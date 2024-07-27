You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian Olympian wore shirt showing bombed children at opening ceremony
Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Palestinian Olympian wore shirt showing bombed children at opening ceremony

Palestinian boxer Waseem Abu Sal wore a shirt depicting children being bombed for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in a test for organizers who have strict rules on political statements. (Screenshot/X)
Palestinian boxer Waseem Abu Sal wore a shirt depicting children being bombed for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in a test for organizers who have strict rules on political statements. (Screenshot/X)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8m5yj

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Palestinian Olympian wore shirt showing bombed children at opening ceremony

Palestinian Olympian wore shirt showing bombed children at opening ceremony
  • His white shirt had embroidered images of warplanes dropping missiles over children playing sport
  • Poses test for organizers who have strict rules on political statements
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PARIS: Palestinian boxer Waseem Abu Sal wore a shirt depicting children being bombed for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in a test for organizers who have strict rules on political statements.
Abu Sal was one of two flag-bearers for the Palestinian delegation during the rain-soaked river parade along the Seine on Friday.
His white shirt had embroidered images of warplanes dropping missiles over children playing sport.
“This shirt represents the current image in Palestine,” Abu Sal told AFP on Saturday.
“The children who are martyred and die under the rubble, children whose parents are martyred and are left alone without food or water.”
At least 39,258 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched a military campaign in retaliation for the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.
The October attack that began the war resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Jibril Rajoub, president of the Palestine Olympic Committee, told AFP they had checked with the local organizing committee of the Paris Olympics to see if Abu Sal’s shirt contravened Olympic regulations.
“It’s a message of peace. It’s a message to attract attention,” he said. “This is anti-war, against killing. This abides with the Olympic Charter.”
“We presented it, they approved it,” he added.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) bans political statements on the field of play during sports events and during the opening and closing ceremonies, but athletes are free to express themselves in press conferences and on social media.
The Palestine Olympic Committee wrote to the IOC last week asking for a ban on Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympics, which has been rejected.
Rajoub said the Palestinian team intended to use the Paris Olympics to draw attention to the suffering of civilians in Gaza.
Abu Sal, 20, received a wildcard for the Olympics boxing.
He lives in the West Bank and is unable to train with his Cairo-based coach — a Gazan who cannot travel to him due to Israeli restrictions.

Topics: Paris Olympics Palestine

Related

‘I’m doing this for all of Palestine’ says Waseem Abu Sal on making boxing history
Sport
‘I’m doing this for all of Palestine’ says Waseem Abu Sal on making boxing history
Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers and gifts in Paris
Middle-East
Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers and gifts in Paris

Verstappen fastest in final practice for Belgian GP, while Stroll crashes as rain keeps cars in garages

Verstappen fastest in final practice for Belgian GP, while Stroll crashes as rain keeps cars in garages
Updated 27 July 2024
AP
Follow

Verstappen fastest in final practice for Belgian GP, while Stroll crashes as rain keeps cars in garages

Verstappen fastest in final practice for Belgian GP, while Stroll crashes as rain keeps cars in garages
  • Lance Stroll caused a red flag after he spun his Aston Martin off and smacked into the barriers
  • Verstappen put in the fastest time, with water spray lingering in the air behind his path
Updated 27 July 2024
AP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Max Verstappen clocked the fastest time in a final practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix that was largely washed out by heavy rain on Saturday.
Lance Stroll caused a red flag after he spun his Aston Martin off and smacked into the barriers, bending his front left wheel.
Before that accident Verstappen put in the fastest time, with water spray lingering in the air behind his path. Oscar Piastri, in his McLaren, had the second best lap.
Stroll’s crash came with more than half the hour-long session remaining. But with puddles forming on the track, the cars stayed in the garages.
Drivers and engineers watched the drops fall before the cars ventured out with around two minutes remaining. No driver got in more than seven laps.
More rain is forecast for qualifying later, although it appears Sunday’s race will be held under dry conditions.
Lando Norris put in the fastest time in his McLaren during Friday’s practice, on a dry track.
Verstappen holds a relatively comfortable 76-point lead over Norris in the overall standings despite having gone three races without a win for the first time since 2021.
Verstappen has won here for the last three years on the long seven-kilometer track set in the forested hills of the Ardennes. But not only is he facing fast rivals, the three-time champion will start Sunday’s race with a 10-place grid penalty after Red Bull exceeded the number of engines for his car.

Topics: Belgian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Lance Stroll

Related

Verstappen tops times in opening practice, faces grid penalty
Motorsport
Verstappen tops times in opening practice, faces grid penalty
Late-night gamer Verstappen eyes redemption at Belgian Grand Prix
Motorsport
Late-night gamer Verstappen eyes redemption at Belgian Grand Prix

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy
  • La Liga club host annual match in honor of former player who died aged 22 in 2007
  • Match is latest pre-season friendly for both clubs ahead of the start of their domestic leagues in August
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: La Liga club Sevilla FC defeated Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad 1-0 to claim the Antonio Puerta Trophy at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Friday night.

