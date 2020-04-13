DUBAI: The General Federation of Oman Workers said forcing employees to go on unpaid leave because of the coronavirus crisis is illegal and violators will be dealt with accordingly, local daily Times of Oman reported.
Dozens of reports were submitted to the federation indicating companies had been violating labor rights, including salary deductions and not adhering to work-from-home mandates.
The reports of violations have continued to increase, the federation said, adding it will continue to monitor the situation.
The federation emphasized the private sector’s responsibility to “protect the national and expatriate workforce and commit to paying their wages, as well as ensure the availability of the necessary health standards at their workplace.”
Oman calls out companies forcing workers to go on unpaid leave due to coronavirus
https://arab.news/gkqwq
Oman calls out companies forcing workers to go on unpaid leave due to coronavirus
- The reports of violations have continued to increase, the federation said, adding it will continue to monitor the situation
DUBAI: The General Federation of Oman Workers said forcing employees to go on unpaid leave because of the coronavirus crisis is illegal and violators will be dealt with accordingly, local daily Times of Oman reported.