Help at hand for Bangladeshi workers in Middle East

Bangladesh Ambassador to Jordan Nahida Sobhan distributes food to migrants in Amman. There are around 150,000 Bangladeshi migrants in Jordan. (Supplied)
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Missions provide food aid to those struggling during coronavirus outbreak
DHAKA: Bangladeshi missions across the Middle East have launched a special food assistance program to help thousands of migrant workers impacted by the anti-coronavirus lockdown, officials told Arab News on Saturday.

Nearly 4 million Bangladeshi workers live in Arab countries, with many facing difficulties due to reduced work opportunities and limited funds.
“Due to the ongoing curfew, we cannot move much. We have applied to the Saudi Foreign Ministry for vehicle movement permission, which would be provided shortly. Once we receive it, our mission’s officials will hand over the food packages to the workers,” Golam Moshi, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News on Saturday.
It follows an announcement last week by Bangladesh’s Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad allocating $560,000 towards the initiative.
In addition to providing food packs, the mission has launched a 24-hour toll-free helpline for its workers in the Kingdom and posted a notice on its Facebook page asking for contact, location and visa details so that they can be reached.
Moshi said that Bangladeshi officials had already received nearly 3,000 requests from different locations in the Kingdom and were getting deliverables ready to support the workers for at least 20 days.
He thanked the Kingdom for lifting restrictions on undocumented workers — who make up part of the nearly 2.2 million Bangladeshis living in the Kingdom — so that they could receive assistance during the pandemic.  
“Gradually we will expand the food assistance program to other major cities of the Kingdom, too,” said Moshi, who is also Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
The Bangladeshi Embassy in the UAE has also distributed about 1,000 food packages to overseas workers in the emirates.
“It’s very challenging to reach the migrants amid this lockdown. In some areas, the Bangladeshi community is also helping the migrants with food and other emergency stuff. Our mission officials are trying their level best to assist the migrants who are in extreme need,” Mohammed Iqbal Hosain Khan, Bangladeshi consul general in the UAE, told Arab News.  
He added that from among the 700,000 Bangladeshi migrants living in the UAE, about 200,000 were facing “extreme hardship” due to the lockdown.  
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh mission in Jordan has received 2,500 requests for assistance from expatriates in the country.  
“On Thursday, we have distributed food packages to several hundred Bangladeshi migrants in two locations of Amman — Mahatta and Jebel Hussein — which will help them for two weeks. With the current funding, we can support around 3,000 migrants,” Nahida Sobhan, Bangladeshi ambassador to Jordan, told Arab News, adding that 150,000 Bangladeshi migrants were currently living in Jordan.
“I think we will be required to support more than 4,000 migrants eventually. So, I am trying to have some more funding to help the migrants as much we can,” Sobhan said.  
Similar initiatives have been taken by Kuwait, Bahrain and other Bangladeshi missions in the region, foreign ministry sources said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Kabul rejects request to extradite Daesh leader

Afghan soldiers spray disinfectants to prevent the spread of the virus. (Reuters)
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Kabul argues this man has committed crimes, killed Afghans, and since there is no extradition treaty between us, we will punish him under local laws, while Pakistan insists he has to be submitted to Islamabad
KABUL: Kabul on Friday rejected Islamabad’s request to hand over a senior Daesh leader of Pakistani origin who was recently arrested.
Aslam Farooqi was captured in an operation by intelligence forces along with 19 other key affiliates of the group.
Islamabad summoned Kabul’s envoy to Pakistan, Atif Mashal, following a demand for Farooqi’s extradition.
“Aslam Farooqi is among the leaders of Daesh who has carried out many crimes in Afghanistan,” the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.
“Since there is no extradition treaty between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Aslam Farooqi will be dealt with based on Afghanistan’s laws. Afghanistan makes no difference between terrorists, and they will be brought to justice as the country is committed to anti-terrorism.”
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has argued that Farooqi should, however, be handed over for further investigation.
“The handover of Farooqi is a controversial issue between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” analyst Taj Mohammed told Arab News.
“Kabul argues this man has committed crimes, killed Afghans, and since there is no extradition treaty between us, we will punish him under local laws, while Pakistan insists he has to be submitted to Islamabad. Let us hope this issue does not add to the load and historically uneasy relations between them and impact recent efforts for normalizing ties.”
Farooqi’s arrest was described as a “massive victory” and a “treasure of intelligence” by Afghanistan’s first Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who said national spy agencies would have to use special tactics to “make him talk.”
According to Taliban sources, Farooqi turned himself in to seek shelter from a Taliban siege of Daesh in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province.
“Government forces have given him shelter, and now they take credit and are claiming his arrest,” Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Arab News.
“The mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate had besieged Farooqi in the Mazar Darra area of Kunar, and he established contact with the Kabul administration’s forces and surrendered to the government in the wake of his contact,” Mujahid said, adding that Farooqi and other Daesh operatives were taken to a guesthouse by government forces through an understanding with them.
Afghan officials have in the past few years reported killing or arresting Daesh leaders in Afghanistan in joint raids with US-led troops.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other officials have even claimed to wipe out the Daesh network in the east of the country, which is the bastion of the group near the Durand Line, a lawless and porous region that forms the border between the two countries.
But Daesh has claimed responsibility for two massive and deadly attacks in Kabul in the past two months and, more recently, for a rocket strike on the Bagram airfield – a significant US military base to the north of Kabul.
Farooqi’s arrest came nearly two weeks after the group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, which killed at least 25 worshippers, the first attack of its kind against non-Muslims by the group, which has targeted Shiites in many of its past attacks.

Topics: Daesh

