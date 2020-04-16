You are here

Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million to combat coronavirus

King Salman chairs an emergency G20 video conference to discuss a response to the COVID-19 crisis on March 26, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia called on all countries, non-governmental organizations, philanthropies and the private sector to help close a financing gap estimated at over $8 billion to combat the COVID-19 pandemic
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, has pledged $500 million to support global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The Kingdom will allocate $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, and $200 million to other international and regional health organizations and programs.

It also called on all countries, non-governmental organizations, philanthropies and the private sector to help close a financing gap estimated at over $8 billion to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia announced a fine of up to SR1 million ($266,119) for traders attempting commercial fraud.

The government encouraged the public to continue reporting cases of commercial fraud, with rewards of up to 25 percent of the paid fine. 

A total of 518 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, bringing the total number in Saudi Arabia to 6,380 people. There are now 5,307 active cases with 71 in critical care.

Fifty-nine new recovered cases have taken the total number of recoveries to 990, while four new deaths have raised  the death toll to 83 in Saudi Arabia.

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman inspected newly built housing facilities for expat workers. He said: “Migrant workers are our guests and their well being and safety is our responsibility.” 

He added: “Our religion urges us to treat all workers compassionately. And as such, we refuse to have workers exposed to any kind of physical or psychological harm.”

The economic damage, meanwhile, escalated around the world.

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia G20

Deal signed to help needy families in KSA's Northern Borders Region  

Updated 17 April 2020
SPA

Deal signed to help needy families in KSA's Northern Borders Region  

Updated 17 April 2020
SPA

ARAR: Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region, on Thursday witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement to identify needy families affected by the precautionary measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement, signed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saed Charity Association, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is in line with the initiative launched by Prince Faisal to respond to the needs of people, and communicate with businessmen in the region providing support.

Prince Faisal called on people of the region to help each other through the initiative, to support security men and health workers in performing their duties, and assist families in need whose jobs have been affected by the precautionary measures taken during the lockdown period.

Prince Faisal said that the initiative provides reliable charitable channels for companies seeking to assume their social responsibilities, and for affluent individuals who wish to contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and alleviate its consequences.

The objectives of the initiative include honoring health workers and security men, providing 9,732 food parcels and health bags to needy families and to beneficiaries of social security, and procuring 3,659 tablet devices for students.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Northern Borders Region

