You are here

  • Home
  • In Britain, virus hits ethnic minorities hardest

In Britain, virus hits ethnic minorities hardest

A woman wears a facemask as a precaution against the coronavirus as she walks near St Thomas' Hospital in central London on April 9, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44anp

Updated 16 April 2020
AFP

In Britain, virus hits ethnic minorities hardest

  • Britain’s black and minority ethnic communities appear to have been hardest hit by the virus sweeping the country
  • The first ten doctors who died with coronavirus in Britain were from ethnic minorities
Updated 16 April 2020
AFP

LONDON: When Amer Awan’s father died of coronavirus, mourners congregated with little thought of social distancing. But cultural practices alone do not explain why Britain’s ethnic minorities have been hardest hit by the outbreak.
“Visitors to the house... were not wearing any masks or not wearing gloves. They wanted to hug me,” the 44-year-old property developer from Birmingham, in central England, told AFP.
“And I said, no, I’m sorry, I’m not gonna hug you. You know, you need to understand I’ve just lost my dad because of coronavirus and you are not taking this seriously.”
His experience of the death of his father, Nazir, who moved here from Pakistan 56 years ago, makes him fear his community remains at risk of the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.
Britain’s black and minority ethnic communities appear to have been hardest hit by the virus sweeping the country — an issue that public health authorities are now looking into.
Despite only making up 14 percent of the population of England and Wales, they represent a third of the patients in intensive care with coronavirus, according to the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Center (ICNARC).
Chaand Nagpaul, head of the British Medical Association, said this was “extremely disturbing and worrying.”
“We have heard the virus does not discriminate between individuals, but there’s no doubt there appears to be a manifest disproportionate severity of infection in BAME people and doctors,” he told The Guardian newspaper.
The first ten doctors who died with coronavirus in Britain were from ethnic minorities, including Alfa Sa’adu, Jitendra Rathod, Mohamed Sami Shousha and Syed Haider.
In a letter to the government, several opposition Labour MPs said deaths represented “serious concerns” and called for an urgent investigation.
Sunder Katwala, the head of thinktank British Future, also said that a large number of Filippino nurses, hospital porters and other staff had been affected by coronavirus.
“Tragically, a disproportionate number of those in the NHS who died are people who came to make their lives here and to work in the NHS,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said recently.
Non-British staff make up 12 percent of the UK health care workforce, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
In London, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, this rises to 23 percent.
Two nurses hailed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his admission to a London hospital with coronavirus were from overseas — one from New Zealand, the other from Portugal.
But the letter from the Labour MPs suggested that “ethnic minority doctors have too often struggled for equal treatment” — and says the fact they were among the first NHS deaths is “not a coincidence.”
“There have been suggestions that such barriers mean that BAME doctors feel less able to complain about inadequate personal protection equipment, thereby putting themselves at risk.”
In terms of patients, people from ethnic minorities are more likely to live in London or in the West Midlands — another hard hit area — and suffer more poverty and ill health.
“South Asians live in more deprived areas and have more cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” said Kamlesh Khunti, an expert in ethnic minority health who led the ICNARC study.
They also often live in larger, multi-generational households and so “social isolation may not be as prevalent.”
Zubaida Haque, deputy director of the race equality Runnymede, said ethnic minorities were also more likely to be in low-paid jobs or be key workers — as transport and delivery staff, health care assistants, hospital cleaners and social care workers.
“All of which bring them into more contact with coronavirus and so increase their risk to serious-illness and death,” she told the BBC.
Back in Birmingham, a week after turning off his father’s ventilator and letting the 68-year-old die, Awan fears other families will suffer like his.
“Our community needs to take action. They need to take action because if they do not take actions, we will see the numbers rise,” he said.

Topics: Britain virus ethnicities

Related

World
UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown
World
Captain Tom, 99, raises $9m for coronavirus health workers with a walk in his UK garden

Taliban reject Ghani’s ceasefire call despite looming coronavirus crisis

Updated 16 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Taliban reject Ghani’s ceasefire call despite looming coronavirus crisis

  • Insurgents accuse Ghani of blocking peace by not releasing Taliban inmates in light of US peace deal
  • Observers say the virus outbreak could lead to worst catastrophe in country’s history
Updated 16 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Thursday turned down President Ashraf Ghani’s ceasefire offer, despite the international community calling on the government and insurgents to halt fighting for medical aid to reach all parts of Afghanistan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

“I urge the Taliban to respond positively to the request of the UN, regional countries and the righteous call of the Afghan people and the government, to halt the fighting and announce ceasefire,” Ghani said in a recorded video message on Wednesday evening.

Rejecting Ghani’s call, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused the president of blocking peace by not freeing the group’s inmates who were supposed to be released in light of a peace agreement signed with the US in Doha, Qatar, in late February.

Mujahid added that the government had failed to hold talks with them as part of the intra-Afghan dialogue that was due to follow the deal.

“Ghani is creating hurdles on the path of ceasefire and peace,” Mujahid told Arab News, adding: “Instead of ceasefire, work should be done for permanent peace. Through this request, Ghani wants to use this opportunity in his favor. We are not fighting in areas where there are (COVID-19) patients and health workers (treating them).”

Since the Doha agreement, the Taliban has refrained from targeting US-led coalition troops and conducting large-scale attacks in cities, but the group has continued strikes against Afghan government forces across the country, in which hundreds of insurgents and troops have been killed.

Civilian casualties have also been reported. According to National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal, 30 non-combatants have lost their lives in the past week. Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission in a report on Wednesday said 83 civilians have perished since the signing of the US-Taliban agreement on Feb. 29.

The Doha accord does not require the Taliban to halt attacks against Afghan government forces, but it obliged Ghani to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners by mid-March in exchange for 1,000 government troops held by the insurgents.

Since last week, Ghani has freed several hundred Taliban prisoners.

In his Wednesday address, he requested that people stay indoors to contain COVID-19 and prevent a “humanitarian tragedy” in the country which heavily relies on foreign aid due to its inadequate medical infrastructure.

According to analyst Zaibhullah Pakteen, Ghani’s call for caution will go unheard until “people start collapsing on the streets.”

Pakteen added that the president may have to seek help from the US to amend the Doha deal so that the truce comes into effect before the virus outbreak becomes a national threat.

Another analyst, Said Azam, said that Afghanistan was “extremely-ill prepared to fight against the virus,” which could lead to the worst catastrophe in the country’s history.

“If the pandemic becomes more widespread, neither the government nor the Taliban will be in a position to control it,” he told Arab News.

The Ministry of Health reported 840 cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan and 25 related deaths as of Thursday. A sharp increase in the known cases has been observed lately. The numbers are likely to be much higher than those recorded as there are few diagnostic centers in the country.

Amid rising concern that the disease will claim a huge death toll, the governor of the western Herat province — the center of the virus outbreak in Afghanistan — announced on Wednesday that he was preparing to turn deserts into cemeteries.

Topics: Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Taliban Coronavirus

Related

Special photos
World
War-weary Afghanistan faces uphill coronavirus battle

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million to combat coronavirus
Organization of Islamic Cooperation holds virtual symposium on COVID-19
Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirm their commitment to cut oil output as agreed in OPEC+ deal
Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia praises Kingdom’s efforts to repatriate Britons
Arab Coalition says it has recorded 100 Houthi violations in 24 hours

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.