Lucas Ocampos  scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after 42 minutes.

The annual friendly has been hosted by the Andalusian club since 2008 in honor of former player Antonio Puerta who died from heart disease in 2007 at the age of 22.

This was the 13th hosting of the match, which was not contested in 2015, 2018, 2020 or 2021. Sevilla now have won won the trophy 11 times.  

The match was also the latest outing for both clubs ahead of start of their respective domestic campaigns.

Al-Ittihad will play two more friendlies against Real Betis (Aug. 3) and Inter Milan (Aug. 7) before kicking off their Saudi Pro League season with a match against Al-Kholood on Aug. 24.

Sevilla will launch their La Liga campaign on Aug. 16 at Las Palmas.

Topics: Al-Ittihad Club Sevilla

Related

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match
Saudi Football
‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match
Al-Ittihad unveils new kit for 2024-25 season
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad unveils new kit for 2024-25 season

Rahm leads by 2 after first round of LIV Golf UK

Rahm leads by 2 after first round of LIV Golf UK
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Rahm leads by 2 after first round of LIV Golf UK

Rahm leads by 2 after first round of LIV Golf UK
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News

ROCESTER: Jon Rahm is accustomed to being in contention after most of his LIV Golf rounds this season. But for the first time since joining the league, he has the outright lead.

Thanks to a bogey-free 8-under 63, Rahm has a two-stroke lead over Abraham Ancer and Andy Ogletree after the first round at LIV Golf UK by JCB. Meanwhile, his Legion XIII is atop the team leaderboard by one stroke over Smash GC, HyFlyers GC and Fireballs GC.

Friday’s round was the 29th that Rahm has completed in LIV Golf. He has been inside the top 5 after 13 of those rounds, including a tie for the lead after the first round in Jeddah.

Six other times, Rahm has been inside the top 10. In each of his nine completed tournaments — he had to withdraw in Houston due to a foot infection — he has produced a top-10 result, and he is currently second behind Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann in the season-long points standings.

It is an impressive show of consistency that Rahm hopes will peak with his first individual LIV Golf title this week at JCB Golf & Country Club.

“Nothing much to say obviously but good things,” said Rahm, who entered the week off a tie for seventh at The Open Championship, his best major result of the year. “Played really good golf all day. With days like this, it almost feels effortless.”

Rahm played in the same group with his teammate and former Ryder Cup partner, Tyrrell Hatton, along with another Legion XIII player, Caleb Surratt, as the LIV Golf captains were grouped with their top-two teammates for the first round.

Not only did Rahm go low — the 8-under score matches his lowest LIV Golf round relative to par — but Hatton shot 66, bouncing back from an opening double bogey. The duo fueled Legion XIII’s 12-under total that also included a counting score of 72 from Kieran Vincent. Legion XIII has won three team titles during its inaugural season and is second in the points standings behind Crushers GC.

“It was the first time I played with any teammates in LIV Golf,” said Rahm, who had six birdies in his final nine holes to pull away from the pack. “I wasn’t sure how that was going to go. I was a little curious.”

Hatton said: “We’ve shared some pretty cool stages over the last few years, and we generally play well when we play together. So, it was nice for both of us to have a good round of golf and have some momentum going into the weekend.”

Ancer, the winner via playoff earlier this year in Hong Kong, finished with a flourish. The Fireballs star birdied four of his last five holes during a brilliant putting round in which he led the field.

Ogletree’s best finish during his first full LIV Golf season is a tie for third in Adelaide. He has battled a wrist injury that may require offseason surgery and forced him to make some swing adjustments to alleviate the pain.

“I’ve had a lot of days where I’ve played 13 and 14 really good holes and then kind of held myself back by a bad stretch,” said the HyFlyers member. “Today, I was in it all day and played some solid golf.”

Hatton and Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith are tied for fourth, while a group of seven players — including Smash GC Captain Brooks Koepka and local resident Sam Horsfield of Majesticks GC — are four strokes off the lead in a tie for sixth.

On a course that was unfamiliar to most players and expected to give up low scores grudgingly, 35 of the 54 players in the field broke par, with a stroke average of more than one shot under par.

It was not a surprise for Rahm. “You can’t really say surprising when the best players in the world show up at a course,” he said.

 
Standings and counting scores for Friday’s opening round:

The three best scores from each team count in the first two rounds while all four scores count in the final round. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.


