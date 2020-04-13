You are here

Your step-by-step guide to maintaining perfect eyebrows at home

Model Taylor Hill is known for her thick eyebrows. (File/AFP)
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: As salons remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, women across the region are putting down their tweezers in favor of fuller, untamed arches. Indeed, now is the optimal time to grow out your eyebrows and experiment with something new. However, arches can run the risk of looking unkempt if not properly maintained. Here, we ask brow experts Olivia Christina and Suman Jalaf for their tips on grooming your eyebrows at home. 

Exfoliate 

Brow specialists swear by regular brow exfoliation to help prevent ingrown hairs and encourage hair growth. “You can create a natural at-home exfoliator,” shares Christina. “My favorite is to mix olive oil with sugar.” 

Use brow serum

“It is essential to use a regrowth serum, especially one with peptides, if you want to encourage hair growth,” says Jalaf. “My personal favorites are Revitabrow or Librow. Their proprietary blend of biotin, green tea extract, peptides and lipids help condition and strengthen brows while defending against breakage and brittleness,” she explains. 

Christina adds that if you prefer a natural option, castor oil and coconut oil are great alternatives. “Make sure your eyebrows are cleansed and dry before you apply your serum and use a spoolie brush to distribute the formula through the hairs,” she suggests.

Massage the area

According to brow experts, massaging your eyebrows and the area around them may be beneficial for proper blood circulation. “Massaging your eyebrows helps stimulate positive hair growth by increasing blood circulation to that area,” explains Jalaf. “It’s important to massage the area around your eyebrows with castor oil or your preferred serum for five minutes daily to really see a difference.”

The brow expert recommends gua sha, a traditional East Asian treatment that involves scraping a flat jade or rose quartz stone over the skin in upward strokes to relax stiff muscles and promote tissue drainage. “Tools like jade rollers promote lymphatic drainage to reduce toxins, manipulate areas of tension to stimulate and alleviate stress-related symptoms such as eye-strain and eye fatigue,” she explains.




Tools like jade rollers promote lymphatic drainage to reduce toxins. (Shutterstock)

Shape your brows

It’s important to map out your brows so you know where they should start, arch and end. Christina recommends using a thin brow pencil such as, YSL Couture Brow Slim Pencil, to do this. “To shape the arches, start by lightly marking the start of your brow by holding your pencil against the bridge of your nose. Then, mark out the tail of your eyebrow by aligning your pencil from the outer edge of your nostril and past the corner of your lash line. Finally, lightly draw the base of your brow,” she says. 

Remove stray hairs 

“Growing out your eyebrows takes patience and with that comes putting down your tweezers so as to not remove a single strand of hair,” states Jalaf. But what about those persistent stray hairs that don’t belong? “Remove any eyebrow hairs that are outside of the base that you have drawn using a good quality tweezing tool such as Tweezerman. Then, take a spoolie brush, comb all of your hairs upwards and carefully trim any longer, unruly hairs one by one,” Christina suggests.

Fill out

Filling out your eyebrows with makeup can help them look fuller and more defined. Christina suggests using a brow pencil to lightly fill out any sparse areas with a slim eyebrow pencil to recreate the look of hair strokes. For those seeking a more semi-permanent option, Jalaf recommends reaching for a brow tint.

Set your arches

If your eyebrows seem to have a mind of their own, the brow experts suggest setting them in place with a good brow gel. Christina recommends the Benefit Cosmetics 24hr Brow Setter, while Jalaf swears by the Hourglass Arch Brow Shaping Gel.

Soothe the area

With all the exfoliating and plucking, skin can risk potential irritation. “If your skin is a little red or inflamed, you can calm it down with a soothing cream such as Kristie Streicher’s Apres Calming Cream,” says Christina. Apply the formula on a Q-Tip and massage around the brows.

‘Love Wedding Repeat:’ Plot crumbles despite impressive cast

‘Love Wedding Repeat’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 43 min 35 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Love Wedding Repeat:’ Plot crumbles despite impressive cast

Updated 43 min 35 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: How often have we wished that we could rewind our lives and do things over? Screenwriter-director Dean Craig gives us precisely this scenario in his latest Netflix offering, “Love Wedding Repeat.”

Craig takes us to a wedding and reception in a beautiful Italian villa where the gorgeous bride, Hayley (Eleanor Tomlinson), is happy but deeply troubled by the thought of her ex Marc (Jack Farthing) turning up to destroy everything — especially considering a recent mishap. Hayley’s husband-to-be, Roberto (Tiziano Caputo), is deliriously oblivious of all this.

When Marc turns up uninvited, Hayley seeks her brother, Jack’s (Sam Claflin), help to make sure her big day is everything she had hoped for.

In the meantime, Jack is trying to cosy up to Dina (Olivia Munn), a war correspondent he met in Rome three years ago. But here again there is a spoilsport in Amanda (Freida Pinto), once Jack’s lover who now hates him and is bent on creating trouble. 

Midway, Craig turns the tables and alternate versions of the same wedding unfold again and again with different outcomes.

“Love Wedding Repeat” has a great star cast led by Claflin and follows a similar plot to French work, “Plan de Table.” The English-language take is witty at times and may be a fun way to pass one’s time during self-isolation, but beyond some memorable performances by Pinto and Claflin the film does not really take off — especially once events start repeating themselves.  

It’s trying to be a multi-layered wedding cake, but the plot crumbles in the second half and leads to a set of rather tame and cliched endings. This is not a rom-com in the true sense of the genre, audiences will not be left feeling cheerful and gooey inside. Rather, it’s a 100-minute exercise in forcing farce that misses the mark.

Craig wrote the amusing “Death at a Funeral,” but appears to have slipped tackling Francis Nief’s work. “Love Wedding Repeat” begins with a bang in a magnificent manor, but ends in a whimper.

