursday.
Fast Retailing has come to depend on its Asian growth, especially in China, where Uniqlo’s mix of affordable basics and occasionally trendy items proved a massive hit among the burgeoning middle class.
Most stores in China have reopened and business has started to recover, the company said.
But as the pandemic has expanded to more markets, it said it was hard to accurately predict the full impact on its business, warning further revisions may be necessary.
Uniqlo shut around 170 stores in its home market this week after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency. It has also temporarily shuttered stores throughout the US and Europe, markets where it is trying to catch up with bigger rivals such as Sweden’s H&M.

The company forecast an operating profit of 145 billion yen ($1.33 billion) in the full year through end-August, down from a previous forecast of 245 billion yen and 44 percent lower than a year earlier.
Its operating profit in the six months through end-February fell 21 percent from the same period a year earlier to 136.7 billion yen.
Yanai, however, said the company had enough funds to keep operating and had not abandoned plans to open more stores. The company, already Asia’s biggest fashion retailer, has said it wants to become the world’s No.1 by beating out rivals Inditex, the Spanish giant that owns Zara, as well as H&M.
Yanai said he believed Uniqlo’s focus on simple but high-quality clothes, rather than runway trends, gave it an advantage in these times.
“With the coronavirus outbreak, I think people will buy clothes that are close to real life,” he said. “People are gong to spend more time with family.”
For the current fiscal year, however, it forecast losses in both the North American and European markets as stores remained shut.
The company also cut its full year dividend outlook to 480 yen per share from a previous 500 yen forecast.

RABAT: Morocco has started manufacturing its own ventilators with oxygen masks, with 500 expected to be ready by mid-April to help meet demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Industry Ministry said.
The North African kingdom has confirmed 1,431 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 105 deaths, and is seeking to raise the number of its intensive care beds to 3,000 from 1,640.
The pandemic has led to a global shortage of ventilators and other medical equipment.
Morocco's Industry Ministry has asked aeronautics and electronics suppliers in the country to develop and manufacture both non-invasive ventilators, where an oxygen mask is secured over the patient's face, and invasive models where a tube feeds oxygen straight to a sedated patient's lungs.
The first 500 non-invasive ventilators will be ready in about a week, the ministry said in an email to Reuters.
"We use locally supplied material available here and we will continue to produce ventilators depending on Morocco's needs," said Badre Jaafar, director of SERMP, a Casablanca-based company that supplies parts to French aircraft engine maker Safran.
It worked with a group of other companies, coordinated by the Industry Ministry and with help from the Health Ministry and other public bodies.
The government, which has imposed a lockdown to slow the spread of the disease, said last month it had allocated $200 million to buy equipment and medicine to prepare for the crisis.
Doctors and engineers from public institutions helped design the non-invasive ventilator that is already under production, capable of 3,000 hours of use, and the Health Ministry approved the design.
They are now working to develop an invasive ventilator.
Morocco has around 140 aeronautics suppliers that employ more than 10,000 people and last year exported $1.58 billion of parts to companies including Boeing and Airbus.
Neither the ministry nor the companies have said how much investment has been required or on what commercial terms the ventilators are being manufactured. The ministry said it had instigated the project but the private sector is now leading it.
"I hope this will be a launch pad for the medical industry in the country," Jaafar said.
Morocco has offered financial support for small businesses producing anti-coronavirus equipment and made wearing masks compulsory earlier this week.

Topics: Morocco Coronavirus COVID-19 ventilators

