US coronavirus deaths top 20,000 with billions in Easter lockdown

The Empire State building and the Manhattan skyline are seen behind the tombstones at Calvary Cemetery on April 11, 2020, in the Maspeth neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Construction is going on in New York-Presbyterian's Northern Manhattan Field Hospital at Columbia University's Baker Athletic Complex on April 11, 2020 in New York City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US. (Misha Friedman/Getty Images/AFP)
An American state trooper stands ready to direct traffic at a drive thru COVID-19 testing sight on April 11, 2020, in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Health experts warn the US death toll could reach 200,000
  • Urge extension of stay-at-home orders that have kept most Americans indoors
NEW YORK: The United States passed the grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus deaths Saturday as huge swathes of the globe celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown at home.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,071 people in the US, which leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections — at least 519,453, according to a tally maintained by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe with a population a fifth the size of the US, was also approaching the bleak marker, with 19,468 confirmed virus fatalities.

The grim milestone was reached as President Donald Trump mulled over when the country, which has registered more than half a million infections, might begin to see a return to normality.

The United States has seen its highest death tolls to date in the epidemic with roughly 2,000 deaths a day reported for the last four days in a row, the largest number in and around New York City. Even that is viewed as understated, as New York is still figuring out how best to include a surge in deaths at home in its official statistics. 

Public health experts have warned the US death toll could reach 200,000 over the summer if unprecedented stay-at-home orders that have closed businesses and kept most Americans indoors are lifted when they expire at the end of the month.

Most of the curbs, however, including school closures and emergency orders keeping non-essential workers largely confined to home, flow from powers vested in state governors, not the president.

Nonetheless, Trump has said he wants life to return to normal as soon as possible and that the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus carry their own economic and public-health cost.

Speaking by telephone with Fox News on Saturday evening, Trump said he would make a decision “reasonably soon,” based on the advice of “a lot of very smart people, a lot of professionals, doctors and business leaders.”

He said “instinct” would also play a role.

“People want to get back, they want to get back to work. We have to bring our country back,” he said.

Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, told Fox News that “purist medical professionals” who took the position that the only way to minimize loss of life was to shut down the economy and society until the virus was “vanquished” were “half right.”

He said, “That will minimize the deaths from the virus directly,” but added that economic shocks also killed people, through higher depression and suicide rates and drug abuse.
“So that very tough decision this president is going to be making is to have to weigh the balance and figure out which path does more damage.”

In New York, the state’s governor and New York City’s mayor engaged in a fresh squabble over their efforts to combat the virus in what is now the global epicenter, in this instance over how long schools might stay closed.

The state was sometimes slower to impose social-distancing curbs than elsewhere, notably California, while New York’s two most powerful officials, both Democrats, sometimes disagreed over matters of jurisdiction and the best terminology for certain measures.

They have not appeared in public together since March 2.
On Saturday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared that New York City’s public schools would no longer reopen on April 20 but stay closed for the rest of the academic year, saying it was “the right thing to do.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, however, later used his widely watched daily news conference to dismiss the mayor’s edict as merely an “opinion,” and say he would make his own decision on school closures.

The current federal guidelines advocating widespread social-distancing measures run until April 30. Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, will then have to decide whether to extend them or start encouraging people to go back to work and a more normal way of life.

Trump has said he will unveil a new advisory council, possibly on Tuesday, that will include some state governors and will focus on the process of reopening the economy.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks surpassed 16 million, as weekly new claims topped 6 million for a second straight time last week.

The government has said the economy shed 701,000 jobs in March. That was the most job losses since the Great Recession and ended the longest employment boom in US history from late 2010.

 

Empty churches

With more than 90% of the country under stay-at-home orders, the Christian calendar’s holiest weekend has mostly featured services livestreamed or broadcast to worshippers at home. With many churches already short of funds, untouched collection plates at a usually busy time of the year add pressure on their finances.

A handful of holdout US churches planned to hold in-person services on Easter Sunday, saying their right to worship outweighed public health warnings.

But there have been glimmers of hope.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, and other health officials have pointed to falling rates of virus hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units, particularly in New York state, as signs that social distancing measures are paying off.

The stay-at-home orders imposed in recent weeks across 42 states have taken a huge toll on commerce and raised questions over how long business closures and travel curbs can be sustained.

The Trump administration renewed talk of quickly reopening the economy after an influential university research model cut its US mortality forecasts to 60,000 deaths by Aug. 4, down from at least 100,000, assuming social-distancing measures stay.

However, new government data shows a summer surge in infections if stay-at-home orders are lifted after only 30 days, according to projections first reported by the New York Times and confirmed by a Department of Homeland Security official.

A new outbreak was reported on Friday in San Francisco, where 68 residents and two staff of a homeless shelter tested positive, in one of the largest known infection clusters yet at such a facility anywhere in the country.

And 36 employees became infected with the virus at a beef production plant in Greeley, Colorado, meatpacking company JBS USA said. Two employees have died, said the union representing workers at the plant.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

N.Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a drill of mortar sub-units of North Korean Army in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 10, 2020. (REUTERS)
SEOUL: North Korea called for tougher and more thorough countermeasures to keep citizens safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus at a meeting where leader Kim Jong Un presided, state media said on Sunday.
North Korea continues testing for the virus, with more than 500 people in quarantine, but has no confirmed infections yet, a country representative of the World Health Organization told Reuters this week.
The Korean Central News Agency said the virus had created obstacles to work on the economy, but the North had enforced consistent and compulsory “strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures” to maintain a stable situation.
At a meeting on Saturday, the political bureau of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea adopted a resolution to take “more thorough state measures” to protect people’s lives and safety against the pandemic, KCNA added.
It also aimed to step up emergency services nationwide against the outbreak and push ahead with economic construction, increasing the national defense capability and stabilising people’s livelihoods this year, the agency said.
But state media photographs showed that none of those at the meeting, including Kim, wore masks or sat unusually far apart from each other.
Neighbouring South Korea reported 32 new infections by the end of Saturday, taking its tally to 10,512, with three more deaths for a total of 214, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
KCNA said part of Saturday’s agenda was to have been presented to a meeting of the Supreme People’s Assembly, initially set for Friday, but it was not clear if the larger body had already met, or if not, when it is scheduled to do so.
Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister and a senior government official, was elected an alternate member of the Political Bureau, KCNA added.
In a separate report on Sunday, KCNA said Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction at a drill of North Korea’s pursuit assault aircraft that he oversaw, but suggested important tasks to “further enhance combat efficiency.”
Agency photographs of the event showed some military officials wearing masks at the airfield, but not Kim.

 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

