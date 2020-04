Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirm their commitment to cut oil output as agreed in OPEC+ deal

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Russian opposite number Alexander Novak issued a joint statement on Thursday and said they were ready to take measures with other OPEC+ members on the oil market if necessary.

They also said both Russia and Saudi Arabia were committed to the global oil cuts deal.

OPEC and other large oil producers, a group widely know as OPEC+, have agreed to reduce their combined oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June.