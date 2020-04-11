You are here

'Don't do silly things': Europe tries to stop Easter travel

A deserted footpath ispictured in the Cotswolds village of Bourton-on-the-Water, central England,on April 11, 2020, as life in Britain continues over the Easter break, during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP/Justin Tallis)
AP

BERLIN: European countries Saturday sought to keep people from traveling in sunny Easter weather and grappled with how and when to start loosening the weeks-long shutdowns of much of public life. The United States’ death toll from the coronavirus closed in on Italy’s, the highest in the world.
In Asia, South Korea announced plans to strap tracking wristbands on people who defy quarantine orders. The Japanese government appealed to the public nationwide to avoid bars, clubs and restaurants, broadening a measure announced earlier for seven urban areas, including Tokyo.
In Europe, beautiful weather across much of the continent provided an extra test of people’s discipline over the long Easter weekend.
Italian authorities stepped up checks, particularly around the northern Lombardy region, which has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. Roadblocks were set up on main thoroughfares in and out of Milan and along highway exits to discourage people from going on holiday trips.
’“Don’t do silly things,” said Domenico Arcuri, Italy’s special commissioner for the virus emergency. “Don’t go out, continue to behave responsibly as you have done until today, use your head and your sense of responsibility.”
He added: “The virus has not been defeated, but we are on the right path, we see the indicators but not the end of the tunnel. In fact, the end of the tunnel is still far away.”
In Spain, which recorded its smallest day-to-day increase in deaths in nearly three weeks, or 510, police set up thousands of roadblocks around the country.
In Britain, police were urged to keep a close watch on gatherings in parks and at the seaside on what was set to be the hottest day of the year. Police seized a motorcycle from a rider making a nonessential journey in central England.
The pandemic’s epicenter has long since shifted to Europe and the United States, which now has by far the largest number of confirmed cases, with more than half a million. As of Saturday morning, the US death toll of more than 18,700 was just short of Italy’s.
“I understand intellectually why it’s happening,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, where deaths rose Friday by 777, to more than 7,800. “It doesn’t make it any easier to accept.”
Still, New York officials said the number of people in intensive care dropped for the first time since mid-March and hospitalizations were slowing: 290 new patients in a single day, compared with daily increases of more than 1,000 last week. Cuomo said if that trend holds, New York might not need the overflow field hospitals that officials have been scrambling to build.
President Donald Trump said he will not lift US restrictions until conditions are safe but announced an Opening Our Country task force and said, “I want to get it open as soon as possible.”
The Easter holidays coincide with mounting hope in Europe of the beginning of a slow return to normal as rates of infection slow in many cases. At the same time, politicians and public health officials are warning that they must act cautiously or else the virus may flare up all over again.
Some countries are already planning small first steps out of the shutdown. Austria aims to reopen small shops on Tuesday.
Spain is preparing to start rolling back the strictest of its measures Monday, when authorities will allow workers in some nonessential industries to return to factories and construction sites after a nearly complete two-week stoppage.
Health Minister Salvador Illa said the government will distribute reusable masks at subway stations and other public transportation hubs.
“We think that with these measures we will prevent a jump in infections,” Illa said.
Italy continued to include all nonessential manufacturing in an extension of its national lockdown until May 3. But Premier Giuseppe Conte held out hope that some industry could re-open earlier if conditions permit.
Arcuri said that the exit from the lockdown will include increased virus testing, the deployment of a voluntary contact-tracing app and mandatory blood tests as Italy seeks to set up a system of ‘’immunity passports.’’
German officials are set to consider on Wednesday how to proceed after several weeks of restrictions on public life, currently due to expire April 19. Officials have sounded a cautious note, pointing to the risk of undoing the gains the country has made.
“A second shutdown would be hard to cope with, economically and socially,” Winfried Kretschmann, the governor of Baden-Wuerttemberg state, told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
India extended its lockdown of the nation of 1.3 billion people by two more weeks.
But Iran reopened government offices and businesses outside the capital after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East. Businesses in Tehran will be allowed to reopen next weekend.
Meanwhile, in Africa, where infections are on the rise, there is fear that the poor health care system and a lack of help from developed nations facing their own crisis could lead the virus to spread unchecked.
In Congo, corruption has left the the population largely impoverished despite mineral wealth, and mistrust of authority is so entrenched that health workers have been killed during an Ebola outbreak that has not yet been fully defeated.
Worldwide, confirmed infections rose above 1.7 million, with over 100,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Close to 400,000 people have recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia.
Britain on Friday reported a one-day high of 980 new deaths — bigger than any seen in Italy or Spain. At the same time, data suggest that the number of hospital admissions in Britain is leveling off.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first major world leader confirmed to have COVID-19, continued to recover at a London hospital, where he was able to take short walks between periods of rest, according to his office.
In China, where the pandemic began in December, the number of new daily cases has declined dramatically, allowing the ruling Communist Party to reopen factories and stores.
China also is the biggest producer of surgical masks and other medical products and has increased output following the outbreak, but there have been complaints that shoddy or substandard goods are being sold abroad. Chinese regulators said that ventilators, masks and other supplies will now be subject to quality inspections.

