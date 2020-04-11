Saudi pension agency provides services to 1.2 million citizens

4,000 e-services to ensure workflow at Two Holy Mosques

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, under the supervision of its president, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, has provided more than 4,000 online services aimed at preserving the quality of work in the mosques.

The services also intend to support the preventive measures of the government in halting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The presidency is providing its services through multiple systems in an effort to fundamentally change the nature of its administrative and service work. The electronic services include a special system for HR management and administrative communications.

All procedures are handled remotely: Meeting schedules are organized through a virtual platform, cybersecurity is monitored, and operations and reports are tracked online. Technical support is provided through emails and WhatsApp to all members of the presidency to ensure workflow and productivity.

Earlier, the presidency called upon the public to cooperate with all precautionary measures in place to curb the spread of the virus among worshippers.