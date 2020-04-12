UAE launches COVID-19 home testing program for persons with disabilities

DUBAI: The UAE launched a home testing programme for persons with disabilities, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced on Sunday.
The move follows several government efforts to support the community amid the coronavirus pandemic, including opening up drive-thru test centers at selected locations.
The crown prince emphasized the importance of adequate access to testing facilities, announcing the new measure in a tweet.
“I applaud today's launch of the National Home Testing Program for People of Determination. It is essential that the UAE continues to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities,” he said.
As the UAE continues to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I applaud todays launch of the National Home Testing Program for People of Determination. It is essential that the UAE continues to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities.
— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 12, 2020