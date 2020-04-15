Virus hit ‘like a bomb’ as toll rises in Ecuador’s business capital

You are here

A doctor tests a man for COVID-19 in Cisne 2 neighborhood, along the banks of the Estero Salado river in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 14, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
  • Guayaquil accounts for more than 70 percent of Ecuador’s 7,600 infections since February 29
  • Now authorities are forecasting a death toll of more than 3,500 in the city
Updated 15 April 2020
AFP

GUAYAQUIL: Ecuador’s economic capital Guayaquil is reeling from the most aggressive outbreak of COVID-19 in Latin America after the pandemic hit the city “like a bomb,” its mayor said.
Cynthia Viteri has emerged from her own bout with the virus to battle the worst crisis the port city of nearly 3 million people has known in modern times.
“There is no space for either the living or the dead. That’s how severe the pandemic is in Guayaquil,” Viteri told AFP in a phone interview Monday.
Mortuaries, funeral homes and hospital services are overwhelmed, and Viteri said the actual death toll from the virus is likely much higher than the official national figure of 369.
Guayaquil accounts for more than 70 percent of Ecuador’s 7,600 infections since February 29.

The 54-year-old mayor admitted the city was “unprepared” for the onslaught: “Nobody believed that what we saw in Wuhan, people falling dead in the streets, would ever happen here.”
Now authorities are forecasting a death toll of more than 3,500 in the city and its hinterland in the coming months.
Guayaquil proved especially vulnerable to the virus because of its air links to Europe, Viteri said.
The first case of infection — Ecuador’s “patient zero” — was of an elderly Ecuadoran woman who arrived from Spain.
“This is where the bomb exploded, this is where patient zero arrived, and since it was vacation time, people traveled abroad, some to Europe or the United States, and our people who lived in Europe came here,” Viteri said.
“And when they arrived there were no controls like they should have been if we had known that this was already coming by air. And the city of Guayaquil simply convulsed. “
Too late, the city went into lockdown as authorities imposed a 15-hour curfew and bodies began to accumulate in homes, and even on the streets.
“The health system was obviously overwhelmed, the morgues overflowed, the funeral homes overflowed.”
Guayaquil’s authorities “are not the villains of the world,” Viteri insisted.
“We are the victims of a virus that came by air” that she said echoed the yellow fever that devastated the city when it came over the sea from Panama in 1842.
“A bomb exploded here. Other places received only the shock waves. But the crater remained here in Guayaquil.”

Viteri said the number of coronavirus deaths in the city is likely far higher than the official figure “for a single reason — because there are no tests to determine how many people are actually infected in the city and in the country.”
She continued: “Patients are dying without ever having had a test. And there is no space, time or resources to be able to carry out subsequent examinations and to know whether or not they died from the coronavirus.
“In the month of March alone, there were 1,500 more deaths than in the month of March last year.
“The true number will be known once this tragedy, this nightmare, ends.”
People are continuing to “collapse in their houses, in the hospitals, all over the place,” she said, because the normal medical services are overwhelmed.
“There are still women who need to give birth, people are still being run over, people still have diabetes and hypertension.”
She said just last month alone “100 people” had died because they were unable to get dialysis treatment.
“Why? Because there is no space. Because we are stretched to breaking point, our doctors have fallen sick too.”
Around 50 people from her own municipal staff had died, she said.
Viteri said her task now was to bring all the city’s financial resources to bear on buying test kits, with $12 million already earmarked, to be able to detect, isolate and monitor positive cases.
“For me there is no other way,” she said.
“We have to look after the living, and provide a decent burial for the dead. We are living in a war.
Responding to a spate of nightmarish media stories about bodies accumulating in hospitals, homes and streets, the city was making two new cemeteries available to bury the dead and relieve pressure on city morgues.
“The bodies are being collected daily,” Viteri said.
“But this is very hard because it means there is mourning every day in Guayaquil.”

Taiwan virus aid sparks calls to rename China Airlines

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s aid shipments to countries battling the coronavirus have sparked a fierce debate on the island about whether it should rebrand its national carrier China Airlines.
The self-ruled island has been held up as a model for tackling the virus with fewer than 400 confirmed cases despite its proximity to China.
In recent weeks it has donated millions of face masks and other medical supplies overseas.
Much of that aid has been ferried on China Airlines jets, sparking some confusion on arrival — and online — over whether the largesse has come from Taiwan or China.
“Our people feel proud of exporting the masks but they are being mistaken as coming from the country where the outbreak emerged,” transport minister Lin Chia-lung told lawmakers on Wednesday during a parliamentary debate.
“No matter how small a country is, its airline should not bear the name of another country that confuses people all over the word,” argued Chiu Hsien-chih, of the New Power Party.
China Airlines is frequently mistaken for Air China, the mainland’s national carrier.
The name is a throwback to the aftermath of the Chinese Civil War when the defeated Kuomintang (KMT) nationalists fled to Taiwan.
Their Republic of China — Taiwan’s official name — set itself up as a rival to the People’s Republic of China.
During the authoritarian KMT era many Taiwanese companies often had the words “China” or “Chinese” placed in their names.
Taiwan has since morphed into one of Asia’s most progressive democracies and a distinct Taiwanese identity has emerged.
President Chen Shui-bian, who favored Taiwan independence, renamed some major companies during his 2000-2008 term.
Renaming China Airlines would need shareholder approval — although a government-controlled foundation is the largest shareholder.
Earlier this week Premier Su Tseng-chang suggested the airline could add more prominent Taiwanese flags and symbols to its planes.
But some warn renaming the airline might provoke China, especially if references to Taiwan were added.
“If China Airlines was renamed, relations between Taiwan and China could never go back,” said lawmaker Chen Hsueh-sheng from the opposition KMT party, which now favors warmer relations with Beijing.
China’s communist party views Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.
Since 2016 it has ramped up diplomatic, economic and military pressure because current president Tsai Ing-wen refuses to recognize the concept that Taiwan is part of “one China.”
It has also pressured businesses to refer to Taiwan as a province and balks at any naming convention which suggests Taiwan is a sovereign and independent nation.

