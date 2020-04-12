You are here

N.Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a drill of mortar sub-units of North Korean Army in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 10, 2020. (REUTERS)
This picture taken on April 11, 2020 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 12, 2020 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in pyongyang. (AFP)
  • Neighbouring South Korea reported 32 new infections by the end of Saturday, taking its tally to 10,512, with three more deaths for a total of 214, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
SEOUL: North Korea called for tougher and more thorough countermeasures to keep citizens safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus at a meeting where leader Kim Jong Un presided, state media said on Sunday.
North Korea continues testing for the virus, with more than 500 people in quarantine, but has no confirmed infections yet, a country representative of the World Health Organization told Reuters this week.
The Korean Central News Agency said the virus had created obstacles to work on the economy, but the North had enforced consistent and compulsory “strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures” to maintain a stable situation.
At a meeting on Saturday, the political bureau of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea adopted a resolution to take “more thorough state measures” to protect people’s lives and safety against the pandemic, KCNA added.
It also aimed to step up emergency services nationwide against the outbreak and push ahead with economic construction, increasing the national defense capability and stabilising people’s livelihoods this year, the agency said.
But state media photographs showed that none of those at the meeting, including Kim, wore masks or sat unusually far apart from each other.
Neighbouring South Korea reported 32 new infections by the end of Saturday, taking its tally to 10,512, with three more deaths for a total of 214, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
KCNA said part of Saturday’s agenda was to have been presented to a meeting of the Supreme People’s Assembly, initially set for Friday, but it was not clear if the larger body had already met, or if not, when it is scheduled to do so.
Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister and a senior government official, was elected an alternate member of the Political Bureau, KCNA added.
In a separate report on Sunday, KCNA said Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction at a drill of North Korea’s pursuit assault aircraft that he oversaw, but suggested important tasks to “further enhance combat efficiency.”
Agency photographs of the event showed some military officials wearing masks at the airfield, but not Kim.

 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

WikiLeaks founder fathered two kids with lawyer in Ecuador embassy: report

  • Julian Assange is currently being held in London’s high security Belmarsh prison
  • He is fighting an extradition request by the US to stand trial on espionage charges
LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathered two children with one of his lawyers while holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London for much of the past decade, a report on Sunday said.
The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the dad of two boys — aged two and one — born to South African-born lawyer Stella Morris, the Mail on Sunday reported.
The newspaper published the report alongside photographs of Assange with the toddlers and an interview with Morris who said they “fell in love” and were planning to marry.
The couple have been engaged since 2017, according to the paper, which said it learned about the revelations in court papers seen last week.
Assange is being held in London’s high security Belmarsh prison as he fights an extradition request by the United States to stand trial there on espionage charges.
The Mail on Sunday said Morris chose to reveal their relationship and the existence of their sons because “she fears Assange’s life is at serious risk if he remains in Belmarsh,” due to the spread of coronavirus.
Morris wants the one-time hacker released under British government plans to allow some prisoners temporary release, amid fears COVID-19 could sweep through jails.
But Assange last month failed in a bail bid based on his risk of catching the virus, with a British judge saying there were “no grounds” for his release.
Assange’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
WikiLeaks responded to the report on Twitter.
“Julian Assange’s newly revealed partner, mother of their 2 young children, urges UK government to bail him and other vulnerable prisoners as #coronavirus sweeps prisons,” it said.
The whistleblowing organization posted its own video interview with Morris soon after, in which she detailed her purported five-year relationship with Assange.
Assange faces charges under the US Espionage Act for the 2010 release of a trove of secret files detailing aspects of US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He ensconced himself in the Ecuadoran embassy in 2012 after skipping bail to avoid separate legal proceedings in Sweden, but was finally dragged out last year.
He reportedly conceived the first child with Morris in 2016, according to the Mail on Sunday.
The couple had begun a relationship the previous year while the lawyer visited him to work on his legal situation, it said.
Assange watched the birth of both children in London hospitals via live video-link and met the elder boy, named Gabriel, after he was smuggled into the embassy, the paper added.
Both boys are said to be British citizens and have reportedly visited their father in prison.
Morris told the Mail on Sunday: “I love Julian deeply and I am looking forward to marrying him.
“Julian has been fiercely protective of me and has done his best to shield me from the nightmares of his life.”
She said she had lived “quietly and privately,” raising Gabriel and his brother Max, while “longing for the day we could be together as a family.”
Morris added: “Now I have to speak out because I can see that his life is on the brink.”

Topics: WikiLeaks Julian Assange

