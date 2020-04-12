OPEC+ oil producers to cut output by 9.7m barrels

You are here

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman chaired the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday. (Saudi Energy Ministry)
Frank Kane

Frank Kane

DUBAI: Big oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day as energy markets grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest oil deal in history was clinched after three days of hard bargaining, two “virtual” meetings by video conference and a special meeting of G20 energy ministers.

 

The tipping point was a compromise by OPEC+ — the alliance of OPEC members and non-OPEC producers — to accommodate Mexico, which had resisted pressure to cut output by 400,000 barrels a day. US President Donald Trump intervened to ease through the special Mexico terms, under which it will reduce output by much less than other OPEC+ members.  

Trump thanked King Salman and President Vladimir Putin for a "great" deal.

"The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done," he said. "This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States."

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who chaired the meeting, said the cuts would amount to 12.5 million barrels per day, because of higher output in April from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

"I am honored to be a party of this historic moment and historic agreement," Prince Abdulaziz told Reuters.

The UAE's energy minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said the Emirates is committed to reducing its oli production from the current level of 4.1 million barrels a day.

The production cuts will take about 10 percent of global oil output off the market from May 1. Global demand for crude is down by at least 20 percent.

On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco will release its “official selling prices” for crude in May, a key indicator of how the Kingdom thinks the market will go. 

Aramco agreed to cut output by 23 percent under the OPEC+ deal, and delegates at the virtual conference said there could be further reductions — about 3.5 million barrels — from other big producers such as the US, Canada and Norway, whose output is in decline because of the pandemic.

After the agreement was reached, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The whole world needs it. That’s because the global economy will be on the brink of uncontrolled chaos in prices, on energy supplies, unless there is such a deal.”

Leonid Fedun, head of one of Russia’s big oil companies Lukoil, said he expected the oil price to remain in the $30-$40 range after the deal. Nigeria’s energy minister, Emmanuel Kachikwu, said he hoped for a rise of at least $15 on oil’s closing price last week of $32.

Oil producers will be waiting anxiously to see how news of the cuts is received by crude markets when they open after a Western holiday weekend and the prolonged OPEC+ and G20 talks.

Matt Stanley, oil broker at Starfuels in Dubai, said: “Whatever way the 10 million barrel cut is finally agreed, it is not enough to balance the markets.”

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Russia Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

AFP

DUBAI: “Is it halal to buy shares in Tesla?” a young Muslim would-be investor asks on Twitter.

Islamic finance — an amalgamation of Shariah law and modern banking — has become a $2 trillion business over the past two decades, covering everything from bonds to buying cars.

But it’s not easy for observant Muslims to decide whether or not an investment is halal (religiously permissible). Yet new technology is helping.

Zoya app logo

Tesla, the American electric car pioneer, for example, is considered 96 percent Shariah compliant, according to the Zoya mobile application.

The app screens US-listed stocks based on criteria issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions, one of several bodies that set Islamic finance standards.

Islamic funds are banned from investing in companies associated with tobacco, alcohol, pork or gambling. Earning interest is also banned as “usury.”

Wahed Invest logo

US-based Wahed Invest, an online halal platform, uses those criteria to help tens of thousands of people invest “ethically.”

Islamic bankers are hoping that modern platforms will open the industry up to young investors, and that its innately ethical credentials will prove to be another draw.

Mehdi Benslimane, Global Expansion Strategist at Wahed Invest, said the guidelines in religious texts boil down to two conditions.

“A business must have a real economic impact, not just a speculative one. And it must have a positive contribution to the world,” he told AFP.

According to the ratings agency Standard & Poor’s, the Islamic finance industry has in its relatively short existence grown to be worth $2.1 trillion.

In projections made before the coronavirus outbreak, it predicted the sector would “continue to expand slowly” in 2020.

Financial technology, or fintech, could help the industry grow by “facilitating easier and faster transactions,” it said in its Islamic Finance Outlook 2020 Edition.

The meltdown the coronavirus pandemic has caused in other parts of the economy has prompted fears of a collapse in the sector. Dubai Islamic Bank has already delayed a planned issue of Shariah-compatible bonds, according to Emirati media reports.

Yet Islamic finance — based on the concept of shared profit and loss, thus minimizing risk for banks — has fans well beyond the Muslim world.

For example, the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank in November signed an agreement with Japan’s mammoth pension fund to support the development of sustainable Shariah-compliant products.

And the Responsible Finance & Investment (RFI) Foundation, a think tank, has talked up their ability to respond to the latest crash, due to the fact they are anchored in the real economy.

It also suggests that profits on investments in industries such as protective medical equipment could be donated to charities, helping tackle the coronavirus crisis without breaking the Islamic ban on interest payments.

But the sector’s current slow-moving nature may hobble its ability to respond to crises.

The emphasis has been on growing the market rather than making it more efficient, said Mohammed Al-Sehli, CEO of Wethaq Capital, a Dubai-based fintech firm.

The sector must focus more on innovation after “suffering from lack of innovation, standardization and automation of processes,” he told AFP.

 

Topics: Islamic finance Tesla halal Dubai Islamic Bank Islamic Development Bank finance technology

