Rouhani urges Iranians to respect health protocols as coronavirus curbs ease

A handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on April 8, 2020, shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani chairing a cabinet session in the capital Tehran. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to respect health protocols as “low-risk” economic activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.
So-called low-risk businesses will resume across the country from Saturday with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will restart from April 18. Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.
“Easing restrictions does not mean ignoring health protocols ... social distancing and other health protocols should be respected seriously by people,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

Ten more people recover from COVID-19 in Kuwait

Updated 11 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s health ministry confirmed that 10 people had recovered from coronavirus, raising the total number of recoveries to 133, state news agency KUNA reported on Saturday.
Kuwait's Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Sabah said the recovered patients included six Kuwaitis and four expats.
There have been 993 people infected with the virus so far.