1. LEGION XIII -12 (Rahm 63, Hatton 66, Vincent 72)

 
T2. FIREBALLS GC -11 (Ancer 65, Garcia 68, Puig 69)

 
T2. SMASH GC -11 (Koepka 67, McDowell 67, Gooch 68)

 
T2. HYFLYERS GC -11 (Ogletree 65, Tringale 67, Mickelson 70)

 
T5. RIPPER GC -9 (Smith 66, Herbert 69, Jones 69)

 
T5. RANGEGOATS GC -9 (Wolff 67, Uihlein 68, Watson 69)

 
7. STINGER GC -8 (Oosthuizen 67, Burmester 68, Schwartzel 70)

 
8. TORQUE GC -6 (Munoz 68, Niemann 69, Pereira 70)

 
T9. CRUSHERS GC -5 (Casey 67, Lahiri 69, Catlin 72)

 
T9. CLEEKS GC -5 (Meronk 68, Bland 69, Samooja 71)

 
11. MAJESTICKS GC -4 (Horsfield 67, Stenson 70, Westwood 72)

 
12. 4ACES GC -1 (Varner 69, Johnson 71, Reed 72)

 
13. IRON HEADS GC Even (Na 70, Vincent 70, Kozuma 73)

Topics: golf LIV UK

Related

Aqabat Shaar: Iconic Saudi mountain road a lifeline for Asir’s rugged beauty
Saudi Arabia
Aqabat Shaar: Iconic Saudi mountain road a lifeline for Asir’s rugged beauty
Saudi Arabia joins 80 countries in historic deal on e-commerce
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia joins 80 countries in historic deal on e-commerce

Final four battle it out for MLBB Women’s Invitational title at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Final four battle it out for MLBB Women’s Invitational title at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Final four battle it out for MLBB Women’s Invitational title at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Final four battle it out for MLBB Women’s Invitational title at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
  • Hometown heroes Falcons Vega in the running for $180,000 first prize alongside Team Vitality, Victory Song Gamers and Omage Empress
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Audiences are set to witness a monumental moment in professional women’s esports history as the Esports World Cup hosts the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2024 semifinals and Grand Final on Saturday.

One of the most highly anticipated competitions heading into the eight-week tournament at Boulevard Riyadh City, the MLBB Women’s Invitational debuted on Wednesday by welcoming 12 clubs on the world stage.

After three days of matchups, the last four standing are within touching distance of legacy status — with one assured of a place in the women’s esports hall of fame come Sunday morning.

The first semifinal between hometown heroes Falcons Vega and French club Team Vitality is at midday on Saturday. Saudi Arabia’s Falcons Vega head into the contest with confidence sky-high after whitewashing every opponent that they have faced — and many are tipping them to go all the way.

Awaiting the victors are the winners of the other semifinal featuring Victory Song Gamers of Russia and Filipino outfit Omega Empress. This showdown starts at 3 p.m. live from the SEF Arena where the grand final takes center stage hours later at 6 p.m.

The Esports World Cup is running from July 3–Aug. 25 with 22 tournaments across 21 titles during its eight-week duration.

Alongside the MLBB Women’s Invitational, audiences can also catch the Overwatch 2 quarter-finals and main tournament action from the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Both these competitions end on Sunday before new tournaments headline Week 5, starting on Wednesday, July 31.

Topics: Esports World Cup Riyadh

Related

Aqabat Shaar: Iconic Saudi mountain road a lifeline for Asir’s rugged beauty
Saudi Arabia
Aqabat Shaar: Iconic Saudi mountain road a lifeline for Asir’s rugged beauty
Saudi Arabia joins 80 countries in historic deal on e-commerce
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia joins 80 countries in historic deal on e-commerce

Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics

Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics

Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati referee Adel Al Naqbi has been selected by FIFA to officiate an intriguing clash between Spain and the Dominican Republic at the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Saturday. 

FIFA selected Al Naqbi to officiate the Dominican Republic vs Spain - Men's Group C Match 14 and he will be assisted by his countrymen Ahmed Al Rashidi (First Assistant) and Sabit Obeid (Second Assistant), according to WAM.  

Al Naqbi has officiated matches in the UAE football league as well as continental championships, most notably the AFC Champions League.

He also officiated several friendly international matches since 2016.  

The world football governing body has selected referees and assistant referees from 45 countries to officiate matches at the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024.

Athletes from 184 countries will take stage to compete in various sports at the Paris Olympics over a two-week period between July 26 and Aug. 11.

Topics: Paris Olympics UAE 2024 Paris Olympics

Related

Lady Gaga adds sparkle to star-studded Olympic show
Lifestyle
Lady Gaga adds sparkle to star-studded Olympic show
Update Amid downpour, Paris welcomes the world with unique Olympic opening photos
Sport
Amid downpour, Paris welcomes the world with unique Olympic opening

Latest updates

Iga Swiatek starts the 2024 Olympics tennis event with a win at the site of her French Open triumphs
Iga Swiatek starts the 2024 Olympics tennis event with a win at the site of her French Open triumphs
Palestinian Olympian wore shirt showing bombed children at opening ceremony
Palestinian Olympian wore shirt showing bombed children at opening ceremony
Bangladeshi police arrest student protest leaders from hospital
Bangladeshi police arrest student protest leaders from hospital
Russia slams Olympic opening as ‘massive failure’
Russia slams Olympic opening as ‘massive failure’
Kingdom highlights environmental efforts at Rome meeting
Kingdom highlights environmental efforts at Rome meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.