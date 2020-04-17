You are here

Leeds great Norman Hunter dies aged 76

Former England footballers Jimmy Greaves, left, and Norman Hunter at 10 Downing Street, to receive World Cup winners’ medals as members of the 1966 squad, London, June 10, 2009.
Leeds United’s Norman Hunter, left, in action with Queens Park Rangers’ Terry Venables, was a cornerstone centre-back in the stellar Leeds side of the 1970s. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Hunter, who died of coronavirus, was nicknamed ‘Bites yer Legs’ and amassed 726 appearances for Leeds over a 14-year period in the 1960s and 70s
  • He was a member of Alf Ramsey’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad but did not play in the tournament, as he could not break the partnership of Jack Charlton and Bobby Moore
AFP

LONDON: Leeds United great and England international Norman Hunter has died aged 76 after contracting coronavirus, the Championship club announced on Friday.
The famously tough-tackling defender, who was at the heart of the Leeds side during a golden era for the club under manager Don Revie, was admitted to hospital last week.
Hunter, nicknamed ‘Bites yer Legs’, amassed 726 appearances for Leeds over a 14-year period in the 1960s and 70s.
He won 28 caps for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad.
Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club icon Norman Hunter at the age of 76.
“Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS (National Health Service) staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning.”
“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family,” the statement added. “His legacy will never be forgotten.”
Hunter helped Leeds win two first division championships, two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups, as well as the League Cup and the FA Cup.
He was a member of Alf Ramsey’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad but did not play in the tournament, as he could not break the partnership of Jack Charlton and Bobby Moore.
He eventually received a winner’s medal in 2009, alongside other players who had missed out.
Although his reputation was built on his defensive ability, Hunter was also comfortable on the ball and usually remained composed, although his infamous on-field punch-up with Derby’s Francis Lee during a televised league game at the old Baseball Ground in 1975 made headline news.
That year also saw Hunter play in Leeds’ defeat by Bayern Munich in the European Cup final in Paris, when they were on the end of some controversial refereeing decisions.
Riots by Leeds fans during the match eventually saw the club banned from European competition for two years.
Hunter left Leeds in 1976 to join Bristol City and ended his playing career with Barnsley, whom he later managed before taking charge of Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.
Hunter was the winner of the Professional Footballers’ Association’s inaugural player of the year award in 1974.
The players’ union said: “All at the PFA are deeply saddened to hear of Norman Hunter’s passing. Football has lost a legend and we join the entire football community in mourning this loss.”
Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton described Hunter as a “wonderful man.”
The English Football League tweeted: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former @LUFC, @BristolCity and @BarnsleyFC defender Norman Hunter at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very difficult time.”

Fauci: Sports can come back but without fans at stadiums

AFP

AFP

LOS ANGELES: The top US health and infectious disease specialist says the key to reopening professional sports leagues in America is to have the athletes play games in front of empty stadiums.

Anthony Fauci, who is helping coordinate the US response to the global coronavirus pandemic, said reliable antibody testing and fast results are also crucial to the return of sports.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci told US Snapchat show “Good Luck America.” “Nobody comes to the stadiums. Put (athletes) in big hotels, wherever you want to play.

“Keep them very well-surveilled, but have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their families, and just let them play the season out.”

Professional sports leagues are in gridlock due to the pandemic that has so far killed nearly 28,000 Americans.

The National Basketball Association is pondering a similar model for getting their 2019-20 season restarted in either Las Vegas or the Bahamas.

The NBA shut down on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, and the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and the Professional Golfers’ Association Tour quickly followed suit.

The PGA is  considering a return on June 11 without fans in attendance, starting with a tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, which was originally scheduled for the weekend of May 21-24.

The matches would not be played in front of fans, and the PGA may have to play on gallery-free courses for at least the months of June and July.

Eight Tour events were postponed on March 17. The PGA Championship and Masters were rescheduled for later in the season.

Major League Baseball’s 2020 season, which was due to start March 26, is on hold, as is the LPGA tour and motor racing, while the National Football League is just hoping it will be able to start its season on time in September.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he doesn’t want to see large-scale sporting events and concerts with fans come
back for a long time.

“Those big events should be one of the last things we should bring back online. The last thing we should do is gather 10,000, 20,000, 50,000 people in one place,” de Blasio told CNN.

“That is the opposite of social distancing, so I think it could take quite a while.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday that his California city might not host large gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, before 2021.

“It would be very difficult to see that,” Garcetti said when asked if events would resume in this calendar year.

Also, Jeffrey Smith, the chief executive for Santa Clara County in northern California, told ESPN that more people will die if events are staged too early and that only a “major miracle” could lead to the 2020 NFL season starting on time.

“It puts the entire country at risk,” said Smith, who overseas the area that includes the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and the NHL’s San Jose Sharks as well as several US college teams.

“The fundamental thing is sports is not a local event. If you have people travelling from all over and you have no way of knowing whether they’re infected or not -- I mean, 50,000 of them in a stadium is not a good idea.”

