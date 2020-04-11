You are here

Tesla starts China sales of two new Model 3 variants

California-based electric vehicle maker Tesla says it aims to start delivering Shanghai-made Long Range Model 3 cars from June this year. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Development comes at the tail end of Sino-US trade war
BEIJING: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. said on Friday it has started China sales of two more Model 3 variants built at its Shanghai plant, meaning all Model 3 sedans sold in the country are now locally made and not subject to import tax.

The development comes at the tail end of a Sino-US trade war characterised by tit-for-tat tariffs on goods and services as varied as metals and cars, which bumped up prices of US made goods in China.
It also comes after Tesla suspended production at its San Francisco Bay Area plant due to the broader impact of the coronavirus, with plans to resume normal operation on May  4.
Tesla said it aims to start delivering Shanghai-made Long Range Model 3 cars from June this year, priced 339,050 yuan after subsidies.
The rear-wheel drive variant, with a driving range of over 600 kilometers before needing to be recharged, differs from the imported version which was all-wheel drive and priced 439,900 yuan.

FASTFACT

Tesla sold 10,160 vehicles in China in March, versus 3,900 in February, marking its highest-ever monthly sales in the world’s largest auto marke

The locally made Performance Model 3, for which deliveries are slated for the first quarter next year, will be priced 419,800 yuan, the California-based automaker said without specifying the price after subsidies. Imported Performance Model 3 vehicles were priced 509,900 yuan.
The move contrasts with a previous plan from Tesla’s billionaire chief executive, Elon Musk, under which the automaker would only make more affordable versions of the Model 3 sedan at its $2 billion Shanghai factory.
Tesla sold 10,160 vehicles in China in March, versus 3,900 in February, marking its highest-ever monthly sales in the world’s largest auto market, industry data showed.
Tesla also said it will cut the pay of global vice presidents in China by 30 percent and that of China-based director-level executives by 20%, to be consistent with operations in the US. Salaries of other China-based staff are unchanged, it said.

Uniqlo owner slashes profit outlook, global ambitions hit by pandemic

The pandemic briefly disrupted Uniqlo’s supply chain throughout China and forced it to shut over half of its 750 stores in the country. (Reuters)
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Uniqlo owner slashes profit outlook, global ambitions hit by pandemic

  • The company forecast an operating profit of 145 billion yen ($1.33 billion) in the full year through end-August, down from a previous forecast of 245 billion yen and 44 percent lower than a year earlier
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Fast Retailing, owner of casual clothing chain Uniqlo, forecast a 44 percent fall in full-year (September-August) profit after the coronavirus outbreak hit sales in China and dealt a setback to its ambitions of conquering the US and European markets.
The pandemic briefly disrupted Uniqlo’s supply chain throughout China and forced it to shut over half of its 750 stores in the country, the company’s biggest growth market in recent years.
“This is the biggest crisis for humanity since the end of the war,” CEO Tadashi Yanai told a news conference on Thursday.
Fast Retailing has come to depend on its Asian growth, especially in China, where Uniqlo’s mix of affordable basics and occasionally trendy items proved a massive hit among the burgeoning middle class.
Most stores in China have reopened and business has started to recover, the company said.
But as the pandemic has expanded to more markets, it said it was hard to accurately predict the full impact on its business, warning further revisions may be necessary.
Uniqlo shut around 170 stores in its home market this week after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency. It has also temporarily shuttered stores throughout the US and Europe, markets where it is trying to catch up with bigger rivals such as Sweden’s H&M.

FASTFACT

Uniqlo shut around 170 stores in its home market this week after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency.

The company forecast an operating profit of 145 billion yen ($1.33 billion) in the full year through end-August, down from a previous forecast of 245 billion yen and 44 percent lower than a year earlier.
Its operating profit in the six months through end-February fell 21 percent from the same period a year earlier to 136.7 billion yen.
Yanai, however, said the company had enough funds to keep operating and had not abandoned plans to open more stores. The company, already Asia’s biggest fashion retailer, has said it wants to become the world’s No.1 by beating out rivals Inditex, the Spanish giant that owns Zara, as well as H&M.
Yanai said he believed Uniqlo’s focus on simple but high-quality clothes, rather than runway trends, gave it an advantage in these times.
“With the coronavirus outbreak, I think people will buy clothes that are close to real life,” he said. “People are gong to spend more time with family.”
For the current fiscal year, however, it forecast losses in both the North American and European markets as stores remained shut.
The company also cut its full year dividend outlook to 480 yen per share from a previous 500 yen forecast.

