Saudi pension agency provides services to 1.2 million citizens

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Pension Agency (PPA) has continued to fulfill its mission during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic by providing services remotely to more than 1.2 million citizens.
Statistics issued by the agency indicate how much work has been carried out remotely through its different sectors during March 2020. The agency has employed the digital transformation program, which is one of the most important outcomes of its 2020 strategy.
The statistics show that the agency has provided over 150,000 services to all its clients in various domains. These services included finalizing 33,000 transactions, issuing 85,000 pension introduction letters, issuing 11,200 electronic pension cards, and receiving 23,000 calls.
The agency also committed during March to paying the pensions of its retirees and beneficiaries on schedule. These exceeded SR7 billion ($1.85 billion). The agency successfully activated its Business Continuity Plan within the first hours of commencing remote work, which helped it efficiently serve retirees and beneficiaries through electronic services, the call center, and its customer care Twitter account.