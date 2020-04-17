You are here

  • Home
  • Questions over COVID-19 origins fuel US-China blame game

Questions over COVID-19 origins fuel US-China blame game

While Donald Trump repeatedly praised China’s efforts to contain the virus during January and February, as soon as the first deaths were recorded in the United States, however, he changed his tone. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcfae

Updated 27 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Questions over COVID-19 origins fuel US-China blame game

  • As the world races to find a cure or a vaccine for COVID-19, demand for greater transparency on the part of China has increased
Updated 27 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: When US President Donald Trump yanked American funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), he did so on the grounds that the organization displayed “a dangerous bias” towards China and had failed to investigate early suspicions of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in December 2019.   

However, throughout January and February, Trump repeatedly praised China’s efforts to contain the virus. He called Chinese President Xi “strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack to the coronavirus.”

As soon as the first deaths were recorded in the United States, however, Trump changed his tone. During his daily press briefings, he referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus,” and persistently blamed the outbreak on the Chinese government’s perceived lack of transparency.

“We have seen this blame game from day one,” Joe Macaron, a Washington DC-based expert in US international relations, told Arab News. “Trump called it the Chinese virus. And Beijing accused the US of fabricating the virus to curb its rise as a global economic power.

“This is expected in an election year. Trump does not want to take direct blame for the growing unemployment, the crash of the market and all the other economic implications of the coronavirus,” Macaron added. “He needs a narrative that says it was not his mistake, that it was something that came from the outside. And China is an easy scapegoat, regardless of what science might say or not.” 

-------

READ MORE: Did this Chinese government lab in Wuhan leak the coronavirus?

-------

Trump — and other politicians — constantly blaming China has exacerbated a wave of conspiracy theories, supported even by respected scientists. Some have even suggested COVID-19 was intended as a bioterrorist attack.

It has become increasingly difficult to disentangle these theories from serious news reports that the that the virus may have originated in a Chinese lab — not as a bioweapon, but as part of Chinese experiments intended to show the world that China is better equipped than the US in its ability to identify and combat viruses and pandemics.

As the world races to find a cure or a vaccine for COVID-19, demand for greater transparency on the part of China has increased, with many arguing that complete honesty from governments will be crucial in helping to better understand a virus whose characteristics remain largely unknown. 

Sourabh Gupta, a specialist in US-China relations at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington DC, laments the number of conspiracy theories floating around.

“Unfortunately, such theories are a sign of so much anger and anguish in this country, which is leading it to lash out in many directions,” Gupta told Arab News. “That being said, it is fair enough for the CIA to investigate whether the virus originated in a Chinese lab as a bioterror product or due to poor handling of material. But it is wrong (for) senior elected politicians to parade that as a distinct possibility. 

“Yes, this could have originated in a lab, but the chances are very low,” Gupta continued. 

Dr. Bakhos Tannous, a professor at Harvard Medical School and an expert in cancer and viral infections, told Arab News, “There’s always a question mark (over) whether the virus could have been made in a lab, simply because it’s technically possible to change the structure of the virus. You can do that in a lab.”

But looking at the historical natural evolution of coronaviruses, Tannous said he doubts that COVID-19 is a lab product.

“Since the Eighties, (coronavirus) has mutated into seven different strains,” he said. “The virus did not, initially, bind to human cells, (but it took) only two small natural changes for it to be able to jump from an animal to a human being. The virus is smart enough to mutate and use the human cell’s normal issue to survive and replicate itself. So one copy of the virus makes millions of copies inside. 

“Why did it change? We don’t know, but this is how evolution typically works. This is how genes change,” Tannous continued. “It’s our bad luck that it happened now.” 

Trump has also been cryptically alluding to possible retaliations against China, but has yet to specify what measures, if any, his administration might take against the world’s second-largest economy.

Experts believe his options are limited. “Trump has already taken many punitive measures against China in the trade and technology battle” said Gupta. “And in this pandemic, he is dependent upon Chinese medical supplies. But if he does wish to take action against the Chinese, he can tip the scale in terms of technology denials to China in the context of the trade and technology war. 

“While the pandemic has been ongoing, there have been very serious discussions happening on a separate track as to what sort of semi-conductor manufacturing exports the US sends to China should be denied to Beijing,” Gupta continued. “Trump has been trying to keep those denials at the lowest minimum — because he is very open to doing business with China — while more hawkish figures in the administration are pushing for more denials in export controls. That debate is still ongoing and it is at a very high level.”

