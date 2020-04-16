You are here

Emirati singer Hussein Al-Jassmi to join global star-studded benefit telecast

Hussain Al-Jassmi will be the only Arab singer to join “One World: Together at Home.” (AFP)
Arab News

  • The event is in collaboration with pop music superstar Lady Gaga and will feature famous celebrities including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and others
DUBAI: Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi will join a worldwide telecast on April 18 in support of healthcare workers responding to the global coronavirus outbreak, the artist said on his Instagram page. 

Al-Jassmi will be the only Arab singer to join “One World: Together at Home.” 

The event is in collaboration with pop music superstar Lady Gaga and will feature famous celebrities including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and others. 

The event will be shown on multiple television and digital networks around the world and will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Gaga, who said she helped curate the celebrity lineup, called in to the World Health Organisation’s coronavirus briefing on Monday to unveil the project, a joint effort with advocacy group Global Citizen.

Organizers have already raised $35 million to help with the crisis, Gaga said. The money will benefit WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The event will also feature appearances and performances by Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, David Beckham and others. 

What We Are Reading Today: Know Your Remedies by He Bian

What We Are Reading Today: Know Your Remedies by He Bian

Know Your Remedies presents a panoramic inquiry into China’s early modern cultural transformation through the lens of pharmacy. 

In the history of science and civilization in China, pharmacy— as a commercial enterprise and as a branch of classical medicine—resists easy characterization. While China’s long tradition of documenting the natural world through state-commissioned pharmacopeias, known as bencao, dwindled after the sixteenth century, the ubiquitous presence of Chinese pharmacy shops around the world today testifies to the vitality of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Rejecting narratives of intellectual stagnation or an unchanging folk culture, He Bian argues that pharmacy’s history in early modern China can best be understood as a dynamic interplay between elite and popular culture.

Beginning with decentralizing trends in book culture and fiscal policy in the sixteenth century, Bian reveals pharmacy’s central role in late Ming public discourse. Fueled by factional politics in the early 1600s, amateur investigation into pharmacology reached peak popularity among the literati on the eve of the Qing conquest in the mid-seventeenth century. 

The eighteenth century witnessed a systematic reclassification of knowledge, as the Qing court turned away from pharmacopeia in favor of a demedicalized natural history. Throughout this time, growth in long-distance trade enabled the rise of urban pharmacy shops, generating new knowledge about the natural world.

Bringing together a wealth of primary sources, Know Your Remedies makes an essential contribution to the study of Chinese history and the history of medicine.

