Saudi pension agency provides services to 1.2 million citizens

Public Pension Agency. (Photo/SPA)
  • The statistics show that the agency has provided over 150,000 services to all its clients in various domains
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Pension Agency (PPA) has continued to fulfill its mission during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic by providing services remotely to more than 1.2 million citizens.
Statistics issued by the agency indicate how much work has been carried out remotely through its different sectors during March 2020. The agency has employed the digital transformation program, which is one of the most important outcomes of its 2020 strategy.
The statistics show that the agency has provided over 150,000 services to all its clients in various domains. These services included finalizing 33,000 transactions, issuing 85,000 pension introduction letters, issuing 11,200 electronic pension cards, and receiving 23,000 calls.
The agency also committed during March to paying the pensions of its retirees and beneficiaries on schedule. These exceeded SR7 billion ($1.85 billion). The agency successfully activated its Business Continuity Plan within the first hours of commencing remote work, which helped it efficiently serve retirees and beneficiaries through electronic services, the call center, and its customer care Twitter account.

 

Topics: Public Pension Agency (PPA) Coronavirus

4,000 e-services to ensure workflow at Two Holy Mosques

The presidency is providing its services through multiple systems. (SPA)
4,000 e-services to ensure workflow at Two Holy Mosques

  • All procedures are handled remotely: Meeting schedules are organized through a virtual platform, cybersecurity is monitored, and operations and reports are tracked online
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, under the supervision of its president, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, has provided more than 4,000 online services aimed at preserving the quality of work in the mosques.
The services also intend to support the preventive measures of the government in halting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The presidency is providing its services through multiple systems in an effort to fundamentally change the nature of its administrative and service work. The electronic services include a special system for HR management and administrative communications.
All procedures are handled remotely: Meeting schedules are organized through a virtual platform, cybersecurity is monitored, and operations and reports are tracked online. Technical support is provided through emails and WhatsApp to all members of the presidency to ensure workflow and productivity.
Earlier, the presidency called upon the public to cooperate with all precautionary measures in place to curb the spread of the virus among worshippers. 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

