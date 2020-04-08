You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey to track citizens via mobile phones to enforce coronavirus quarantines

Turkey to track citizens via mobile phones to enforce coronavirus quarantines

People wear protective masks look on in a bus in Ankara, on April 6, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdjk3

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey to track citizens via mobile phones to enforce coronavirus quarantines

  • Turkey will start tracking citizens and send them a message and call them each time they leave their homes
  • They will be asked to return home and police will penalise those who continue to violate quarantine rules
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey will monitor the mobile phones of those diagnosed with the new coronavirus to ensure they do not break quarantine, authorities said on Wednesday, marking the latest measure to stem an outbreak that has surged over the last month.
Turkey will start tracking citizens and send them a message and call them each time they leave their homes, the presidency's Communications Directorate said.
They will be asked to return home and police will penalise those who continue to violate quarantine rules, it said, adding that Turkish law allows for processing of personal data without consent for "exceptional aims".
Since the first one was confirmed on March 11, Turkey's coronavirus cases have surged to more than 34,000 with 725 deaths as of Tuesday.
Ankara has taken strict measures to limit social contact, quarantining some towns, banning mass prayers, closing schools, bars and restaurants and limiting inter-city travel.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called on citizens to impose their own quarantine but stopped short of imposing a broad stay-at-home order.
China, Singapore, South Korea and other countries have asked residents to use apps and other technology to track their compliance with quarantines, but privacy activists argue such measures can compromise individual liberties.
The European Union is drawing up common rules for using mobile apps to track the spread of the virus, aiming to make better use of the technology and address privacy concerns.
The directorate said Turkey's government will ensure that the personal data collected will not be used for any other aim.

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkey tightens controls in public places over virus threat
World
Turkey blocks delivery of medical equipment to coronavirus hard-hit Spain

Bahrain to pay salaries of private sector employees

Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain to pay salaries of private sector employees

  • The service will enable employers to create an account on the website and add bank statements
Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development will pay salaries of employees in the private sector from April to June, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

Labor and Social Development Minister, Jamil Humeidan said employers can take advantage of the government’s decision starting Wednesday and by registering in the General Authority for Social Insurance’s website.

The service will enable employers to create an account on the website and add bank statements.

Salary payments will be made according to what has been recorded with the General Authority for Social Insurance until the end of last February, Humaidan said.

Salaries will also be paid through savings from the unemployment insurance fund, amounting to $57.3 to cover the three months at a monthly rate exceeding $185.6 million. This will also cover Bahraini nationals working in private sector facilities that add up to 100,000 employees registered with the authority.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
UK government tries to advance coronavirus response, Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in ICU
World
Acting US Navy secretary resigns after ridiculing commander of coronavirus-hit USS Theodore Roosevelt

Latest updates

Turkey to track citizens via mobile phones to enforce coronavirus quarantines
Bahrain to pay salaries of private sector employees
Oman warns private sector to prepare for conditions to deteriorate as coronavirus hits global economy  
FOCUS: Airline sector risking decimation after COVID 19 groundings
Craving karak? Get your sweet tea fix at home with this guide

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.