Tannous believes there are more urgent issues at hand at this time — such as whether Americans should continue to stay at home. He warned that any premature relaxing of shelter-in-place orders and other social-distancing measures will result in a major catastrophe for the country’s healthcare system, which he said simply cannot handle a greater load. 

Topics: US China Coronavirus

Related

World
China virus epicenter Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
World
Did this Chinese government lab in Wuhan leak the coronavirus?

China virus epicenter Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

China virus epicenter Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

  • Wuhan’s epidemic control headquarters said in a social media posting that it had added 1,290 deaths to the tally in the city
  • Chinese scientists have said the virus emerged from a Wuhan food market whose merchandise reportedly included exotic wild animals
Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

WUHAN, China: China’s coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday admitted missteps in tallying its death toll as it abruptly raised the count by 50 percent, as world doubts mounted about how transparent China has been during the crisis.
The United States has led the charge in questioning Beijing’s handling of the pandemic and how much information it has really shared with the international community since the virus emerged late last year.
Authorities in Wuhan initially tried to cover up the outbreak, punishing doctors who had raised the alarm online in December, and there have been questions about the government’s recording of infections as it repeatedly changed its counting criteria at the peak of the outbreak.
Wuhan’s epidemic control headquarters said in a social media posting on Friday that it had added 1,290 deaths to the tally in the city, which has suffered the vast majority of China’s fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
That brings the total number of deaths in the city to 3,869. But the city government only added 325 cases, raising the city’s total number of infections to 50,333.
The change also pushes the nationwide death toll up by nearly 39 percent to 4,632, based on official national data released earlier on Friday.
The official toll in the country of 1.4 billion people, however, remains well below the number of fatalities in much smaller countries such as Italy and Spain.
China has come under increasing pressure from Western powers, with Washington and others raising doubts about transparency, and the US probing whether the virus actually originated in a Wuhan laboratory.
Chinese scientists have said the virus emerged from a Wuhan food market whose merchandise reportedly included exotic wild animals sold for human consumption.
“We’ll have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it couldn’t have been stopped earlier,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times it would be “naive” to think China had handled the pandemic well, adding: “There are clearly things that have happened that we don’t know about.”
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian acknowledged that the virus’s rapid spread had contributed to undercounting, but added: “There has never been any concealment, and we’ll never allow any concealment.”
There however has also been some domestic discontent over the authorities’ handling of the outbreak, especially in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan.
A civil servant in Yichang, which is in Hubei, said he had filed a lawsuit against provincial authorities for covering up the epidemic.
“Someone must be held accountable for this,” Tan Jun, the civil servant, said on social media. He later said police ordered him not to talk about the matter.
State-run nationalistic tabloid Global Times defended the revision in an editorial, saying it was a “responsible correction” based on “facts” and that some in the West were “hyping” speculation.
“It is hoped the veracity of the data can put all controversy surrounding it to rest,” it said.
Joseph Kam, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said local authorities may have been asked to hit a certain target in their reporting of deaths and confirmed cases.
“Given the naivety of these numbers, it seems very likely that this timing is to try to ameliorate foreign anger and distrust amidst the high infection and fatality rates we’ve seen,” Kam told AFP.
Wuhan cited several reasons for the missed cases, including that medical staff were overwhelmed in the early days as infections climbed, leading to “late reporting, omissions or mis-reporting.”
It also cited insufficient testing and treatment facilities, and said the deaths of some patients at home were not properly reported.
Hubei health authorities have previously flip-flopped on their figures.
Officials abruptly added nearly 15,000 cases to their count in mid-February, counting those who were diagnosed through lung imaging in addition to those who underwent lab tests.
Later, the National Health Commission removed 108 deaths from the toll after discovering that some fatalities were double-counted in Hubei.
Authorities changed their methodology again in late February, no longer adding cases identified through lung imaging.
More recently, China started counting asymptomatic cases.
Zhang Hai, a 52-year-old Wuhan man who has sought official answers after his elderly father died from the virus following unrelated surgery, said the revision was an “improvement.”
“The number revision shows the local government can take into account the problems brought up by the relatives of the deceased, and this can bring some solace to grieving families,” he said.

Topics: China Wuhan Coronavirus

Related

World
France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab
World
China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

Latest updates

Questions over COVID-19 origins fuel US-China blame game
China virus epicenter Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab
Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce
Coronavirus: 4.5 billion people confined

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.