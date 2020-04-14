You are here

  • Home
  • UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period

UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period

A 13 percent drop in GDP "would exceed any of the annual falls around the end of each world war or in the financial crisis.” (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rx4gx

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period

  • Predictions are based on the assumption that the lockdown will last for three months
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s economy could shrink by 35% in the April-June period because of the government’s coronavirus shutdown but then bounce back quickly, the country’s independent budget forecasters said on Tuesday.

However, despite the bounce back, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) still predicted that Britain’s economy could shrink by 13 percent in 2020 in the case of a three-month coronavirus lockdown.

This fall in GDP, they said, “would comfortably exceed any of the annual falls around the end of each world war or in the financial crisis.”

The OBR also projected that Britain’s budget deficit could hit 273 billion pounds ($342.23 billion) in the 2020/21 financial year, five times their previous estimate and equivalent to 14% of gross domestic product.

The projections were based on the assumption that the shutdown lasts for three months followed by another three-month period during which restrictions are gradually lifted, the OBR said.

Topics: China Coronavirus United Kingdom

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Global goal to flatten the curve as coronavirus cases, deaths keep rising
World
Figures show hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes

Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314bn, says IATA

Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314bn, says IATA

  • The $314 billion represents a 55% fall in passenger revenues
Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS/LONDON: Global airlines will lose $314 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 according to a forecast from the industry’s representative body IATA, which raised its estimate from the $252 billion figure given on March 24.
The $314 billion represents a 55% fall in passenger revenues compared to the previous year, on air traffic which is seen being 48% lower, said the International Air Transport Association in a weekly online news conference on Tuesday.

Topics: business economy aviation Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi aviation authority obliges airlines to pay indemnities to passengers

Latest updates

UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period
Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314bn, says IATA
Figures show hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes
Focus: US earnings season is upon us
Abu Dhabi families to get aid through new government fund

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.