Hani Salem Sonbol has been CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) since May 2016.

The ITFC is an autonomous entity within the Islamic Development Bank Group (IDBG) based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sonbol’s career began three decades ago when he joined the IDBG in 1987, where he held various technical and leading positions.

Most notably, Sonbol served as director of the IDBG president’s office and director of the IDBG regional office in Morocco.

Moreover, he was director of trade finance and the promotion department and deputy CEO of ITFC. He also served as acting CEO at the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit.

Sonbol received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1984 from Bluefield State University, West Virginia, US.

In 1987, he attained a master’s degree with honors in engineering management from George Washington University, US.

Sonbol took part in a number of distinctive leadership development programs at Harvard University in the US as well as the London Business School in England, UK.

The ITFC has recently announced a rapid response initiative to combat the repercussions of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic by allocating $300 million immediately to ensure that member states continue to receive the necessary support.

It has also allocated additional funds worth $550 million under the umbrella of the Response and Recovery Program for the next two years.