You are here

  • Home
  • Switzerland to announce three-phase exit from coronavirus restrictions

Switzerland to announce three-phase exit from coronavirus restrictions

A picture taken on April 14, 2020 shows an empty square in the touristic village of Gruyeres during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak's lockdown. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gakt4

Updated 16 April 2020
Reuters

Switzerland to announce three-phase exit from coronavirus restrictions

  • Health Minister Alain Berset will outline a three-stage plan to start a gradual opening of businesses and schools
  • The COVID-19 outbreak has so far claimed 973 lives in Switzerland
Updated 16 April 2020
Reuters

ZURICH: Switzerland’s government is due to unveil on Thursday how it plans to relax the country’s shutdown put in place to halt the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic, Swiss media reported.
Health Minister Alain Berset will outline a three-stage plan to start a gradual opening of businesses and schools which have been shuttered for a month.
Under Berset’s plan, companies which provide personal services like hairdressers and physiotherapists will be allowed to return to work from April 27, Tages-Anzeiger and Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported.
The number of customers will be allowed on their premises will be restricted, the papers said.
Following a gap of two or three weeks for monitoring, schools could reopen on May 11. Bars and restaurant would remain closed until at least June 8, before reopening in the third phase.
No plans have so far been drawn up for when mass events like concerts or soccer matches can restart. Switzerland has banned gatherings of more than 5 people under its emergency measures.
The plans are not yet settled, the Tages-Anzeiger said citing sources, with the government seeking to prevent the country’s regional authorities acting alone.
Switzerland’s business community, facing huge losses from the shutdown, has been lobbying for lifting the restrictions as a soon as possible.
The COVID-19 outbreak has so far claimed 973 lives in Switzerland, although the rate of positive tests has slowed in recent days.
Neighbouring Austria has already announced a partial exit from its own lockdown, while Germany has announced its own small steps out of the lockdown.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
2,569 new deaths in 24 hours bring US coronavirus toll past 28,000
Saudi Arabia
UN thanks Saudi Arabia for Yemen humanitarian aid amid coronavirus

Spain reports 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000

Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Spain reports 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000

  • But Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Spain saw its coronavirus death toll soar past 19,000 on Thursday after another 551 people died of COVID-19, with the numbers reflecting a staggered slowdown after nearly five weeks on lockdown.
One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.
It also recorded 5,183 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall figure to 182,816 — officially second highest in the world behind the United States.

Topics: Coronavirus Spain

Related

World
Coronavirus death toll falls again in Spain with 517 dead: government
World
Spain’s overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days

Latest updates

Dubai issues new movement permit restrictions
Turkish study suggests full lockdown would limit economic damage
Spain reports 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000
Oman extends coronavirus lockdown
Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises by 92 to 4,869: health official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.