Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation

Hani Salem Sonbol has been CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) since May 2016.

The ITFC is an autonomous entity within the Islamic Development Bank Group (IDBG) based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sonbol’s career began three decades ago when he joined the IDBG in 1987, where he held various technical and leading positions.

Most notably, Sonbol served as director of the IDBG president’s office and director of the IDBG regional office in Morocco. 

Moreover, he was director of trade finance and the promotion department and deputy CEO of ITFC. He also served as acting CEO at the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit.

Sonbol received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1984 from Bluefield State University, West Virginia, US. 

In 1987, he attained a master’s degree with honors in engineering management from George Washington University, US. 

Sonbol took part in a number of distinctive leadership development programs at Harvard University in the US as well as the London Business School in England, UK.

The ITFC has recently announced a rapid response initiative to combat the repercussions of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic by allocating $300 million immediately to ensure that member states continue to receive the necessary support.

It has also allocated additional funds worth $550 million under the umbrella of the Response and Recovery Program for the next two years. 

Topics: Who's Who International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation

Food basket distribution deal signed in Madinah 

Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
SPA

Food basket distribution deal signed in Madinah 

Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: A Madinah charitable initiative and Saudi Post have signed an agreement to distribute food baskets in the region amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The first phase of the agreement includes the distribution of 15,000 food baskets, each of which comprises 16 food items, provided by Goodness of Madinah to the needy and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodness of Madinah, which was launched under the guidance of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, aims to help NGOs fulfill their role in the community by aiding the needy and securing essentials in light of the current situation caused by the pandemic. It seeks to provide social and family support services in a partnership between the charity sector and the private sector.

The food distribution agreement was co-signed by Abdulmohsen Al-Harbi, on behalf of Goodness of Madinah, and Rayan Al-Shareef, on behalf of Saudi Post.

On Friday Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced a lockdown in six Madinah neighborhoods to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown applies to Qurban, Al-Shuraybat, Bani Dhafar, Bani Khidrah, Al-Jumuah. Part of the Al-Iskan area is also included in the lockdown. Residents of these neighborhoods are not allowed to leave the house.

Topics: Madinah Goodness of Madinah lockdown

