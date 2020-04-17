You are here

Did this Chinese government lab in Wuhan leak the coronavirus?

This file photo from, 2017 shows workers inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, The facility is among a handful of labs around the world cleared to handle Class 4 pathogens (P4) - dangerous viruses that pose a high risk of person-to-person transmission. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Opinion piece in Washington Post suggests US officials were concerned about experiments in a Wuhan lab
  • Trump and Pompeo said they would investigate reports the Chinese mishandled the COVID-19 virus
WASHINGTON: The news that US Embassy officials had been tipped off about experiments at a Chinese virus research facility in Wuhan, Hubei Province, has fueled public concerns that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may have originated from Chinese biological experiments.

According to an opinion column published April 14 in the Washington Post, US embassy officials visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology in January 2018 to investigate reports that China was experimenting with bats and that the Wuhan lab was inadequately staffed.

Prior to the reports surfacing, both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said they were investigating reports that COVID-19 was the result of secret Chinese government experiments, and not of contamination from an open animal or “wet” market in Wuhan.

The Washington Post reported that the embassy officials sent cables to the US warning of “safety and management weaknesses at the WIV lab” and had “proposed more attention and help.”

The cable also warned that “the lab’s work on bat coronaviruses and their potential human transmission represented a risk of a new SARS-like pandemic,” the newspaper claimed.

Trump and Pompeo said they would investigate reports the Chinese mishandled the COVID-19 virus and mentioned the possible role of the Wuhan Institute for Virology.

"We are still asking the Chinese Communist Party to allow experts to get in to that virology lab so that we can determine precisely where this virus began," Pompeo told Fox Business on Friday. "It’s not political.  This is about science and epidemiology." 

In a national radio interview earlier this week, he said: “We know they have this lab. We know about the wet markets. We know that the virus itself did originate in Wuhan. So, all those things come together.

"There’s still a lot we don’t know, and this is what the president was talking about today. We need to know answers to these things.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a reporter on Thursday that it appeared the rise of COVID-19 was “natural” and “organic,” contradicting some claims that China may have engineered the virus.

However, that does not rule out the possibility that it could have emerged accidentally from the laboratory where diseases in bats were being studied — a theory US intelligence agencies are now looking into, NBC News reported.

The Wuhan Institute for Virology, where studies of viruses and pandemics are conducted by the government, was founded in the 1950s, just a few years after the Chinese Communist Party gained power and at a time when Cold War tensions with the West were running high. The Institute — part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences — has had numerous name changes over the years.

China first publicly reported cases of a new strain of pneumonia on Dec. 29, 2019, saying that it had originated in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan. It then confirmed these cases as a newly discovered coronavirus (COVID-19) on Jan. 7, 2020.

The first American case of COVID-19 was reported on Jan. 19 in Snohomish, Washington. The 35-year-old man had returned from a visit to his family, who live in Wuhan, four days earlier.

Trump and Pompeo have both been critical of the World Health Organization (WHO) for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in China. Trump has suspended US payments to the WHO pending a government reevaluation.

“The WHO failed to investigate credible reports from sources in Wuhan that conflicted directly with the Chinese government’s official accounts,” Trump said on April 14. “There was credible information to suspect human-to-human transmission in December 2019, which should have spurred the WHO to investigate, and investigate immediately.” He added that the WHO should be held “accountable.” 

Trump said failures at the WHO might have allowed China to cover up the true origins of the virus, and accused the WHO of having “a dangerous bias towards the Chinese government.”

The president ordered the immediate cessation of US funding to the WHO while his administration investigates the suspicions. Pompeo has also questioned the accuracy of data released by the Chinese government, including the veracity of “the numbers of deaths and the numbers of cases” inside of China.

American scientists expressed divergent reactions to claims that the virus may have come from the Wuhan lab. Some do not rule out a bioterrorist attack. Others are highly skeptical of this theory.

In March, China began a high-profile PR campaign to defend itself against concerns regarding its handling of the virus, including the publication of a book titled “A Battle Against Epidemic: China Combating COVID-19.”

Trump has many times hinted, even though subtly, at the possibility of retaliating against China. But experts believe Trump’s options against China are limited.

Officials at the State Department declined to comment on the story. Officials at the Wuhan Institute for Virology did not return repeated telephone inquiries or emails seeking a response.

Trump says China coronavirus deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up

  • The revision brought the city’s total to 3,869 after many dead were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely, adding to growing global doubts over China’s transparency
  • Trump is eager to restart business in the world’s biggest economy
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday that China’s coronavirus deaths were “far higher” than it has admitted after the toll in the city where the pandemic originated was revised up by 50 percent.
Global criticism is mounting against China over its management of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 145,000 people worldwide and hammered the global economy since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.
More than half of humanity — 4.5 billion people — are confined to their homes as governments scramble to contain the virus’s death march across the globe.
World leaders are now looking at when — and how — to ease widespread confinement measures to revive an economy battered by what the International Monetary Fund calls the “Great Lockdown.”
Trump is eager to restart business in the world’s biggest economy, while some hard-hit European nations are slowly creeping ahead on the path to normalcy, with some shops and schools starting to reopen.
The US leader announced this week a phased reopening of the United States — one of his central preoccupations — but on Friday turned his attention to China’s death toll after Wuhan’s city government added a further 1,290 deaths to the city’s fatalities.
The revision brought the city’s total to 3,869 after many dead were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely, adding to growing global doubts over China’s transparency.
“China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the US, not even close!” Trump tweeted.


The revised death toll out of China on Friday was specific to the city of Wuhan, not the country as a whole. The United States currently has the most reported fatalities of any country in the world, with some 33,000 deaths.
Leaders in France and Britain have also questioned China’s management of the crisis, and French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be “naive” to think Beijing had handled the pandemic well.
The virus is believed to have emerged in a wet market in Wuhan in December, but two US media outlets reported suspicions the virus accidentally slipped out of a sensitive Wuhan laboratory that studied bats.
Beijing, which has come under fire at home and abroad for downplaying the severity and scope of the outbreak, hit back earlier Friday, insisting there had been no cover-up.
“There has never been any concealment, and we’ll never allow any concealment,” a foreign ministry spokesman said.
Governments around the world are grappling with the question of when to reopen society, seeking a life-and-death balance between unfreezing stalled economies and preventing a second deadly coronavirus wave.
While Trump declared Thursday that the time had come for the “next front in our war” with a phased reboot of the US economy, others took the opposite path — Japan, Britain and Mexico all expanded current restrictions.
Despite the United States suffering a staggering 4,500 new deaths announced Thursday, Trump proclaimed: “We’re opening up our country.”
The president’s approach was a step back from previous hopes for a sudden reopening however, and state governors were given the freedom to set their own plans to resume business.
Lightly affected states can open “literally tomorrow,” said Trump, while others would receive White House “freedom and guidance” to achieve that at their own pace.
In New York state for example — where more than 11,500 people have died — Governor Andrew Cuomo extended a shutdown order until May 15.
 