Why Africa’s coronavirus outbreak appears slower than anticipated

Why Africa's coronavirus outbreak appears slower than anticipated

  • Health experts warned of the devastation the deadly virus could cause in Africa, where most hospitals are desperately short of equipment and trained staff
  • Coronavirus has since spread to 52 African countries, but despite a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases, the continent continues to lag behind the global curve for infections and deaths
JOHANNESBURG: When Africa’s first case of coronavirus was detected in Egypt in February, the rest of the continent prepared for the brunt of a pandemic that has engulfed Europe and spread to the United States, infecting more than 1.6 million worldwide.
Health experts warned of the devastation the deadly virus could cause in Africa, where most hospitals are desperately short of equipment and trained staff.
Coronavirus has since spread to 52 African countries, but despite a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases, the continent continues to lag behind the global curve for infections and deaths.
Still, the World Health Organization last month warned Africa faced a dramatic evolution of the pandemic even as governments imposed restrictions to help curb the spread. The continent appears poorly equipped to manage a major health crisis and is struggling to test enough to monitor virus cases.
To date the novel respiratory disease has infected more than 12,800 people on the continent and killed at least 692, according to a tally compiled by AFP.
Only the Comoros archipelago and the tiny kingdom of Lesotho have not yet detected any cases.
South Africa is the worst-affected country, with over 2,000 confirmed cases and 24 recorded deaths so far — well behind the more than 871,000 cases and 71,000 deaths counted in Europe to date.
Experts, however, warn that the tide is rising.
“During the last four days we can see that the numbers have already doubled,” said Michel Yao, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa’s emergency response program manager.
“If the trend continues... some countries may face a huge peak very soon,” Yao told AFP.
WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti echoed the concern, adding that the spread of COVID-19 outside major cities opened “a new front in our fight against this virus.”
Possibly the greatest question mark in analyzes of coronavirus in Africa, compounded by a global lack of testing capacity.
Despite a donation of more than one million coronavirus testing kits by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, most African countries lack the equipment needed to detect the disease.
South Africa — which has the most advanced health care system in sub-Saharan Africa — has so far only managed to test around 73,000 of its 57 million inhabitants.
“This is way too low for the kind of challenges South Africa is facing,” said the country’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who is aiming to scale up to 30,000 tests per day.
Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, has only carried out 5,000 coronavirus tests to date for a country of 190 million people.
“The testing system is quite overloaded,” admitted a doctor working at a private clinic in Lagos, who asked not to be identified.
“It takes time for... the results,” he added. “And are they accurate? We don’t know.”
Inability to test for the virus has forced several countries to work with vague and sometimes misleading estimates.
Kenya, for instance, has predicted its number of coronavirus cases to reach 10,000 by the end of April.
Ten days into the month, the number of detected infections remained lower than 200.
“The reason is we have not gone to do community-based testing,” explained the Director General of Kenya’s health ministry, Patrick Amoth.
“So we still stand by our earlier projections. We don’t know what is going to happen.”
The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, admitted that Africa’s coronavirus statistics were far from “perfect.”
“We just lack the means,” he told AFP.
But Nkengasong also dismissed claims that a high number of infections had slipped under the radar, pointing out that hospitals “would be flooded with people” if that was the case.
The delayed spread of coronavirus gave African countries some leeway to roll out the same measures implemented in Europe to stem the disease.
Governments across the continent reacted ahead of time, closing borders and imposing lockdowns and curfews when just a handful of cases had been detected.
Those measures have been tricky to enforce in impoverished and densely populated neighborhoods, where houses are overcrowded and most survive off informal work — making it almost impossible to remain home.
The WHO’s Moeti cautioned that it was “too early to say” whether anti-coronavirus measures were slowing the epidemic in Africa.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this week that there was “sufficient evidence” to show that a nation-wide lockdown was “working.”
“In the two weeks before the lockdown, the average daily increase in new cases was around 42 percent. Since the start of the lockdown, the average daily increase has been around 4 percent,” Ramaphosa said on Thursday, as he announced an extension of the 21-day shutdown.
The time gained by African governments could be offset by a lack of means.
“There is a severe shortage of treatment facilities for critical cases of Covid-19,” said a WHO statement.
There are barely five intensive care unit beds per one million people in Africa, compared to 4,000 in Europe, according to the organization.
Public hospitals only have 2,000 medical ventilators between them to serve the whole continent.
Still no one dares make any predictions on the proportions the novel coronavirus could reach in Africa.
The WHO noted that 31 countries on the continent had less than 100 confirmed cases and believed “containment was possible.”
Yet the threat remains.
“COVID-19 has the potential to cause thousands of deaths,” said the WHO’s Moeti. “To also unleash economic and social devastation.”

