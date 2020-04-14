You are here

India extends world's biggest lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 10,000

A resident watches India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address announcing the extension of a nationwide lockdown until May 3. The number of people infected with coronavirus in India had reached 10,363, with 339 deaths. (Reuters)
Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

India extends world's biggest lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 10,000

  • ‘I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas’
  • Narendra Modi offers no immediate relief to the millions of people who have lost their jobs because of the shutdown
Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday extended until May 3 a nationwide lockdown for its 1.3 billion people as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, said the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading to new parts of the country, but held out hope that some restrictions could be eased next week in the least-affected areas to allow essential activities.
“Till May 3, every Indian will have to stay in lockdown. I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas,” he said.
Modi spoke as latest government data showed the number of people infected with coronavirus had reached 10,363, with 339 deaths.
Though the numbers are small compared with hard-hit western nations, like the United States, Italy and Spain, health experts fear that is because of India’s low levels of testing, and actual levels of infection could be far higher.
“The nation has benefited greatly from social distancing and lockdown. If we only look at it from the economic standpoint it looks expensive – we’ve had to pay a huge cost, but before the lives of Indians this has no comparison. “
Modi offered no immediate relief to the millions of people who have lost their jobs because of the shutdown of the 2.9 trillion economy, but said he felt their pain, with poor families struggling to afford food, and many migrant workers unable to reach their villages. Neighboring Pakistan is also due to take a decision on its lockdown due to end on Wednesday.
The World Bank has said economic growth in India and other South Asian countries is likely to be the slowest for four decades this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Topics: Coronavirus India

North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles in latest launch

Updated 14 April 2020
AP

North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles in latest launch

  • Launches came on the eve of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s late founder, Kim Il Sung
  • South Korea’s military was monitoring possible additional launches
Updated 14 April 2020
AP

SEOUL: North Korea fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a slew of weapons launches by the North despite worries about a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The launches came on the eve of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s late founder, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. They also came a day ahead of South Korean parliamentary elections.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North’s eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning before flying toward the country’s eastern sea.
It said South Korea’s military was monitoring possible additional launches, but gave no further details, such as exactly how many projectiles were launched or what type of projectiles they were.
In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
Most of the weapons tested were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells, and it’s unusual for North Korea to launch a cruise missile.
All the tested weapons were still short-range and didn’t pose a direct threat to the US mainland. A test of a missile capable of reaching the US homeland would end North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on major weapons tests and likely completely derail nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
Some experts say North Korea likely used the latest weapons launches to bolster its striking capability against South Korea, which has been introducing US-made stealth F-35 jets and other sophisticated conventional weapons systems in recent years. Others say the latest weapons tests were also aimed at shoring up internal unity in the face of US-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.
North Korea has repeatedly said there has been no coronavirus outbreak on its territory. But many foreign experts are skeptical of that claim and have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in the North could become a humanitarian disaster because of the country’s chronic lack of medical supplies and fragile health care infrastructure.

Topics: North Korea

