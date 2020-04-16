Emirati singer Hussein Al-Jassmi to join global star-studded benefit telecast

DUBAI: Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi will join a worldwide telecast on April 18 in support of healthcare workers responding to the global coronavirus outbreak, the artist said on his Instagram page.

Al-Jassmi will be the only Arab singer to join “One World: Together at Home.”

The event is in collaboration with pop music superstar Lady Gaga and will feature famous celebrities including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and others.

The event will be shown on multiple television and digital networks around the world and will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Gaga, who said she helped curate the celebrity lineup, called in to the World Health Organisation’s coronavirus briefing on Monday to unveil the project, a joint effort with advocacy group Global Citizen.

Organizers have already raised $35 million to help with the crisis, Gaga said. The money will benefit WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The event will also feature appearances and performances by Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, David Beckham and others.