You are here

  • Home
  • Literary love: Recommended reads during self-isolation

Literary love: Recommended reads during self-isolation

Fatima Farheen Mirza is the author of ‘A Place For Us.’ (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7n5sh

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Literary love: Recommended reads during self-isolation

  • Arab News writers select some of their favorite books
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

‘Generation X’ by Douglas Coupland (1991)




This book is the author’s first book. (Supplied)

Every generation has its defining novel. For mine, it was Coupland’s “Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture.” 

Besides giving us a name, and — by extension — Generations Y and Z, it catalogued our experience in an evermore rapidly changing culture. The Canadian author’s first book, it did what all great books do: It put an undefined truth into words.

Like most of Coupland’s novels, there is no real plot. The characters, three 20-somethings living in in Palm Springs with “terminal wanderlust,” tell each other stories that are like pop-culture parables: See the chapter “Purchased Experiences Don’t Count.” The narrative is accompanied by an index of coined terms like “McJob” — a “no-future job in the service sector” — or “Bleeding Ponytail” — a Baby Boomer “who pines for hippie or pre-sellout days.”

And the best quote never meant more than it does now: “Nothing very very good and nothing very very bad lasts for very very long.”

Mo Gannon

‘The Painted Veil’ by W. Somerset Maugham (1925)




The book is set in the 1920s in the fictional Chinese village of Mei-tan-fu. (Supplied)

Ernest Hemingway once said: “There is no friend as loyal as a book.” “The Painted Veil” is one book I return to time and again. A timely read, it is set in the 1920s in the fictional Chinese village of Mei-tan-fu, where a cholera epidemic has broken out. 

At the heart of the novel is Kitty Fane — a beautiful, somewhat self-absorbed, young woman living in a bubble as a member of British high society but trapped in a loveless marriage with a bacteriologist, whom she is forced to accompany to Mei-tan-fu as he has volunteered to treat the sick there. 

It turns out to be a life-changing visit. Surrounded by death and loss, Kitty develops a sense of purpose and independence, guided by her interactions with the French nuns who run a hospital in the village. “When love and duty are one, then grace is in you,” Mother Superior tells her. “And you will enjoy a happiness which passes all understanding.” 

Rawaa Talass

‘A Place For Us’ by Fatima Farheen Mirza (2018)




This is Fatima Farheen Mirza’s debut novel. (Supplied)

Mirza’s debut novel is an intimate look into the lives of an Indian-Muslim immigrant family in Northern California as they navigate religion, culture, and a Western upbringing. It opens with eldest daughter Hadia’s wedding, to which she invites her estranged brother, Amar. Told from the perspective of Hadia, Amar, and their parents, Rafiq and Layla, the book recounts how relationships in the family became strained.

As a young girl, scouring her local library for narratives by people of color — Khaled Hosseini, Jhumpa Lahiri, Bapsi Sidhwa — I wish “A Place for Us” had been there when I was growing up in an Indian-Muslim immigrant household myself. I revisit this book often — its generational, cultural, and religious expectations are all too familiar. 

Shaistha Khan

‘The Industry of Souls’ by Martin Booth (1998)




Bayliss is an Englishman arrested 40 years ago in the Soviet Union. (Supplied)

Alexander Bayliss is celebrating his 80th birthday by strolling around the Russian village of Myshkino, visiting his neighbors. He is happy and at peace with the world.

Through flashbacks, we learn that Bayliss is an Englishman arrested 40 years ago in the Soviet Union for espionage and sentenced to hard labor in one of Stalin’s infamous gulags. His family are told he is dead. 

The story of how he survives to become a joy-filled 80-year-old is a tribute to love, friendships (especially those he strikes up with his fellow prisoners), dignity, and the power of the human spirit. There is humor here among the horrors; heartbreak too. It is an extraordinary and beautiful book, the epigraph of which has stayed with me since I first read it more than 20 years ago:

“It is the industry of the soul, to love and to hate; to seek after the beautiful and to recognize the ugly, to honor friends and wreak vengeance upon enemies; yet, above all, it is the work of the soul to prove it can be steadfast in these matters.”

Adam Grundey

‘The Magician’s Nephew’ by C.S. Lewis (1955)




The book is a seven-part series. (Supplied)

Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia,” a seven-part series set in a fantastical world where Aslan the lion represents good and the White Witch is a Turkish Delight-dispensing force of evil, has gained a global following. My favorite of the series, though, is one of the lesser-known titles.

My mother gave me a copy of “The Magician’s Nephew” when I was 12, and since then I’ve read it countless times. I even have a copy with the original illustrations by Pauline Baynes to give to my future children.

