Oman calls out companies forcing workers to go on unpaid leave due to coronavirus

Dozens of reports were submitted to the federation indicating companies had been violating labor rights because of the pandemic. (File/AFP)
Arab News

DUBAI: The General Federation of Oman Workers said forcing employees to go on unpaid leave because of the coronavirus crisis is illegal and violators will be dealt with accordingly, local daily Times of Oman reported.
Dozens of reports were submitted to the federation indicating companies had been violating labor rights, including salary deductions and not adhering to work-from-home mandates.
The reports of violations have continued to increase, the federation said, adding it will continue to monitor the situation.
The federation emphasized the private sector’s responsibility to “protect the national and expatriate workforce and commit to paying their wages, as well as ensure the availability of the necessary health standards at their workplace.”

Topics: Oman Coronavirus China Coronavirus

Jordan’s King Abdullah discusses support for students, laborers during COVID-19 crisis

Updated 11 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah discusses support for students, laborers during COVID-19 crisis

  • Jordan announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the total number of infections to 389
Updated 11 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed with government officials ways to support students and laborers during the coronavirus crisis, state news agency Petra reported on Sunday.
The Jordanian king urged stakeholders in the education sector to enhance remote learning infrastructure and content for university students, and to ensure easy access through reliable telecom network coverage.
The discussions came during a National Policies Council (NPC) meeting chaired by the king and attended by his son Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Feisal bin Al-Hussein, adviser to the king.
The king also urged the government to work on meeting the basic needs of daily laborers during the crisis caused by coronavirus.
Jordan announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the total number of infections to 389, of which 181 active cases still receiving treatment at hospitals, Minister of Health Saed Jabir said.
The minister said 24 cases have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 201. The death tally remains at seven.

Topics: Coronavirus

