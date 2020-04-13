Oman calls out companies forcing workers to go on unpaid leave due to coronavirus

Jordan’s King Abdullah discusses support for students, laborers during COVID-19 crisis

Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed with government officials ways to support students and laborers during the coronavirus crisis, state news agency Petra reported on Sunday.

The Jordanian king urged stakeholders in the education sector to enhance remote learning infrastructure and content for university students, and to ensure easy access through reliable telecom network coverage.

The discussions came during a National Policies Council (NPC) meeting chaired by the king and attended by his son Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Feisal bin Al-Hussein, adviser to the king.

The king also urged the government to work on meeting the basic needs of daily laborers during the crisis caused by coronavirus.

Jordan announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the total number of infections to 389, of which 181 active cases still receiving treatment at hospitals, Minister of Health Saed Jabir said.

The minister said 24 cases have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 201. The death tally remains at seven.