It’s the story of Aslan’s creation of Narnia after two children — Polly and Digory — happen upon a portal to different worlds. 

Lewis was known for weaving his Christian beliefs into his books, and this one touches on moral issues such as forgiveness, original sin and temptation, but wraps it all up in a truly enchanting tale of a wondrous new world.  

If you want to transcend the lockdown and travel to an awe-inspiring new universe — and take your children with you — this is your boarding pass.

Saffiya Ansari

‘Diary Of A Man In Despair’ by Friedrich Reck (1947)




The book documents Germany’s painful descent into totalitarian hell. (Supplied)

Few books have had as big an impact on me as this one. An occasional diary kept intermittently between May 1936 and October 1944, it documents Germany’s painful descent into totalitarian hell. An extraordinary historical document, Reck’s visceral loathing of Hitler and his sorrow at the calamitous events that have befallen his beloved country are expressed with a lyrical invective that’s guided as much by humor as it is by hatred. Rarely has contempt and disgust reached such a level of beauty. 

Importantly, Reck helps to dispel any lingering myth of universal German complicity in Nazi atrocities. Not only does he state categorically that “a man must hate this Germany with all his heart if he really loves it,” but he writes with admiration of Hans and Sophie Scholl, two student activists executed by the Nazis in 1943. “We will all of us, someday, have to make a pilgrimage to their graves and stand before them, ashamed.”

Iain Akerman

‘The Trumpet-Major’ by Thomas Hardy (1880)




The book is set in 19th-century rural England. (Supplied)

Anyone who has experienced the pain of unrequited love will empathise with this book. Set in 19th-century rural England, the emotions revealed ring as true today as they did in that time so beautifully painted by the author. 

It’s the story of a young woman, Anne Garland, who unwittingly steals hearts and who herself appears to have lost her one ‘true love.’ But equally transfixing is the vivid cast of characters displaying so many facets of humanity, from comic to tragic.

All are living their lives bound by the strict social rules of the day. A lady did not mix freely in society. Reputations, once lost, could come back to haunt, as seen in the tale of the woman who fleetingly won the heart of the brother and buccaneering nemesis of the hero John Loveday, the noble Trumpet-Major.  

Denise Marray

‘A Month In Siena’ by Hisham Matar (2019)




Hisham Matar is a British-Libyan novelist. (Supplied)

It’s hard to think of a single work by this British-Libyan novelist that falls short of literary perfection. But his most recent release, this meditative memoir about the author’s long-anticipated trip to Siena, Tuscany has become a personal favorite.  

In this enchanting read, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author embarks on a journey of discovery of Sienese art, with which he has been fascinated since he was 19 — the same time as the traumatic and ongoing disappearance of his father, a Libyan diplomat and long-time opponent of the Gaddafi regime. 

As Matar puts it, looking at Sienese artworks means listening to a “conversation” about  “what a painting might be, what it might be for, and what it could do and accomplish within the intimate drama of private engagement with a stranger.” 

Nourhan Tewfik

‘Anyone Here Been Raped And Speaks English?’ by Edward Behr (1978)




The author passed away in 2007. (AFP)

This memoir of Behr’s time in hot spots across Africa and Asia in the 1960s and ‘70s, describes the ‘Maghreb Circus’, a motley crew of talented and irreverent journos, all intent on following and filing the best stories. The title is a question Behr heard asked in pursuit of an elusive tale. Not surprisingly, coming from the pen of a feted war reporter (among other things), the book is beautifully written, raucously funny in parts, yet also poignant in its descriptions of the human toll of conflict.

I can honestly say that Behr’s book had a huge impact on my life. Along with Peter Fleming’s “News From Tartary,” it ignited a passion for news gathering and travel that is still with me more than 30 years later. “Anyone Here” inspired my life and career choices and I mourned when its author passed in 2007.

Liz Ellen

‘The Little Book Of Lykke’ by Meik Wiking (2017)




The book focuses on “lykke,” the Danish word for happiness. (Supplied)

Many might find this book a little “airy fairy” and, frankly, I wouldn’t blame them. I was skeptical at first. However, it isn’t all glitter and unicorns; it serves as a great reminder that finding happiness is much simpler than it seems.

Wiking is the CEO of Copenhagen's Happiness Research Institute (yep, that’s a real thing) and his book focuses on “lykke,” the Danish word for happiness. “I understand that remembering the positive, focusing on the positive, and finding out what works for us may not come naturally,” he writes, acknowledging that happiness means different things to different people. But the mix of anecdotes, data and studies (nerd alert, I love data) exploring the concepts of togetherness, money, health, freedom, trust, and kindness around the world makes the book engaging from start to finish. The “Happiness Tips” dotted around the book make for an instant boost.

