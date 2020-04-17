You are here

Bolsonaro fires popular Brazil health minister amid pandemic

Bolsonaro, for his part, has repeatedly characterized the virus as a “little flu,” . (File/AFP)
Updated 17 April 2020
AP

Bolsonaro fires popular Brazil health minister amid pandemic

  • Luiz Henrique Mandetta, an orthopedist, had garnered support for his handling of the pandemic that included promotion of broad isolation measures enacted by state governors
  • His dismissal comes as experts say the peak of the new coronavirus outbreak in Brazil is expected in the coming weeks
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, whose dismissive stance toward the COVID-19 pandemic has angered many health experts, fired his popular health minister following a series of disagreements over the proper response to contain the virus’ spread in South America’s most populous country.
Luiz Henrique Mandetta, an orthopedist, had garnered support for his handling of the pandemic that included promotion of broad isolation measures enacted by state governors, even drawing comparisons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, US President Donald Trump’s top virus expert.
His dismissal comes as experts say the peak of the new coronavirus outbreak in Brazil is expected in the coming weeks.
“You should have absolute certainty that we fought a good fight until here,” Mandetta told fellow ministry workers in a televised press conference Thursday after announcing his departure. “But we’re at the start of the battle.”
Bolsonaro, for his part, has repeatedly characterized the virus as a “little flu,” said shutting down the economy would cause more damage than confining only high-risk Brazilians, and touted the yet-unproven efficacy of an anti-malarial drug.
“Life is priceless, but the economy and employment need to return to normality,” Bolsonaro said at a press conference on Thursday. He also said he would neither condemn nor criticize Mandetta. “It was a consensual divorce because more important than me and more important than him as a minister is the health of the Brazilian people.”
For Mandetta’s replacement, Bolsonaro named Nelson Teich, an oncologist and senior consultant at medical services company Teich Health Care. He also has a Master’s in Business Administration, according to his LinkedIn page.
Speaking alongside Bolsonaro, Teich said he didn’t want to announce any changes abruptly, as little is known about the virus. He added that he and the president are “completely aligned.”
“Health and the economy are complementary,” Teich said.
While Fauci isn’t a politician like Mandetta, both have often made public statements about the virus that differed with those of their bosses. The White House has said this week that Fauci’s job is secure. Still, Republicans close to the White House say Trump has complained about Fauci’s positive media attention and sought to leave him out of task force briefings.
Bolsonaro, likewise, had convened doctors without inviting Mandetta and, in a televised interview earlier this month, said Mandetta had failed to show “humility.” A few days later, on April 5, Bolsonaro told a group of supporters that he would act against officials in his government who “are full of themselves.”
Those comments were widely understood as signaling an end to Mandetta’s tenure, so much so that the minister said the next day his subordinates had cleaned out his desk.
He survived, but questions swirled over whether Bolsonaro had indeed backed away from dismissing the man whose COVID-19 response was welcomed by many Brazilians, or if he were just biding his time while recruiting a replacement.
That uncertainty vanished on Thursday.
While rising quickly, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil is still relatively low in relation to the country’s massive population of 211 million, though it does have the most cases in Latin America. There have been almost 2,000 deaths. Its peak is expected in May.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Following Mandetta’s announcement of his firing, people in apartment buildings in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro could be heard yelling insults at Bolsonaro from their windows. A survey earlier this month by pollster Datafolha showed three-quarters of Brazilians approved of the health ministry’s handling of the crisis, versus just one-third for Bolsonaro.
At his press conference, Mandetta offered thanks to individuals with whom he had worked, and even to Bolsonaro.
“I leave the health ministry with a lot of gratitude to the president for having nominated me and allowing me to nominate each of you,” Mandetta said. “I know I am leaving the best team. Work for the next minister like you worked for me. Don’t spare any effort.”

Topics: Jair Bolsonaro Brazil Coronavirus

Hospital in India’s Gujarat segregates COVID-19 patients based on religion 

Updated 17 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Hospital in India's Gujarat segregates COVID-19 patients based on religion 

Updated 17 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

PATNA: A government hospital in Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat is reported to have segregated coronavirus patients on the basis of their religion.

“We Muslims are kept separated from Hindus in the hospital,” said Azad, who was admitted to the hospital’s coronavirus ward.

“It’s a huge ward where we are living and all of us are Muslims and there is a separate wing for Hindus. This kind of religious segregation in the hospital is unheard of anywhere in the world. Muslims in the hospital are not only kept separately but discriminated against too. We don’t have doctors visiting us regularly,” he told Arab News, requesting that his full name not be cited for publication.

According to Azad, Muslim patients are unaware of their condition. He said, “Muslims have been picked up randomly from their localities without ascertaining whether one is having any kind of symptoms or not. I never had any symptoms related to coronavirus, still on the evening of April 7 they picked me up from my area in Ahmadabad along with many others and put us in the hospital. We are not fed well, we are not treated well and we are looked upon as animals.”

 The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr. Gunvant H. Rathod, said that the claims of discrimination and mistreat were “baseless.”

 “There is no discrimination on the basis of religion. It is not true that Muslim and Hindu patients are kept separately. We have segregated the patients according to the seriousness of the disease,” he told Arab News on Thursday.

However, a day earlier, Delhi-based newspaper The Indian Express quoted him as saying that separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients had been created “as per a state government’s decision.”

 “Generally, there are separate wards for male and female patients. But here, we have made separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients,” Rathod told the newspaper.

Faizan, who is in the same ward as Azad, told Arab News that Muslims have been treated as if they were “the spreaders of coronavirus.” He said, “There are people who have been staying in the hospital more than two weeks and are still not sure whether they are negative or positive.”

On Wednesday, Gujarat’s Health Ministry in a statement denied any kind of discrimination.

“No segregation is being done in the civil hospital on the basis of religion. Coronavirus patients are being treated based on symptoms, severity, etc, and according to treating doctors’ recommendations,” the statement read.

The news of religious segregation comes on the heels of a recent surge in anti-Muslim sentiment across India, after Islamic missionary organization Tablighi Jamaat was accused by India’s ruling party of spreading the disease.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases are said to have been linked to the organization, including 30 persons who succumbed to
the disease. 

“The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has an anti-Muslim mindset and they use Muslims as a scapegoat for their own failure to handle the crisis in a better way,” said Shahid Alvi, Tablighi Jamaat advocate and spokesman.

A non-government Indian body of doctors, Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF), has condemned “differentiating between patients on the basis of religion.”

 

“It fills us with sheer disgust and a sense of insoluble hurt to our humanity to note that the ruling classes of India have stooped down to the level of differentiating between patients on the basis of religion,” PMSF said in a statement on Wednesday.

 

According to Ahmadabad-based lawyer and civil rights activist, Shamshad Pathan, what is happening in Gujarat is not new. 

He said, “Muslims in the state have been relegated to second-class of citizenship. There has been a systematic attempt for the past two decades to deepen the religious divide in the state. Religious discrimination has seeped into the body polity of the state.”

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who served as its chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

Topics: Coronavirus India Gujarat

