Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic

Turkish police officers patrol a deserted Istiklal street at Taksim district in Istanbul on April 12,2020 after a curfew was imposed. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: No Turkish employers are allowed to lay off any worker during the coronavirus pandemic, declared Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, the country’s labor, social services and family minister.

Likewise, employment contracts cannot be nullified for a three-month period except in unconscionable situations, Selçuk added.

Turkey will also pay 39.24 Turkish liras, or about $5.70, a day for three months to workers who were forced to take unpaid leaves due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said in a tweet.

Selçuk added that the ministry will bear expenses for elderly and disabled people at private nursing homes and care centers.

Several new steps to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on economic and social life were approved by the Turkish parliament early on April 16.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey

Dubai extends national sterilization program by one week

  • The emirate announced a two-week lockdown starting on April 4 at 8 p.m. to disinfect the area and contain the coronavirus
  • As it stands, the total number of coronavirus infections stands at 5,825 cases, with the death toll at 35
DUBAI: Dubai has announced that it will extend the comprehensive national sterilization program for one week in efforts to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

The emirate announced a two-week lockdown starting on April 4 at 8 p.m. to disinfect certain areas and contain the coronavirus.

As it stands, the UAE's total number of coronavirus infections stands at 5,825 cases, with the death toll at 35.

Topics: Dubai UAE Coronavirus