Rachel McArthur

Topics: stay home

The best of Palestinian cinema in your home 

Cherin Dabis’ “Amreeka” is the quintessential diaspora story of Palestinians but also relatable to any Arab family who has emigrated abroad. (Supplied)
Updated 17 April 2020
Richard Church

The best of Palestinian cinema in your home 

  • Reel Palestine is releasing a film every day this month on its website
Updated 17 April 2020
Richard Church

DUBAI: UAE-based annual film festival Reel Palestine recently launched its “Home Edition,” allowing viewers to stream some of the finest Palestinian cinema. Most of the films are free, while some require a small rental fee.  

“There is an element of escapism to watching films during times that are challenging and uncertain. We believe that cinema provides a powerful lens through which to transport yourself somewhere else, which may be very much needed for some during these times of social distancing,” co-founder Nadia Rouchdy told Arab News. “We recognize that some Palestinian films may be known for being emotional, which may not be what people are looking for at the moment; however, many of the films, if not the majority, also have a strong element of hope, resilience and determination — films that remind us how amazing humans are, how strong women are, how brave people under occupation are, how creative youth can be, how determined couples can be and more.”

We asked Rouchdy and co-founder Dana Al-Sadek to talk us through a few of their favorite films from the wide selection available on their platform. “We hope to keep Palestine top of mind and heart for those who miss their culture but also to show how powerful Palestinian cinema is,” Rouchdy said.

‘Speed Sisters’

This uplifting 2015 documentary, from award-winning filmmaker Amber Fares, focuses on strong female characters who defy social conformity to excel at their passion — race driving. The film is all about the first all-female racing team in the Middle East.

‘Gaza Surf Club’

This film is one of our favorites, not only because it is beautifully shot, but because you can see how much surfing gives fuel and energy to the characters. Surfing nourishes them, gives them joy and challenges them, even against the backdrop of occupied Gaza. The stories of families supporting their daughters so they can surf will always stay with me, and prove that you should never give up. Interestingly, the directors were actually motivated to travel to Gaza to showcase positive stories when they met a Palestinian student in Germany. 

‘Amreeka’

Cherin Dabis’ “Amreeka” is the quintessential diaspora story of Palestinians but also relatable to any Arab family who has emigrated abroad. The family is instantly lovable and their challenges and successes will resonate and capture your heart. This movie reminds me that having a mixed background of two beautiful cultures is special, but shared with so many others. Truly heart-warming, and a family classic.

‘Epicly Palestine’d’

We worked with (filmmakers) Phil and Theo in Reel Palestine’s first edition. They were so excited that we loved their film about what it was like for Palestinian youths starting a skateboard culture under occupation in the West Bank. What surprised me back then was how much Phil and Theo wanted people to watch this film — they posted it for free. The short is a rare insight into what it’s like to do something that has never been done before, by a group of teenagers whose love of skateboarding comes through so strongly that it’ll be hard for you not to smile.

‘Bonbone’

Rakan Mayasi is part of the Palestinian Diaspora. Through his work in film, he’s trying to discover his own identity/ heritage. The cinematography of this short is so beautiful. You get a glimpse of the landscape while also feeling this sense of suspense throughout the entire film. The film is  quite risqué, but it is based on reality — something that’s not widely known. 

‘Ave Maria’

Basil Khalil’s short film was nominated for Best Live Action Short at the 2016 Oscars. When you hear the synopsis — a family of Israeli settlers crash into the wall of a West Bank convent, disturbing the nuns’ daily routine of silence — it’s not something you think will make you laugh. But Basil did an amazing job of combining comedy with warmth, all while exploring some of the nuanced complexities of living in the West Bank. 

‘Palestine Underground’

For the past 10 years, Palestinian music collective Jazar Crew have been fostering a vibrant party scene in Haifa, as an alternative to the mainstream club scene. This short documentary by Boiler Room, 4:3 and Ma3azef shows that despite political and travel restrictions people have come together through the arts to express themselves. It also gives a glimpse into subcultures and the electronic music scene which we wouldn’t usually have access to on cinema screens.

Topics: stay home reel palestine

Latest updates

Turkey parliament passes law to mitigate coronavirus impact
London buses step up virus measures after 20 drivers die
Iran parades medical gear, not missiles on Army Day as coronavirus deaths hit 4,958
Literary love: Recommended reads during self-isolation
Leeds great Norman Hunter dies aged 76

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.