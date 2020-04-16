You are here

Australia says coronavirus restrictions to continue at least four more weeks

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) attends a videoconference with G20 leaders to discuss the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Parliament House in Canberra on March 26, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 April 2020
Reuters

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia will over the next month expand testing
  • Morrison said Australia will plan a response to any further local outbreaks
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia will keep in place restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus for at least four more weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, despite signs that Canberra has been succcesful in slowing infection rates.
Morrison said Australia will over the next month expand testing, improve its capacity to trace contacts of known coronavirus cases, and plan a response to any further local outbreaks.
Morrison said these three steps will be finished within four weeks, and Australia will then review the restrictions that include curtailing the movements of residents, and the closures of schools, restaurants and pubs.

Spain reports 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000

AFP

  • But Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight
AFP

MADRID: Spain saw its coronavirus death toll soar past 19,000 on Thursday after another 551 people died of COVID-19, with the numbers reflecting a staggered slowdown after nearly five weeks on lockdown.
One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.
It also recorded 5,183 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall figure to 182,816 — officially second highest in the world behind the United States.

