North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus

People review information explaining the coronavirus at the Phyongchon District People’s Hospital in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, April, 1, 2020. (AP)
Updated 02 April 2020
AFP

  • Pyongyang quickly shut down its borders in January after the virus was first detected in neighboring China
  • North Korea has sought coronavirus-related aid
SEOUL: North Korea remains totally free of the coronavirus, a senior health official in Pyongyang has insisted, despite mounting skepticism overseas as confirmed global infections near one million.
The already isolated, nuclear-armed North quickly shut down its borders in January after the virus was first detected in neighboring China, and imposed strict containment measures.
Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of the North’s Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters, insisted that the efforts had been completely successful.
“Not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far,” Pak told AFP.
“We have carried out preemptive and scientific measures such as inspections and quarantine for all personnel entering our country and thoroughly disinfecting all goods, as well as closing borders and blocking sea and air lanes.”
Nearly every other country has reported coronavirus cases, with the World Health Organization saying on Wednesday that there were nearly one million confirmed infections globally.
Aside from China, South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the virus, which has claimed more than 45,000 lives around the world.
Experts have said the North is particularly vulnerable to the virus because of its weak medical system, and defectors have accused Pyongyang of covering up an outbreak.
The top US military commander in South Korea, General Robert Abrams, said last month he was “fairly certain” the North had confirmed cases of the virus.
US President Donald Trump also said North Korea “is going through something” and offered “cooperation in the anti-epidemic work,” in a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Pyongyang — which is subject to multiple international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs — has sought virus-related aid.
In February, Russia’s foreign ministry said it provided Pyongyang with 1,500 coronavirus diagnostic test kits at its request “due to the persisting risk of the new COVID-19.”
The United Nations has granted sanctions exemptions to relief groups including Doctors without Borders and UNICEF on items such as diagnostic kits, face masks, protective equipment and disinfectants.
It was not immediately clear whether those supplies had been transferred to the North, and neither organization responded to inquiries by AFP.
The World Health Organization plans to spend $900,000 to support Pyongyang’s coronavirus response activities, according to data posted on the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs website.

  • Poll: 56 percent of respondents believed the government’s enforcement of social distancing measures was taken too late
  • Ipsos MORI says it interviewed 1,072 British adults aged 18-75
LONDON: More than a half of Britons think Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was too slow to order a lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, according an opinion poll published on Thursday.
The Ipsos MORI poll, carried out online between March 27 and March 30 showed 56 percent of respondents believed the government’s enforcement of social distancing measures was taken too late, compared with 4 percent who felt that they were taken too soon.
Johnson ordered bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses to close on March 20, after similar measures were taken by other European governments, plunging their economies into a likely deep recession.
Figures published on Wednesday showed the number of people with coronavirus who have died in Britain rose by 563 to a total 2,352, fewer than in Italy, Spain and France but more than in Germany.
Johnson is also facing criticism about a slow roll-out of testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
The Ipsos MORI poll showed 79 percent of respondents said they were avoiding leaving their homes, up from 50 percent before the government’s lockdown. Ipsos MORI said it interviewed 1,072 British adults aged 18-75.

